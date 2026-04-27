When the Heat Hits, New York May Run Out of Power
Energy demand is rising, margins are shrinking, and when the heat hits, the grid may not hold.
There was a time when warnings about the electric grid sounded abstract. Charts. Models. Long timelines.
That time is over.
The future has arrived—and it doesn’t look like the brochures.
Last week, the New York Independent System Operator delivered a quiet warning in its annual Summer Reliability Assessment: New York is heading into summer with the lowest reliability margin in recent memory—meaning the cushion between supply and demand is almost gone, with little backup when the heat hits or one of our increasingly obsolete plants goes down.
As NYISO warns, “Under extreme weather scenarios, reliability margins are forecasted to be deficient.”
The day to day reality is that under normal conditions, the cushion is thin. Under a real heat wave? It disappears.
This isn’t hypothetical. Last summer, New York City hit 95 degrees six times—including a three-day stretch from June 23–25 when temperatures pushed toward 100 degrees across much of the state. The grid held. Barely. Next time, the margins will be thinner.
NYISO describes all of this in the most vanilla possible terms—”challenges,” “constraints,” “declining margins.” Theirs is the bureaucratic version. That’s what they’re supposed to do—state the facts, cross their fingers, and hope against hope that policymakers heed their expert guidance.
Here’s the real version: when temperatures spike, New York risks running out of power. That’s not a challenge. That’s the edge of disaster.
Meanwhile, in Albany, climate activists are emboldening the legislature to hold out against any reforms to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. For years, their playbook was simple: shut down fossil fuels, build renewables, and the system will adjust—all against a backdrop of stable or even shrinking energy demand.
But that world is gone. Between the reshoring of advanced manufacturing the explosion of AI-driven demand and the electrification of our economy power needs are surging. The NYSIO projects New York electricity demand will grow significantly over the next decade—a reversal of twenty years of flat or declining consumption.
The demand for energy has changed. Yet activists refuse to recognize that reality—perhaps because many are insulated from its consequences. In the rush to “save the planet” for the future, they’re ignoring the people at risk today — the senior in a fifth-floor walkup with no air conditioning, the shut-in who can’t get to a cooling center, the family that can’t afford to leave when the heat becomes dangerous. For them, a grid failure isn’t a policy failure. It’s a matter of survival.
The grid doesn’t run on rainbows, unicorns, or press-release fantasies. It runs on dispatchable power—energy you can actually turn on when demand spikes. That’s an engineering reality, not a political position.
NYISO is broadcasting the risk clearly: there is an absence of new dispatchable resources.
Translation: when demand surges, which its does during a heat wave, there may not be enough power to meet it.
At this point, the conflict is obvious. Activists are pushing to accelerate the timeline. The grid is sending the opposite signal.
You can’t will a grid into existence. You can’t legislate physics. And you can’t run a modern economy on hope during a 98-degree heat wave.
This crisis isn’t a surprise. It has been building for years, in plain sight, with ample warning. Governor Hochul has had the tools and the time. What she has lacked is the political will. Pipeline approvals, transmission investments, emergency reliability measures — all available, all deferred, all sacrificed to the demands of an activist base that treats the grid as an abstraction. That ends the moment the power goes out.
Politically, Kathy Hochul will blame Donald Trump and his war on the cost of energy. But when temperatures spike, price won’t be the problem. Availability will.
In the most damning irony, the people struggling most to keep the lights on will suffer the most when the AC goes off. The people who can’t afford to leave, can’t get to a cooling center, can’t survive three days without power—the seniors, the shut-ins, the most vulnerable among us—don’t have the luxury of treating this like an ideological debate. They never have.
Good writeup. This summer foreshadows 2034, when those reliability margins go from iffy to seriously deficient. Bad enough we’ve let things get to where they are now; we have a few short years to build what’s really needed to address the shortfalls that the NYISO expects by then.
There’s really no way around it; we need to repower fossil generation downstate and convert single-cycle facilities to combined-cycle. With gas turbines backordered as much as 7 years, that means starting NOW, not after we start to panic.
And that’s the problem; “renewable” energy supporters are willing to let the grid fail before they acknowledge that you cannot fuel NYS’s generation with unicorn dung. They believe we’ll have plenty of upstate wind and solar by then.
But even if we have plenty of unicorn dung up here, we’ll still have no way of delivering its energy to the downstate region. It’s an inconvenient fact that solar and wind enthusiasts refuse to address. They believe the energy is going to magically manifest in NYC when it’s needed. Because that would be the moral thing for the energy to do, after all, and we all know energy from unicorn dung is good and morally just.
Good things don’t happen just because they should. As this points out very well, the grid requires electrons, not intentions.
Yes Dave! The path to hell is paved with good intentions (and some unicorn dung). There is no silver bullet here. The mistakes of the past are like chickens coming home roost! I have more analogies, but you get the idea. The billions being invested in electric transmission upgrades (i.e. National Grid’s Upstate Upgrade) are too late to prevent the emergency that could happen in the New York metro area this summer. Maybe it will wake our leaders up like an unexpected whiff of unicorn dung. 💩