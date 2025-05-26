In the spring of nineteen forty-five, American soldiers marched through the gates of Dachau and Buchenwald. What they found defied their worst nightmares—emaciated survivors, mass graves, and the ash of millions. They hadn’t been sent there to end the Holocaust, but by war’s end, they had become its liberators.

Some wept. Some took photographs, needing the world to see what they had seen. Others never spoke of it again. But some, compelled by what they witnessed, struggled to find words for the unimaginable. Pfc. Harold Porter, who served as a medic with the 116th Evacuation Hospital, wrote to his parents in disbelief:

It is difficult to know how to begin. By this time I have recovered from my first emotional shock and am able to write without seeming like a hysterical gibbering idiot. Yet, I know you will hesitate to believe me no matter how objective and focused I try to be.

Our veterans didn't go to war with moral clarity about the Holocaust—but they emerged from it transformed, having witnessed what unchecked hate becomes. Nearly eighty years later, we seem to have forgotten both the horror they saw and what it demands of us now. We look away from what their sacrifice should have taught us.

American institutions—our universities, our media and too many of our elected officials—look away, equivocate, or offer carefully coded responses to a rising tide of antisemitism.

Worse still, the Holocaust itself is under attack. Kooks and fanatics deny it happened. Extremists attempt to justify it. But perhaps most dangerously, those seeking power downplay it, ignore it, or treat it as ancient history—not because they don't know better, but because minimizing genocide has become a path to political support.

Antisemitism isn’t hiding. It’s marching on campuses, trending on social media, and whispered in boardrooms. And the numbers confirm what many already feel: it’s growing. In September 2024, FBI data showed that anti-Jewish hate crimes had increased by 63% since 2023. Despite Jewish Americans making up just 2% of the U.S. population, reported single-bias anti-Jewish hate crimes made up 15% of all reported hate crimes in 2023—and a staggering 68% of all reported religion-based hate crimes. But too often, the response is caution. Deference. Silence.

That silence dishonors the men who stormed Normandy, who froze in Bastogne, who wept at Dachau. It turns Memorial Day into ritual instead of remembrance. Because if we can’t even name the hate they helped defeat, how can we claim to honor their sacrifice?

They didn’t die for slogans or symbolism. They served their country—its people, its Constitution, its promise. But in doing so, they also defended something larger: the idea that liberty and human dignity are worth fighting for. That freedom here, American freedom - is connected to freedom everywhere.

Just this week, a young Jewish couple—Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim—employees of the Israeli embassy, one from Kansas, the other from Germany, were butchered outside an event near the Israeli Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. A targeted act of terror on American soil—in our nation’s capital, just steps from the White House and Congress. While many grieved, much of our institutional response was muted: measured statements, filtered outrage, and a troubling reluctance from too many in leadership to name the hate behind the act.

This isn’t nuance or thoughtful restraint. It’s abject failure. And it stands in stark contrast to the legacy we claim to honor each Memorial Day.

We may not be able to solve it all. But we can speak plainly. We can reject neutrality in the face of hate. We can choose courage over comfort. Because the freedom we enjoy today has guardians—they rest in Arlington, in Normandy, in thousands of small-town cemeteries across America. They died for American principles. Those principles—and our history—demand that we act when we see the very hate they defeated trying to rise again.

Every time we stand against antisemitism, we honor their sacrifice. Every time we refuse to look away from evil, we validate what they died for. Memorial Day isn't just about remembering the dead—it's about proving ourselves worthy of the freedom they secured for us.

7 May 1945

Dear Mother and Father,

You have, by this time, received a letter mentioning that I am quartered in the concentration camp at Dachau. It is still undecided whether we will be permitted to describe the conditions here, but I’m writing this now to tell you a little, and will mail it later when we are told we can.

It is difficult to know how to begin. By this time I have recovered from my first emotional shock and am able to write without seeming like a hysterical gibbering idiot. Yet, I know you will hesitate to believe me no matter how objective and focused I try to be. I even find myself trying to deny what I am looking at with my own eyes. Certainly, what I have seen in the past few days will affect my personality for the rest of my life.

We knew a day or two before we moved that we were going to operate in Dachau, and that it was the location of one of the most notorious concentration camps, but while we expected things to be grizzly [sic], I’m sure none of us knew what was coming. It is easy to read about atrocities, but they must be seen before they can be believed. To think that I once scoffed at Valtin’s book Out of the Night as being preposterous! I’ve seen worse sights than he described.

The trip south from Göttingen was pleasant enough. We passed through Donauworth and Aichach and as we entered Dachau, the country, with the cottages, rivers, country estates and Alps in the distance, was almost like a tourist resort. But as we came to the center of the city, we met a train with a wrecked engine - about fifty cars long. Every car was loaded with bodies. There must have been thousands of them - all obviously starved to death. This was a shock of the first order, and the odor can best be immagined [sic]. But neither the sight nor the odor were anything when compared with what we were still to see.

Marc Coyle reached the camp two days before I did and was a guard so as soon as I got there I looked him up and he took me to the crematory. Dead SS troopers were scattered around the grounds, but when we reached the furnace house we came upon a huge stack of corpses piled up like kindling, all nude so that their clothes wouldn’t be wasted by the burning. There were furnaces for burning six bodies at once, and on each side of them was a room twenty feet square crammed to the ceiling with more bodies - one big stinking rotten mess. Their faces purple, their eyes popping, and with a hideous grin on each one. They were nothing but bones & skins. Coyle had assisted at ten autopsies the day before (wearing a gas mask) on ten bodies selected at random. Eight of them had advanced T.B., all had typhus and extreme malnutrition symptoms. There were both women and children in the stack in addition to the men.

While we were inspecting the place, freed prisoners drove up with wagon loads of corpses removed from the compound proper. Watching the unloading was horrible. The bodies squooshed and gurgled as they hit the pile and the odor could almost be seen.

Behind the furnaces was the execution chamber, a windowless cell twenty feet square with gas nozzles every few feet across the ceiling. Outside, in addition to a huge mound of charred bone fragments, were the carefully sorted and stacked clothes of the victims - which obviously numbered in the thousands. Although I stood there looking at it, I couldn’t believe it. The realness of the whole mess is just gradually dawning on me, and I doubt if it ever will on you.

There is a rumor circulating which says that the war is over. It probably is - as much as it will ever be. We’ve all been expecting the end for several days, but were not too excited about it because we know that it does not mean too much as far as our immediate situation is concerned. There was no celebration - it’s difficult to celebrate anything with the morbid state we’re in.

The Pacific theater will not come immediately for this unit; we have around 36,000 potential and eventual patients here. The end of the work for everyone else is going to be just the beginning for us.

Today was a scorching hot day after several raining cold ones. The result of the heat on the corpses is impossible to describe, and the situation will probably get worse because their disposal will certainly take time.

My arm is sore from a typhus shot so I’m ending here for the present. More will follow later. I have lots to write about now.

Love, Harold.