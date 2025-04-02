In the fight for justice for survivors of child sex abuse, the CJCC’s biggest obstacle isn't big insurance—it's the Hochul administration’s Department of Financial Services, the very agency tasked with regulating them. The watchdog meant to protect abuse survivors has become the insurance industry's lapdog. Under Superintendent Adrienne Harris, DFS has not only abdicated its regulatory duties but adopted the insurance industry's infamous playbook: delay, deny, and defend.

They won’t answer the simplest of questions and according to them, have no legal responsibility to provide any explanation for their inaction.

Under Superintendent Adrienne Harris, DFS has perfected the art of regulatory amnesia. Spoiler alert: it involves pretending that lobbyists don't exist, conversations happening in broad daylight never occurred, and official statements materialize through regulatory séance.

Big insurers like Chubb throw money at top lobbying firms to influence DFS on Child Victims Act claims? "Sorry, we have zero records of that." Superintendent Harris has a public chat with her buddy “Rodge” Cohen who advises Chubb's CEO? "Never happened, nothing to see here!" Internal discussions about the Child Victims Act? "Those documents exist, but you can't see a single one of them because... reasons." And where is Governor Hochul during all this? Apparently practicing her own disappearing act while her appointee stonewalls abuse survivors.

The mental gymnastics here deserve a gold medal. Harris's DFS received media inquiries and issued public statements about the CVA—statements that obviously required internal discussion, drafting, and approval—yet when asked to produce a single email or memo related to these very public actions, suddenly the file cabinets are emptier than their commitment to accountability. Did Superintendent Harris formulate her responses through telepathy? Perhaps Ouija boards are the preferred communication method at DFS headquarters.

Maybe they're all sharing whatever the Office of Cannabis Management has been smoking? It would explain a lot. How else could an entire regulatory agency simultaneously forget how to keep records? The OCM turned New York's cannabis rollout into a national joke, and now it seems DFS is following the same playbook of regulatory incompetence.

Meanwhile, abuse survivors are left twisting in the wind while insurers, facing billions in liability in New York and across the country, play hardball. Remember that 2019 circular letter where DFS promised to help victims navigate insurance claims? Apparently that was just regulatory fan fiction, not something Harris's department actually intended to follow through on—and Hochul seems perfectly content to let that promise remain broken.

How convenient that everyone at DFS under Harris's leadership developed simultaneous amnesia about their interactions with the insurance industry! It's almost as if they're more concerned with protecting powerful insurers than fulfilling their regulatory obligations to abuse survivors.

In the aftermath of unspeakable abuse, survivors were promised justice—not just in the courts, but through a system that would hold insurers accountable and deliver long-overdue restitution. Instead, they’ve found themselves up against an unholy alliance of industry power and government indifference. Under Adrienne Harris, DFS has not only failed in its duty to regulate—it has become an active barrier to justice. And Governor Hochul, by allowing this stonewalling to continue unchecked, is complicit in that failure.

Survivors deserve better than disappearing documents, regulatory gaslighting, and a watchdog that rolls over when insurers bark. If New York’s leaders won’t act, they’re no longer just ignoring the problem—they’ve become part of it.