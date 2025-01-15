My connection to Albany runs deep. The city's history is woven into my family's story: my Italian grandparents lived in the South End around the corner from the old Lombardo's, where my grandfather, a skilled mason, proudly worked on restoration projects at the Capitol. As a young kid, my grandfather introduced me to the Million Dollar Staircase, the amazing carvings, and that “super cool” secret tunnel that connected the Al Smith building to the Capitol. Serving in that iconic building that my grandfather once worked to restore gave me a profound connection to both my family's legacy and Albany's heritage.

I also remember the old State Museum, where the half-empty - physically and metaphysically - State Education Department stands today. Walking into that building was like stepping into a grand hall of discovery, with the imposing Corinthian columns and a massive wooly mammoth (actually the Cohoes Mastodon) that stood guard, inspiring wonder. Those memories, are some of my earliest of Albany.

I went to SUNY Albany, drilled with the 210 National Guard, and got my first job at the Golden Fox. I played softball in Lincoln Park, basketball in Washington Park and once played a few downs of touch football with Mario Cuomo in front of Page Hall. I "invested" heavily in Washington Tavern, lived throughout its neighborhoods—Pine Hills, Center Square, Melrose, the Mansion District—and bought my first house on Winthrop Street. I played shuffleboard at McGeary's, enjoyed my lenten fish fry at Bob and Ron's, ate pizza at the Fountain and spent too many late nights closing QE2 and Quintessence.

If you don’t get it, my ties to Albany run deep, and I am simply heartsick by its condition today.

So I can’t help but appreciate Governor Hochul's announcement yesterday of a $400 million investment to revitalize Albany. That she takes notice of the state of our capital city and wants to invest in it’s future is a welcome change from her predecessor Andrew Cuomo, who like his father only looked at Albany as a cost center to be squeezed. But let's not kid ourselves: this plan is fundamentally flawed— the money is great, but it’s not the problem. By the governor's own tally, Albany has already seen more state investment than most cities in New York. The problem isn't a lack of resources; it's a lack of leadership and vision.

Despite being our state capital, and despite receiving billions in public resources—including over $4 billion from Governor Hochul for projects like the Livingston Avenue Rail Bridge, Wadsworth Laboratory modernization, and Albany NanoTech Complex—the city continues to struggle with the same issues: a declining downtown, insufficient affordable housing, lawlessness and an atmosphere that feels more like an East German Cold War outpost than a vibrant urban hub.

Politically, the current proposal raises serious questions. Why does Albany get singled out for this "rescue" while other cities, like Binghamton, remain in desperate crisis? It is sure to trigger cries of equity from Mayors and local leaders around the state. And let’s face it, the state has a spotty record of driving urban change - because it’s hard. Remember the "Buffalo Billion"?

The proposed solutions seem equally misguided. A soccer stadium, while sincerely advanced by its boosters, offers only 17 home games per season—hardly the year-round economic engine Albany needs. The planned $150 million renovation of the New York State Museum faces its own challenges, requiring navigation through a political maze involving the State Education Department, Board of Regents, and Speaker Carl Heastie.

A Tale of Two Mammoths

Once, a wooly mammoth stood guard over Albany's wonder years, inspiring generations of young minds in the old State Museum. Today, another mammoth looms over our city—the Corning Tower, standing silent and underutilized. But while one mammoth sparked imagination, the other holds the key to our future. It's time to awaken this sleeping giant.

To rejuvenate Albany, what it needs is leadership, improved public safety, and a growing population. Albany’s upcoming mayoral election will bring leadership and safety to the forefront of discussion, so let’s focus on the population aspect of the equation. The Empire State Plaza—Rockefeller's Folly—is a concrete monstrosity that forever altered Albany by isolating it from the surrounding city and significantly affecting its tax base. It’s time to pursue a public-private investment initiative to reintegrate the plaza into Albany’s urban fabric.

Just as the museum's mammoth once drew visitors from across the region, imagine the Corning Tower—that sleeping giant on Albany's skyline—transformed into a vertical neighborhood in the clouds.

As the state’s tallest building outside of New York City, the Corning Tower stands ready for an ambitious reinvention. The tower's 44 stories could become a vibrant blend of homes and attractions—where young professionals sip morning coffee on balconies overlooking the Hudson River's bend, families build their futures in workforce-priced apartments, and empty nesters downsize without leaving the city they love. Ground floors could buzz with farm-to-table restaurants, innovative workspaces, and shops that draw people in from the plaza, which has been reintegrated to the city grid. Imagine the observation deck reborn as a destination, where visitors dine against the backdrop of the Catskills and Adirondacks, while weekend brunches and sunset events make it a magnet for both tourists and locals. This isn't just about filling an office building—it's about creating a vertical community that could jumpstart downtown's renaissance.

Naysayers will moan it's too hard or too expensive. But look around the nation: the post-pandemic world has sparked a revolution in repurposing underutilized office buildings. Through government support and private sector investment, cities are creating much-needed housing in unexpected places. Even before Covid, iconic commercial towers found new life—New York City's One Wall Street and 70 Pine Street were transformed into luxury apartments and a boutique hotel, while Chicago's Tribune Tower now houses high-end condominiums above street-level retail. These successes prove that with vision and commitment, we can turn architectural landmarks into vibrant mixed-use hubs that draw both residents and visitors.

The Empire State Plaza itself needs to be reimagined. It’s long overdue to transform this concrete wasteland into a green, inviting space with parks, gardens, and public art. Such spaces have been shown to reduce crime, improve mental health, and increase property values—exactly what Albany needs. By bringing life back to the plaza and reintegrating the complex into the heart of the city, we can reconnect downtown, Center Square, and the Mansion District, restoring the sense of place that was destroyed decades ago by Rockefeller’s Folly.

And finally, integrate the state offices back into the city and bring workers back to the office. My former boss, Governor George Pataki, wisely recognized the opportunity when he directed the unstacking of state office workers from the plaza, moving them into commercial real estate throughout the Capital Region. This approach brought workers into downtown and boosted local businesses with foot traffic. We need to do this again and with a massive public private conversion of the Corning Tower, make Albany a 24/7 community. It will unleash more private sector investment.

Just as the museum's mammoth once inspired wonder in Albany's children, this concrete mammoth could become a beacon of innovation and renewal—showing how a city can honor its past while building its future.

If Governor Hochul is bold enough to think bigger, much bigger she can make an investment that would leave a sustainable and lasting impact on Albany. A legacy that history and future generations of the Capital Region will remember her for.

