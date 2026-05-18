The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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gordon hensley's avatar
gordon hensley
1d

Eric Church UNC Chapel Hill grad speech indeed a 'must watch' 👍 Almost made me want to get that B.A. I blew off decades ago 😂

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Henry Clark's avatar
Henry Clark
4m

Will AI come with a standard of truth?

Asking for a friend

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