It’s unimaginable — and yet here we are.

The leading Democratic contenders for mayor are so compromised, so weighed down by scandal and baggage, that they now appear unelectable against a smiling, sanitized, antisemitic communist.

The political establishment, meanwhile, has either surrendered — or is lighting money on fire trying to elect the unelectable. The field is uninspiring, the leadership hollow. Small figures, in a moment that still demands something big.

New York City isn’t on the brink. But it is drifting. The challenges are real — affordability, public safety, governance, competence — and no one on the stage seems ready to meet them.

Last week, I took a break from it all.

My wife and I took our daughter on a Disney cruise — the last thing I ever thought I’d want to do. But I have to say: the Mouse does it right. It was a magical time for our 3-year-old, up close with all the characters and playing with her cousins. Spotty cell service turned out to be a blessing. We were present. Engaged. Together.

If you’d asked me beforehand, I probably would’ve guessed most of the other passengers were Trump voters. But in reality, I had no idea — and it was fabulous. The rowdiest night was a pirate party. The most subversive act was a couple reading books at the bar. It was just wholesome, family entertainment. No news. No politics. No one talking about Trump or Mamdani — let alone Jeffrey Epstein. The most heated debates were about Disney trivia.

And it reminded me: most people have no time for the lunacy of politics. They just want to make their kids happy. They want peace. Joy. Stability. They want a functioning country and a better city — not a theater of grievance and incompetence.

Even so, my mind sometimes wandered back to New York. To how shamefully vacuous the mayor’s race is. How the candidates are already small — and somehow making themselves smaller by the day. It’s a reminder of the old Arthur Finkelstein adage: if you give voters a choice between a crook and a fool, they’ll take the crook every time. And this year, we may be stuck with both — a couple of crooks, and one fool who hasn’t yet realized the moment demands more.

Into this vacuum steps Zohran Mamdani: calm, clean-cut, radical. Beneath the branding lies an ideology hostile to capitalism, indifferent to public safety, and fundamentally unserious about governance. He’s not just left — he’s extreme. And the most worrying part? He might win.

What’s left of the Democratic center is fractured. The far left is organized, energized, and marching forward. And the right? The right has a rare opening — but only if it resists the urge to perform. This isn’t the moment for a sideshow or a stunt. It’s a moment for a real alternative: a serious person with a serious plan to govern. Someone willing to reach across the aisle and demonstrate a commitment to put excellence over ideology.

New York doesn’t need a protest vote. Or another insider clinging to power. Or an aging B-celebrity desperate for a comeback. It needs leadership. Coalition-building. Competence. Credibility.

Not a comic book candidacy. A real mayor.

We can’t see the whole future right now. But somewhere between Cinderella and Elsa — somewhere between a pirate party and a couple quietly reading at the bar — I was reminded of a line from my daughter’s favorite Disney movie, Frozen 2 - something simple and true:

“When the future is not clear, all you can do is the next right thing.”

That starts with being honest about how bad it’s gotten.

Then demanding better — from our leaders, our institutions, and ourselves. Refusing to settle for the choices we’ve been handed. Refusing to pretend that competence, character, and courage don’t matter.

By those metrics, there’s only one major party candidate left who hasn’t disqualified himself.

And here’s a hard political fact: no one has won the New York City mayor’s office without a major party line in over 100 years.

But the question now is: can he rise to the moment and resist the temptation to play the fool?

Can he surround himself with people who will perform running the city — not posture on stage — and expand his reach beyond the hardcore believers to people like the passengers of the Magic, whose only wish is a better tomorrow for their families? If he can do that, maybe there is a pathway to victory.

Because here’s the truth: if he doesn’t, the winner will be Mamdani — and the losers will be the rest of us.

New York deserves better.