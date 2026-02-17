You came for the names. So did everyone else.

And yet, for all the noise, the names of the people who matter most have been shuttled aside. The victims are still waiting. Waiting for accountability. Waiting for compensation. Waiting for systems that treat their trauma as more than a talking point.

More has never been written about child sexual abuse. And remarkably, we have never cared less about survivors in practice.This year marked the seventh anniversary of New York’s Child Victims Act, and it passed in Albany without acknowledgment, urgency, or even symbolic recognition. No hearings. No accounting. No renewed commitment. Thousands of survivors remain mired in delay and litigation, while the state that once promised justice could not be bothered to mark the anniversary of its own law.

The Epstein scandal has become a grotesque form of moral tourism. New York’s Child Victims Act now risks the same fate.

The public conversation is no longer about harm or healing; it is about proximity. Who knew him. Who flew. Who attended. Who might fall next. Each connection becomes a collectible—proof of insight, outrage, or political advantage.

Meanwhile, survivors are pushed to the margins of a story supposedly about them. They are referenced abstractly, invoked rhetorically, weaponized selectively—but rarely centered.

Share

What gets lost is that Epstein was not an isolated monster. He was a node in a system that allowed exploitation to occur and then moved swiftly to protect itself. Powerful individuals caused devastating harm. Powerful institutions followed—deploying lawyers, insurers, bankruptcy courts, procedural delay, and regulatory silence to limit exposure and avoid responsibility. Insurance giant Chubb went further still: accused of posing online as a voice for survivors, weaponizing the language of compassion to shield itself from accountability. That conduct has been reported to regulators. It has not been reckoned with.

Abuse is committed by individuals; injustice is perfected by institutions.

Survivors don’t need more exposés. They need outcomes.

They don’t need performative shock. They need timely, fair compensation without being forced to relive their abuse in adversarial processes designed to exhaust them.

They don’t need their pain recycled every time a powerful name trends. They need institutions to stop congratulating themselves and start delivering results.

Meanwhile, popular culture is stepping into the vacuum left by institutional failure—and what it’s telling us should stop us cold. Amazon’s Alex Cross this season depicts a scenario that is, in its essential architecture, the Epstein story: an island, powerful men, children being abused, and a network of enablers protecting it all. The writers had every narrative option available to them. They chose this resolution: a young woman kills them. All of them. Not just the perpetrators—the lawyers, the fixers, the people who looked away, the people who actively smoothed the path. Not a courtroom. Not a regulator. Not a settlement or a reckoning or a public accounting. A daughter, a weapon, and a pile of bodies.

This isn’t a writer’s room whim; it’s a cultural verdict.

Alex Cross does not offer catharsis. It offers a mirror.

And what it reflects is how completely real accountability has collapsed—so thoroughly that justice itself now feels like a genre of fiction.

We have seen this same pattern again and again: endless commentary, endless procedure, endless delay. The fiction of compassion is abundant. The delivery of justice is scarce.

And that imbalance is not accidental.

True accountability is expensive. It threatens reputations, balance sheets, and entrenched power. Talking about abuse is easy. Fixing the systems that enable it is not—and so it is endlessly postponed.

At the Coalition for Just & Compassionate Compensation, we have brought cases, filed testimony, and demanded accountability from the institutions responsible. We have watched survivors grow older and more disillusioned waiting for a response that, more often than not, never comes—or arrives as something worse than silence: the performance of concern without the delivery of anything real.

The danger is no longer denial. It is normalization. We have learned how to live with abuse in the abstract while refusing to confront it in practice. That is not progress—it is moral exhaustion masquerading as awareness.

Share

Leave a comment