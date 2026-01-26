A winter vortex has settled over New York, bringing record cold and heavy snow to nearly every corner of the state. For millions of families, the danger isn’t abstract; it’s immediate. The sound of a furnace kicking on used to be reassuring—today it triggers the dread of what the next utility bill will bring.

Across New York, homeowners are opening envelopes to find gas and electric bills jumping from $200 to $600—sometimes more. In New York City and Westchester, state regulators just approved Con Edison for years of compounding rate hikes that add hundreds of dollars to already strained household budgets. Upstate, families served by National Grid are seeing double-digit spikes in both gas and electricity costs during the coldest weeks of the year.

This is not a surprise. And it is not an accident.

For years, Albany has systematically dismantled and burdened New York’s energy infrastructure. Policy decisions, layered and insulated from consequence, have driven prices to the breaking point. From the short-sighted closure of carbon-free nuclear capacity at Indian Point to the ban on natural gas extraction and the refusal to permit new pipelines, Albany has strangled supply while demand soars.

Now, they have doubled down with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA)—a suite of unattainable electrification goals that prioritize ideology over the physics of the power grid.

In 2022, I ran against a sitting member of the State Assembly who voted for the CLCPA and then acknowledged—out loud—that it could cause winter grid failures. “The idea of winter blackouts is something we should be very concerned about,” she said. And yet, more than three years later, that risk has only increased.

Clueless governors propose reckless policies, feckless legislators advance them—and New Yorkers live with the consequences. That is not leadership. That is abdication.

And when costs spike—as was preordained by these mandates—Albany doesn’t offer solutions; it offers theater. Angry press releases, threatened hearings aimed at utilities, and a furious hunt for villains that somehow never includes the politicians who approved the policies in the first place.

Politicians in Albany talk about “affordability” because it’s the latest word salad served up by their pollsters—not because they understand it. If they did, they would have taken hard measures to reduce costs. Instead, they have done the opposite, recklessly increasing spending while costs spiral out of control.

Redistributing income is not the same as affordability. Lowering the cost of living is.

Albany governs as if heat were a luxury, not a necessity. When winter hits and bills explode, the state’s answer is not relief—it’s a shrug. And yet, while government fails, people do not.

I first read about Hank on X, and while I can’t verify every detail, the spirit of it rang absolutely true with me. Hank is a 66-year-old propane delivery driver who works rural routes and off-grid homes. During a brutal cold snap, Hank arrived at a house where a family with three children had been without heat for four days. Their tank was empty. Their paycheck hadn’t come. The temperature was fifteen degrees.

Hank filled the tank anyway.

He marked it as a delivery error, made sure the furnace turned on, and drove away. He’d done something he technically wasn’t supposed to do—but morally, he had no choice. That moment changed him. Over the winter, Hank quietly added fuel to the tanks of struggling families: an elderly veteran rationing heat to one room, a single father burning firewood he couldn’t afford. When his boss noticed the discrepancies, Hank told the truth. Instead of firing him, the company created an emergency heat fund, Warm Hearts, to help ensure no family froze while waiting for a paycheck.

You might wonder if stories like Hank’s are real. I know this one is—because I watched it happen in my own community.

Dave, who works for Glamorgan Heating and Cooling, was called to the home of a senior living on a fixed income—a friend of mine—whose furnace was on its last legs. It was so bad she was forced to heat her home primarily with a kerosene heater. If you’ve ever been around one, you know you shouldn’t be breathing those fumes day after day.

Because of her income, she technically qualified for state assistance. But the bureaucracy told her she needed to re-register—and that by the time the paperwork cleared, the winter would likely be over.

Dave tried to fix her furnace. But it was over 30 years old and at the end of its life. My friend was prepared to simply pay Dave for his time, thank him, and send him back into the cold. Then Dave said, “I can’t leave you this way. I think I can get you a new furnace.”

And he did. Through his own determination and the generosity of his company, he replaced it. After years of stopgap repairs, cold winters, and sleepless nights spent checking the furnace—or worrying about the kerosene heater—my friend called it what it was: a miracle.

It was a miracle not delivered by Albany, nor unlocked by a press release. It was delivered by a working New Yorker and his employer who saw a problem, understood the risk, and refused to walk away.

When systems fail, people step in.

That is the real lesson of this winter. The distance between freezing and surviving is too often bridged not by policy but by human decency. That should shame our leaders.

New Yorkers are resilient. They look out for their neighbors and improvise solutions when institutions fall short. They step in where government falls short. No senior should be breathing kerosene fumes while waiting for paperwork to clear. No child should be doing homework in a winter coat because the state priced heat out of reach.

It’s New York; heat is not a luxury. It is survival. If our elected officials cannot govern with that basic truth in mind, then it’s time New Yorkers found representatives who will.

