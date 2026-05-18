Ken Griffin and Eric Church may not seem like they belong in the same essay.

One runs one of the most sophisticated financial firms in the world. The other stood before graduates at the University of North Carolina and used six guitar strings to talk about faith, family, love, ambition, community, and self.

But together, they explain something essential about the AI age.

Griffin showed us what machines can now do.

Church showed us what they still cannot.

If you have the time, watch both. Griffin’s remarks are worth hearing because he is not celebrating. He is describing a technology that can automate expensive, high-skill work inside one of the world’s most sophisticated firms — the kind of thing a CEO might be expected to cheer — and yet he says it left him “slightly depressed.”

Church’s speech is worth watching because it captures something the AI age may make more valuable: the innately human ability to make meaning. He took simple truths, rooted them in the instrument that shaped his life, and turned them into something people could feel. That is what human beings do at our best. We do not merely process information. We attach it to memory, symbol, story, place, voice, and experience until it becomes wisdom.

That contrast matters.

Griffin’s comments about artificial intelligence were striking because he was not talking about routine work. He was not talking about a chatbot answering customer-service questions or software handling some back-office task.

He was talking about work that Citadel once assigned to people with master’s degrees and PhDs in finance — work that used to take weeks or months and is now being done by AI agents in hours or days.

“These are not mid-tier white collar jobs,” Griffin said. These are “extraordinarily high skilled jobs” being automated by agentic AI.

That is what makes AI feel less like an ordinary tool and more like the Blob from the old horror movie: a force that grows by consuming whatever is in front of it. First it absorbs routine tasks. Then it absorbs analytical tasks. Then it starts moving toward the high-skill work we assumed belonged safely to the highly educated.

For years, the promise to young people was that education would protect them. Get the degree. Then get the advanced degree. Keep climbing. Become more specialized, more credentialed, more analytical, more elite. The higher you climbed, the safer you would be.

Griffin is saying something very different.

The tagline for the original Blob was “Indescribable. Indestructible. Nothing can stop it.” Griffin's remarks suggested the writers were onto something. A credential is not a force field. A degree is not a guarantee. The ability to produce professional output — a memo, a model, a market scan, an analysis — is no longer as uniquely human as we once believed.

I will be honest: I found Griffin’s comments rattling. They felt less like a prediction than confirmation. The velocity of change we are headed into is no longer theoretical. It is already showing up inside the walls of one of the most sophisticated financial firms in the world.

Which is why Church’s speech struck me so differently.

His speech went viral not because the message was complicated, but because it landed.

The six strings of a guitar became six pillars of a life: faith, family, love, ambition, community, and self.

A machine could list those values. It could organize them. It could probably build a competent metaphor around them. But the guitar was not a gimmick. It was his grammar. The message came through the thing he knows most deeply. The form, the messenger, the moment, and the meaning all aligned.

A machine might have generated the metaphor.

Church made it feel earned.

That may be the distinction that matters most.

AI can analyze, summarize, model, draft, compare, search, synthesize, and accelerate. It can already do some of the work we once assumed belonged safely to the credentialed class.

But Church’s speech reminds us that not all value is work product.

Some value comes from judgment. Some comes from taste. Some comes from timing. Some comes from moral clarity. Some comes from knowing which truth belongs in which moment, and how to say it so people can actually hear it.

That is much harder to automate.

Not because AI cannot produce a plausible commencement speech. It can.

But Church’s speech was not merely plausible. It was particular.

It came from him — from his craft, his instrument, his vocabulary, his life, and his sense of what the moment required.

That may be the one constant in this disruptive age.

AI may devalue credentials and generic output. It may force painful changes in education, hiring, and professional training. It may make the next decade brutally confusing for workers, especially young workers, trying to find their place.

But it will also increase the premium on wisdom.

The future will not belong to people who simply collect credentials and hope the old bargain still holds. It will belong to people who can use the tools without being defined by them. People who can move faster because of AI, but still think more deeply than the machine.

People who can produce, yes, but also discern. Connect. Lead. Teach. Comfort. Challenge. Inspire.

People who can make meaning.

Griffin saw the machine do the work.

Church reminded us that the work is not the whole of life.

Share

Leave a comment