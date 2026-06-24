As appears in the June 24, 2026 edition of the Daily Gazette

Twenty years ago, I served as chairman of the Lake Placid Winter Sports Commission. In 2006, as Governor Pataki prepared to leave office, New York allocated $5 million to explore bringing the Winter Games back to Lake Placid. We examined regional and binational concepts, spoke with stakeholders, analyzed venues, and evaluated what a serious bid would require.

We reached a simple conclusion: there is no serious Olympic bid without the support of the Governor.

When it became clear the Cuomo administration had no interest, the commission made an extraordinary decision - we returned the overwhelming majority of the grant to the state. It was the right call.

But today is different.

Governor Hochul deserves credit for reviving the conversation. Her administration has made substantial investments in Olympic Regional Development Authority facilities, keeping Lake Placid among the premier winter sports destinations in the world. Assembly members Bobby Carroll, Matt Simpson, and former Assemblyman Bobby Jones have also championed the idea of a regional Winter Games and kept the conversation moving.

But as exciting as another Olympics may be, New Yorkers should understand something important: the Games themselves are not the real prize. The infrastructure legacy is.

Too often, people view Olympic bids solely through the lens of sports. Successful bids are about something much larger.

Consider New York City’s bid for the 2012 Summer Games. The city didn’t win, but the effort helped shape the vision for redevelopment of Manhattan’s Far West Side, what eventually became Hudson Yards. The Olympics created urgency. They brought together government, labor, planners, and civic leaders around a shared vision for the future.

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The same opportunity exists today.

A regional Winter Games involving Lake Placid and New York City should not simply be viewed as a sporting event. It should be viewed as a catalyst for infrastructure investments that benefit New Yorkers for generations, not grandiose projects or white-elephant facilities, but sustainable investments that make sense long after the closing ceremony.

Such a Games could accelerate improved rail connections between New York City, the Capital Region, and the North Country. It could modernize transportation infrastructure that makes the Adirondacks more accessible to residents and visitors. It could expand hospitality capacity, support economic development throughout the North Country, and continue modernizing competition venues that attract international events and tourism for decades to come.

Every proposed project should pass a simple test: Does it make sense for New Yorkers even if the Games never happen? If yes, it belongs in the plan. If no, it probably doesn’t.

That’s why New York should consider creating a Winter Games Infrastructure Challenge Grant as part of the next state budget. Rather than funding another standalone study, the state should invite the private sector, transportation experts, environmental organizations, economic development leaders, labor, and local governments to develop a comprehensive infrastructure blueprint - with matching commitments required. Put skin in the game.

The lesson from 2006 remains relevant: Olympic ambition without executive commitment is fantasy. But ambition paired with gubernatorial leadership, legislative support, private-sector engagement, and a clear infrastructure vision can become something far more powerful - a roadmap for growth.

The question facing New York isn’t whether we can host another Winter Olympics. It’s whether we’re willing to use the opportunity to build the future we want.

If we do this right, New York wins whether we get the Games or not.