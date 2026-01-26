The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

Deborah Talar
With the latest health issue causing me to wonder if i had to move back to upstate NY, my son and I considered the cost of living back in NY. First, EVERYTHING cost at least twice what I pay now and i simply would not be able to afford it. This state, the Power Company has frozen the base rate for the next 3 years. A notice was sent to all stating that until the end of January, all shut offs had been suspended due to possible cold snaps (just below 32 degrees). NY really should take some lessons from Hank and Dave, it would be a nicer and affordable place to live. Unless NY's Government goes through an entire sweep, starting with the Governor, it won't be long before many, many more people leave the state. It is unaffordable!

Brien Hollowood
Well done Dave.

