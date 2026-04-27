The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
2d

Good writeup. This summer foreshadows 2034, when those reliability margins go from iffy to seriously deficient. Bad enough we’ve let things get to where they are now; we have a few short years to build what’s really needed to address the shortfalls that the NYISO expects by then.

There’s really no way around it; we need to repower fossil generation downstate and convert single-cycle facilities to combined-cycle. With gas turbines backordered as much as 7 years, that means starting NOW, not after we start to panic.

And that’s the problem; “renewable” energy supporters are willing to let the grid fail before they acknowledge that you cannot fuel NYS’s generation with unicorn dung. They believe we’ll have plenty of upstate wind and solar by then.

But even if we have plenty of unicorn dung up here, we’ll still have no way of delivering its energy to the downstate region. It’s an inconvenient fact that solar and wind enthusiasts refuse to address. They believe the energy is going to magically manifest in NYC when it’s needed. Because that would be the moral thing for the energy to do, after all, and we all know energy from unicorn dung is good and morally just.

Good things don’t happen just because they should. As this points out very well, the grid requires electrons, not intentions.

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Joseph Russo's avatar
Joseph Russo
1d

Yes Dave! The path to hell is paved with good intentions (and some unicorn dung). There is no silver bullet here. The mistakes of the past are like chickens coming home roost! I have more analogies, but you get the idea. The billions being invested in electric transmission upgrades (i.e. National Grid’s Upstate Upgrade) are too late to prevent the emergency that could happen in the New York metro area this summer. Maybe it will wake our leaders up like an unexpected whiff of unicorn dung. 💩

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