The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Caiazza's avatar
Roger Caiazza
1d

This is a great article that explains the crisis well. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Catalfamo
Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
5h

When will NYC admit that Public Law 97 must be relaxed or reswcinded?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DaveforNY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture