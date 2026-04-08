The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Rick Bulman's avatar
Rick Bulman
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Big topic little time. You are totally right in saying low taxes can create the conditions for broader investment and economic development. But high taxes in NY are built in with the nature of NY infrastructure, education, health care, pensions, and declining federal reimbursements. That said, a change in mindset is required.

Yes, we certainly need to use tax money to pay for necessities but we also need to better define needs and lower the cost of delivery. At the same rime, we need to have people stay in the state and earn money to pay taxes to collect them.

So we need to rebuild the environment. We need to foster economic development to create jobs, improve opportunity, and enhance quality of life. And we need to start acknowledging we can do this with planning and foresight and not the normal knee-jerk politics that shirks responsibilities to gain political favor.

In NY, the Buffalo economy got massive traction with coordinated state investment. A region that had been on life support since the mid-70's, get a breath of life and seeds have been planted that will bear fruit. It took leadership and partnerships. It's not all better. The City has a massive budget deficit. Growth has not yet caught up with social obligations.

But that's where expectations and behavior must change. It takes time, money and energy to prime the pump. This transition to growth happened despite higher taxes. And no palm trees. It took leadership, collaboration, and a commitment by the people to make it happen one job, business and community at a time.

NYS leadership needs to embrace a re-direction of state spending. The mindset must change from maintaining the status quo and paying bills to creating an environment conducive to new business, job growth and improved quality of life.

Bigger vision is required. Alternate consumption tax structures can be embraced to reduce income tax rates and stabilizing local tax bases. Creating a workable industrial policy with state spending toward upstate communities to build the tax base is critical. Finding investment partners to support local industrial development is a must. Pushing hard for more foreign investment with better commercial tax policies will also make a difference.

Building more accelerators, embracing advanced manufacturing ecosystems, and securing better value out of state assets like SUNY will all be required to amplify job creation, extend social reach and improve the lives of NYers. It can all be done. But it cannot and should not happen solely on the backs of NYS taxpayers.

It all starts with a commitment. To get real about what is important, To do more with less. And to re-direct scarce state resources to support coordinated economic growth This effort will take focus, collaboration and commitment. And it will need leaders willing to expend political capital to build partnerships to make things work. Because there aren't any shortcuts when it comes to building the future, only choices to be made and obstacles to overcome.

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