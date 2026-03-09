Parents: if your college-educated kid is back in the basement, the problem may not be them. It may be artificial intelligence.

Across industries—marketing, accounting, legal research, coding, consulting, and customer support—AI systems are rapidly absorbing the routine intellectual tasks that once served as the entry ramp into professional life.

The disruption, so far, has been subtle. Companies rarely announce layoffs explicitly “because of AI.” Instead, something quieter is happening.

They simply stop hiring.

Three junior analysts become one.

Five marketing associates become two.

A team of writers becomes a single editor with a powerful AI assistant.

This is silent displacement.

Jobs are not disappearing overnight. But the opportunities that once existed for young people entering the workforce are steadily evaporating.

And the people most affected are those who did exactly what society told them to do.

They studied hard.

They went to college.

They took on enormous student debt.

They prepared for careers that, only a few years ago, were considered stable and prestigious.

Now they are entering a workforce where the value of those skills is collapsing in real time.

In my lifetime, I have never seen an economic disruption so clearly approaching—and so thoroughly ignored by our political leadership.

After a brief period of uncertainty, the people who understand artificial intelligence best—the people building it—have begun issuing stark warnings about the disruption it will bring.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that artificial intelligence could eliminate as many as 50 percent of entry-level white-collar jobs within the next one to five years.

Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman’s prediction is even more dire, suggesting that within 18 months AI could perform most white collar tasks that involve sitting at a computer.

Even the Federal Reserve has begun to acknowledge the risk. Federal Reserve Governor Michael S. Barr recently warned that “AI may deeply disrupt labor markets and harm some workers.”

This is not a future threat. We are already in the midst of it.

The public already understands what many political leaders refuse to acknowledge. A recent NBC poll found artificial intelligence viewed more negatively than Immigration and Customs Enforcement—an extraordinary level of distrust for a technology still in its early stages. Americans know something profound is happening to the economy, even if their elected officials are reluctant to confront it.

Neither candidate for governor appears to have even a passing understanding of the labor disruption artificial intelligence is about to unleash.

The most important economic transformation of our time is unfolding in plain sight, and yet it barely registers in the political debate.

The issue barely appears in legislative discussions.

There are no serious transition plans.

There is no coordinated strategy to address the consequences.

Instead, policymakers continue to fall back on the same tired playbook: reskilling.

But the historical record here is not encouraging.

For decades, policymakers promised that workers displaced by globalization or automation would simply retrain for new opportunities. In reality, most reskilling programs produced modest or negligible results. Workers were told to adapt, but no one could clearly explain what they were supposed to adapt to.

The workers being displaced by AI today are not factory workers. They are the college-educated young people who were supposed to form the backbone of the professional middle class.

But the dynamic itself is not entirely new.

During my time at Empire State Development, I saw this dynamic firsthand. Manufacturing companies were investing heavily in new technology, becoming far more efficient—and employing fewer and fewer workers.

We poured substantial resources into reskilling programs and partnered closely with community colleges to retrain displaced workers. The results, at best, were mixed.

What artificial intelligence threatens to do is bring that same dynamic to the professional workforce, I would argue at a massively accelerated speed.

If this cohort becomes economically stranded, the consequences will not only be economic. They will be political.

We have already seen what happens when large groups of workers feel abandoned by the economic system.

Deindustrialization did not simply hollow out communities—it reshaped American politics, driving many workers toward populist leaders who promised disruption, protection, or radical change.

Today, populism appears in different forms across the political spectrum.

On the right, it looks like Donald Trump, channeling the anger of voters who believe globalization and elite institutions stripped them of opportunity.

On the left, it increasingly looks like Zohran Mamdani, whose appeal among younger voters is rooted in the belief that the traditional economic ladder has collapsed.

Different rhetoric. Different policy proposals.

But the same underlying condition: people who believe the system no longer offers them a path to success.

If artificial intelligence destroys the entry-level professional workforce—the jobs that once justified the cost of higher education—we risk producing a new version of that same political backlash.

Only this time, it will not come from displaced factory workers.

It will come from college-educated young Americans who did everything society asked of them—and discovered there was no longer a place for them in the economy.

And when that happens, disengagement does not stay economic for long.

It becomes political.

We cannot ignore that risk.

We must also acknowledge something uncomfortable: we do not yet know exactly what the future labor market will look like. But just a few days ago, Anthropic issued a report with some dire predictions as to the impact on specific occupational categories which are worth understanding.

So while no one can 100% predict the professions that will replace the entry-level jobs AI is eliminating, telling young people to simply “learn new skills” is meaningless advice when the destination itself is unclear.

What we do know is that people need purpose, dignity, and the ability to contribute.

The silent displacement of a generation is already underway.

The question now is whether our leaders will recognize it before the consequences become impossible to ignore.