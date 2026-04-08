Below is a special to the Blog to Save New York, penned by Silence Dogood

Hello? Is anybody home?

Almost sounds like an opening for a novel or a movie: however, it is all too real for New York. Slowly New York is changing from the Empire State to the Empty State.

Since 2020, New York has consistently ranked one or two in people leaving the State. With a shrinking tax base, that means for those of us who are left we will have a greater tax burden in the foreseeable future. It is no wonder that recently Governor Hochul pleaded with former New Yorkers who are enjoying a free income tax state in Florida to please come back home to pay more taxes. Sounds ludicrous but true.

What the Governor and the Democrat legislature fail to realize is, as State Senator Robert Ortt has said, New York doesn’t have an income problem, we have a spending problem. When Governor Hochul became governor, her first budget was $220 million. Her proposed budget this year is $260 million. Granted some of that money comes from Washington, but when that money dries up, guess who is holding the bag? To quote the late Senator Evertt Dirksen, “A billion here; a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”

The Democrats have an answer. “Tax the rich!” That sounds nice but it is not as if the rich can’t pick up and leave for other less taxed states. They have—look at the recent plea by the Governor.

So why isn’t there a movement to lower taxes? The answer is tricky. 2026 being an election year, the Democrats will hold the line on taxes, but once the election is over, the hard working New York taxpayer better hold on to their wallets. The other part of the tax equation is when voters are asked if they would pay more for things like additional police protection, more teachers, or cleaner environment, the answer is usually “yes”. There seems to be a disconnect between taxes and spending.

Is it no wonder that in a recent Marist poll, one in three New Yorkers said that they want to leave the State in the next five years. When explaining her budget this year, Governor Hochul said there was $17 billion more than a year ago driven by Wall Street bonuses. In another article, she said that “there were people who could only work in an office in Manhattan or work in New York State. They were captive to our State. They were going to stay. We (seen) that that is no longer the case,” but the spending continues.

Another ominous sign is Texas opening the Texas Stock Exchange. Its stated purpose is to compete with the New York Stock exchange and Nasdaq, and as the Governor pointed out, it is no longer necessary for those high paying jobs on Wall Street to stay on Wall Street.

The evidence is there. New York is heading for a crises. We have a very generous program for Medicaid and undocumented immigrants; New York’s budget is one of the largest in the nation while we lose population; we led the nation with the heaviest tax burden than any other State; we spend more per student than any other State but the results don’t reflex the spending, and we have one of the highest electrical rates and still growing.

As the list goes on, I have one request.

Will the last one out of New York, please turn off the lights!!

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