You know how sometimes you're at a family gathering, and Uncle Art starts telling the same story about his high school football days for the umpteenth time? Everyone nods politely, filling in the blanks when he forgets which year it was or who scored the winning touchdown. That's America right now, except Uncle Art is running the country.

Joe Biden's age has become the elephant in the room, or should I say, the wobbly old man in the Oval Office. It's been unfolding before our eyes like a slow-motion car crash, but for some reason, the democrats kept insisting that Biden's shuffles, stumbles and word jumbles were more deep fake, than deeply disturbing. We've all got an elderly relative, right? We've seen those vacant stares, steadied those shuffling steps, and finished sentences that trailed off into oblivion. It's endearing and a little heartbreaking when it's Grandpa at Thanksgiving. It's terrifying and maddening when it's the leader of the free world.

Biden's recent debate performance, a debate he demanded and took an entire week to cram for at Camp David, was the Waterworld of political theater. Stroke victims have better debate nights, ask John Fetterman who compared Biden’s performance to his own. It was so bad, it finally shocked his own party into admitting what we've all known: that Joe Biden’s running on empty.

Now the Democrats are scrambling like my family does when we realize Mom left the plastic bag of giblets to bake in the turkey on Thanksgiving Day. But unlike us, they can't just order Chinese takeout and call it a day.

They're stuck with Biden, who's clinging to his job like it's the last lifeboat on the Titanic. His wife Dr. Jill seems more interested in the trappings of the office, posing for glamour shots for Vogue and his son Hunter...well, let's just say he's got reasons to keep Daddy in office that don't involve patriotism.

But you know who's really kicking himself right now? Andrew Cuomo. Remember him? The guy who was New York's governor and pandemic poster boy? He had his moment in the sun, basking in the adoration of a fawning press, drunk on emergency powers and his own ego. If he hadn't broken up with Sandra Lee, he might be measuring the drapes in the Oval Office right now.

Because Andrew Cuomo at peak powers would have Red Weddinged the entire Biden clan months ago.

Instead, he's probably sitting at home, watching reruns of his old COVID briefings, clutching his Emmy award muttering "coulda been a contender". Cuomo's fall from grace was a perfect storm of hubris, isolation, and a severe case of emperor's-new-clothes syndrome. Literally locked away in his ivory tower, surrounded by staff caught in the "Me Too Scared To Tell You No" movement, he managed to write his own political obituary. He got himself "Spitzered" – Albany-speak for when you somehow manage to alienate everyone from the state senators down to the Dunkin' Donuts kid in the Capitol cafeteria, resulting in a one-way ticket out of the governor's mansion and into political purgatory.

So here we are, stuck with a president who's one senior moment away from calling a press conference "nap time," while the guy who might have saved the Democrats' bacon is busy plotting his comeback from the political woodshed, wondering if this chance at the Oval will ever come again. This whole debacle is like a great episode of Veep, except it's terrifyingly real.

What might have been, indeed. Pass the popcorn, America and have a Happy Fourth for July. This show's far from over.

