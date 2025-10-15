Last week, the headlines were about Tylenol - not about the drug that’s actually killing drivers on our roads.

New research presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress found that 42 percent of drivers killed in crashes had active THC in their blood, with average levels six times higher than legal impairment limits. Here in New York, the Times Union reported that drug-impaired fatalities now surpass alcohol-related ones — hardly surprising when police still have no reliable roadside THC test.

It’s a stunning reminder that while New York, like much of America, raced to legalize marijuana, it never bothered to fully understand it. Scientists are still scrambling to measure impairment, track health outcomes, or even define what “safe use” means.

And yet, that same week, the headlines weren’t about cannabis at all — they were about Tylenol.

The Tylenol Controversy

Here’s the irony: The same people who will mock Kennedy and Trump for questioning Tylenol never demanded basic safety studies before legalizing marijuana.

This week, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump warned pregnant women about taking Tylenol, citing research linking acetaminophen to autism. The claim sparked immediate ridicule. Critics pointed to seventy years of Tylenol use and recent large studies—including one analyzing 2.5 million births in Sweden—showing no causal link once genetics and underlying conditions are controlled.

Fair enough. The research on Tylenol and autism is mixed at best, and thus far the largest studies suggest the link disappears with proper controls. That said, I know women who were aware of the theory and quietly avoided Tylenol during pregnancy long before Kennedy’s comments.

And at least there is research. At least scientists are studying it, debating it, and refining their understanding. Kennedy is asking for more caution around a drug that’s been studied for decades.

Meanwhile, marijuana was legalized before we even began asking the same basic questions. No long-term studies on prenatal exposure. No federal standard for impairment. No national testing protocol for drivers. The same voices demanding scientific rigor when it comes to Tylenol demanded none at all when it came to cannabis.

The Real Public-Health Experiment

Marijuana’s risks aren’t theoretical — they’re measurable, if anyone bothers to measure them.

Consider the research cited below, most of it published in just the last few years. A growing body of evidence links cannabis exposure, especially during adolescence and pregnancy, to altered brain development, cognitive deficits, and changes in gene expression tied to neurobehavioral disorders. Some studies associate prenatal exposure with impaired language development, attention problems, and reduced cortical maturation. Others show adolescent use disrupts gray-matter pruning and decision-making regions of the brain. Oh, and autism—the very concern that sparked ridicule when raised about Tylenol.

It’s not settled science — far from it — but that’s precisely the point.

After seventy years of studying Tylenol, scientists still invite more research. Yet marijuana was ushered into the marketplace before those studies even began.

The issue isn’t whether marijuana should be legal — it’s that we legalized it as a public health experiment with millions of unwitting participants.

There’s still no federal standard for impairment, no long-term developmental data, and no national testing protocol for drivers or prenatal exposure. We’re running a nationwide clinical trial with no control group and no informed consent.

Why Skepticism Is Warranted

Many of the same advocates who will deride Kennedy and Trump as anti-science are the architects of this experiment — the ones who championed marijuana legalization without evidence, safeguards, or long-term studies.

They told us people have been smoking it forever, it’s safer than alcohol, nobody’s ever died from it—and that the kind of high it produces makes you drive more carefully, not less.

But a little skepticism toward the so-called consensus isn’t anti-science — it’s learned caution.

After all, it was America’s public health apparatus that assured us OxyContin wasn’t addictive — sparking an opioid epidemic thats killed hundreds of thousands of our family, friends and neighbors. The same bureaucracy insisted COVID-19 couldn’t possibly have emerged from Wuhan’s coronavirus research laboratory, despite the city housing China’s premier coronavirus lab.

As Jon Stewart noted, when a novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan—home to a lab studying novel coronaviruses—asking the obvious question somehow became conspiracy theory.

To be clear, the so-called experts didn’t just get it wrong — they mocked, they gaslit, and they censored. All to ensure that their version of “scientific fact” was the only one the public could accept.

The pattern is unmistakable:

Institutions claim certainty, silence skeptics, then quietly revise their position after the damage is done.

With marijuana, we’re still in the “claim certainty” phase. And yes, more than a few people will mock the temerity of even raising these questions.

The question is whether we’ll demand real testing and evidence now on the safety of cannabis, or wait for another “aha correction” a decade from now — after the harm has already been done.

Science Takes Time. Policy Should Too.

As one Johns Hopkins researcher put it, “Sometimes science communication makes it seem more certain than it is. In these sorts of questions, we just don’t have that certainty.”

Even if the research isn’t fully settled, the process itself — the humility to keep asking — is what keeps public trust intact.

The question isn’t whether we should trust experts. It’s whether our elected officials should demand the same rigor from policies they support as from those they oppose.

Until we apply that standard consistently, public trust will continue to erode — and more people will die on our roads while we pretend the science is settled.

