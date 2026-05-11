There are not many moments these days when New Yorkers look at Albany and think: finally, somebody resisted the urge to do the stupid thing.

But this week may have produced one.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s decision to opt New York into the Trump-backed federal Education Freedom Tax Credit program stands out as something increasingly rare in New York politics: common sense.

Let’s not get carried away. This is not some sweeping testament to visionary governance. No one is nominating Albany for profiles in courage. But in this instance, the state looked at an idea that could expand educational opportunity, help working families, involve voluntary private contributions instead of more government bureaucracy — and for once, decided not to reflexively kill it because the political machine, aka teachers union, demanded it.

That alone is noteworthy.

Even more surprising, it comes on the heels of what may be Hochul’s other genuinely important accomplishment: the bell-to-bell ban on cell phones in schools.

Taken together, these may ultimately become the two most consequential things this administration has done.

Because both decisions involve something government in Albany often struggles with: acknowledging obvious reality.

The reality is that kids being endlessly distracted by phones all day is bad for learning.

And the reality is that New York’s education system — despite spending more per pupil than any state in America, again — is not delivering enough for too many families.

Parents know it.

That is why the politics around school choice have shifted so dramatically. Wealthy families have always had options. They move to better districts. They pay private tuition. They hire tutors. They navigate the maze.

Working- and middle-class families often cannot.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit changes that equation.

Under the federal program, taxpayers can receive a dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit for contributions to scholarship organizations supporting K-12 students. In New York alone, estimates suggest the program could unlock as much as $5 billion for scholarships and educational opportunity. Students from households earning up to 300% of the regional median income can qualify.

The scholarships funded through the tax credit can be used for a wide range of K–12 education expenses, including private school tuition, tutoring services, special education support, textbooks and curriculum, online learning programs, and other approved educational costs. In short, it gives families the flexibility to choose what works best for their child, rather than being locked into a one-size-fits-all system.

Importantly, this is not another Albany spending program. It is not a new state bureaucracy. It is not government writing checks it cannot cash.

It is voluntary private giving incentivized through the tax code.

And apparently even Albany realized it would look insane to block it.

That realization matters because for decades New York politics treated teachers unions as the unquestioned final authority on education policy. Politicians feared crossing them. Most still do.

But something changed after COVID.

Parents saw inside classrooms. They saw learning loss. They saw ideological distractions replacing fundamentals. They saw discipline collapse in many schools. They saw their kids struggling socially, emotionally, and academically.

And increasingly, they started demanding options.

That does not mean public education is unimportant. It remains foundational to American life. Nor does it mean every alternative school model works.

But defending a monopoly while outcomes stagnate and achievement gaps widen has become politically unsustainable.

Especially as the AI economy accelerates.

Today’s students are entering a world that will demand adaptability, discipline, focus, and creativity in ways previous generations never experienced. Ironically, Hochul’s two most important education decisions may work together toward exactly that goal.

One limits distraction.

The other expands opportunity.

New York still faces enormous problems: affordability, population loss, housing shortages, energy instability, and a feckless political culture addicted to slogans over results.

But for one brief moment, Albany looked at reality and chose common sense over special-interest politics.

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