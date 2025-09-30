Every so often a journalist captures a moment so raw, so revealing, that it becomes impossible to forget. WRGB’s Greg Floyd did exactly that in his blockbuster interview with Lawrence Kraus — who confessed, live on air, to the murder of his parents. Floyd, who has announced his retirement, capped his spectacular career with one of the most remarkable and unsettling interviews you will ever see. He pressed calmly, firmly, and without sensationalism, asking the questions any of us would want asked — and refusing to let his subject slip away behind evasions.

Again and again, Floyd put the blunt questions on the table: Did you kill your parents? Did they ask you to kill them? Kraus ducked. He invoked mercy. He stuttered through justifications. He even invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. But he never spoke the word kill.

Listening to Kraus, I thought: this is what crazy sounds like. Not shouting or ranting, but circling around the truth, cloaking violence in compassion, justifying death as “duty.” And what chilled me most was how familiar the words sounded. The same phrases Kraus used — mercy, burden, dignity — are now being used in Albany to justify legalizing assisted suicide.

None of this is meant to dismiss the very real suffering people endure at the end of life. Anyone who has sat at a deathbed knows the heartbreak of watching decline, the helplessness of pain we cannot ease. But just as I oppose the death penalty — because it is not for mortals to decide when another should die — I oppose assisted suicide. No euphemism or legal process can change what it is: one human taking the life of another.

“My goal is for the American people to recognize that there’s 40 million boomers. They’re all going to go through…” — Lawrence Kraus, WRGB interview

Imagine if Kraus had said he compassionately “helped his parents die” with a prescription instead of choking them with his own hands. Imagine if he told Floyd they had “begged” for it. Would the public recoil, or would the language of “mercy” and “choice” transform him in our eyes from a criminal into a caregiver? That is the danger here: that poison and paperwork can dress up killing as compassion. Would Kraus be any less crazy?

And that is precisely what New York’s bill would allow. With no waiting period and no requirement for a mental-health assessment, someone could request and receive lethal drugs on the same day, from a doctor they may never have met before. In every other context, suicide is a crisis to be prevented. In this bill, it is waved through as treatment.

Kraus’s interview reveals how slippery the words become. Once killing is renamed “aid,” and once despair is relabeled “choice,” the moral center collapses. What remains is a society that sanctions death while pretending it is compassion.

The real answer — the only answer that affirms life — is more palliative care, more hospice, more mental-health support, more presence at the bedside. It is hard, costly, and imperfect, but it is the work of love.

Because once we cross the line into authorizing one person to decide another’s death, we are not easing suffering. We are surrendering our humanity. This is what crazy sounds like. Why on earth would we make it the law of New York?

Share The Blog to Save New York