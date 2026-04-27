There was a time when warnings about the electric grid sounded abstract. Charts. Models. Long timelines.

That time is over.

The future has arrived—and it doesn’t look like the brochures.

Last week, the New York Independent System Operator delivered a quiet warning in its annual Summer Reliability Assessment: New York is heading into summer with the lowest reliability margin in recent memory—meaning the cushion between supply and demand is almost gone, with little backup when the heat hits or one of our increasingly obsolete plants goes down.

As NYISO warns, “Under extreme weather scenarios, reliability margins are forecasted to be deficient.”

The day to day reality is that under normal conditions, the cushion is thin. Under a real heat wave? It disappears.

This isn’t hypothetical. Last summer, New York City hit 95 degrees six times—including a three-day stretch from June 23–25 when temperatures pushed toward 100 degrees across much of the state. The grid held. Barely. Next time, the margins will be thinner.

NYISO describes all of this in the most vanilla possible terms—”challenges,” “constraints,” “declining margins.” Theirs is the bureaucratic version. That’s what they’re supposed to do—state the facts, cross their fingers, and hope against hope that policymakers heed their expert guidance.

Here’s the real version: when temperatures spike, New York risks running out of power. That’s not a challenge. That’s the edge of disaster.

Meanwhile, in Albany, climate activists are emboldening the legislature to hold out against any reforms to the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. For years, their playbook was simple: shut down fossil fuels, build renewables, and the system will adjust—all against a backdrop of stable or even shrinking energy demand.

But that world is gone. Between the reshoring of advanced manufacturing the explosion of AI-driven demand and the electrification of our economy power needs are surging. The NYSIO projects New York electricity demand will grow significantly over the next decade—a reversal of twenty years of flat or declining consumption.

The demand for energy has changed. Yet activists refuse to recognize that reality—perhaps because many are insulated from its consequences. In the rush to “save the planet” for the future, they’re ignoring the people at risk today — the senior in a fifth-floor walkup with no air conditioning, the shut-in who can’t get to a cooling center, the family that can’t afford to leave when the heat becomes dangerous. For them, a grid failure isn’t a policy failure. It’s a matter of survival.

The grid doesn’t run on rainbows, unicorns, or press-release fantasies. It runs on dispatchable power—energy you can actually turn on when demand spikes. That’s an engineering reality, not a political position.

NYISO is broadcasting the risk clearly: there is an absence of new dispatchable resources.

Translation: when demand surges, which its does during a heat wave, there may not be enough power to meet it.

At this point, the conflict is obvious. Activists are pushing to accelerate the timeline. The grid is sending the opposite signal.

You can’t will a grid into existence. You can’t legislate physics. And you can’t run a modern economy on hope during a 98-degree heat wave.

This crisis isn’t a surprise. It has been building for years, in plain sight, with ample warning. Governor Hochul has had the tools and the time. What she has lacked is the political will. Pipeline approvals, transmission investments, emergency reliability measures — all available, all deferred, all sacrificed to the demands of an activist base that treats the grid as an abstraction. That ends the moment the power goes out.

Politically, Kathy Hochul will blame Donald Trump and his war on the cost of energy. But when temperatures spike, price won’t be the problem. Availability will.

In the most damning irony, the people struggling most to keep the lights on will suffer the most when the AC goes off. The people who can’t afford to leave, can’t get to a cooling center, can’t survive three days without power—the seniors, the shut-ins, the most vulnerable among us—don’t have the luxury of treating this like an ideological debate. They never have.

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