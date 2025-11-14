We needed a new furnace.

Ours was old — as old as the house — and we’d already had it repaired a few times. We knew the day was coming. We got the quotes. We looked at financing. We did everything except actually replace it. And then, the first real cold snap hit last week, and the furnace died. No warning, no slow decline — just gone. We were idiots…what should have been a simple upgrade instantly became an emergency.

New York is doing the exact same thing — only on a statewide scale, with consequences far more serious than a few chilly nights and a frantic call to Family Danz for an HVAC tech.

Our grid is the equivalent of that aging furnace: it still runs, it still hums along, but the system’s caretakers know exactly how fragile it is. Meanwhile, the demands placed on it have exploded. Across the state, massive data centers are being built that consume electricity at levels that once belonged only to steel mills. AI clusters devour power around the clock. Micron’s semiconductor project in Clay requires entirely new transmission just to plug in. Chobani, Global Foundries and Regeneron expanding nonstop operations - their growth relies on rock solid energy delivery.

All of this is happening while the state has been trying to electrify everything else. But even that push is beginning to buckle. Utilities have been quietly warning that the grid cannot absorb millions of new heat pumps on top of industrial and data-center demand. Local governments have begun slowing their mandates. And now the state itself has blinked.

Just days ago, New York formally agreed in federal court to delay the All-Electric Buildings Act, which was set to take effect January 1. The Hochul administration insists the delay merely reduces “uncertainty” during litigation. But everyone involved in this debate — environmental groups, builders, legislators, and especially the grid operators — knows what’s really going on.

The state isn’t fighting because it can’t fight. Albany knows the grid is too vulnerable and the mandates too unrealistic to defend. They just lack the courage to say so out loud.

If anyone doubts how high the stakes are, they should imagine Buffalo or the North Country without heat in February. That’s not political rhetoric — that’s the game of Russian roulette the Hochul administration is playing with a grid they know is vulnerable and mandates they know are unrealistic. Instead of leveling with New Yorkers and admitting the system can’t support the policies they’ve promised, they’re simply hoping nothing breaks on their watch.

And this isn’t some abstract future scenario. We’ve already had a glimpse of what failure looks like. In 2022, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, New York came within three days of running out of natural gas during the coldest stretch of winter. Three days. And that was before the surge in demand. We were on the edge then. We are closer to it now.

NYISO’s latest Comprehensive Reliability Plan underlines the risk. Much of our generation capacity is 50 to 70 years old. New supply is nowhere near keeping pace with demand. Weather extremes are becoming more frequent. Key projects are delayed, downsized, or abandoned. The people who run the grid are using the calm, technical language of system operators, but the meaning is unmistakable: the margin for error is vanishing. The system is running hot. We are living off borrowed time.

Just like our furnace, the grid won’t fail on a mild day in October. It will fail when we need it most — and by then, all the planning sessions and court delays won’t matter at all

If New York wants to avoid the moment when the heat truly goes out — for families, businesses, hospitals, and the few industries still willing to brave New York’s hostile business climate — we have to stop pretending the system is fine. This isn’t just an economic catastrophe waiting to happen; in the middle of a New York winter, it becomes a matter of life and death.

We must upgrade the system before it fails, not after. Just as importantly, we need energy policies grounded in physics and reliability, not ideology — policies that maintain needed capacity while new resources come online.

Because once the cold snap hits, it’s already too late.

