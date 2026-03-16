People keep telling me “we’ve been through this before”. New technology disrupts old jobs. Workers adapt. New industries emerge. The economy moves on. They’re not entirely wrong about the history. But they’re dangerously wrong about this moment.

Start with what we know. In 1979, America employed 19.5 million manufacturing workers. Today: 12.8 million. That’s nearly 7 million jobs gone over several decades — devastating, but slow. Even at the peak of the China shock, the US was losing roughly 100,000 to 200,000 manufacturing jobs per year. Society absorbed it, however badly. Fathers lost jobs. Sons never found equivalent ones. The displacement was real, but it was spread across thirty years in ways that made it survivable as a social and political matter.

What’s coming with AI will not be that slow. And it won’t hit the same workers.

The jobs most exposed to artificial intelligence are held by college-educated, higher-income professionals. Recent research by Anthropic finds that workers in the most AI-exposed occupations earn roughly 47% more than those in low-exposure roles and are far more likely to hold graduate degrees. The most exposed jobs include computer programmers, financial analysts, market research analysts, and technical support specialists. In other words: the knowledge workers who were supposed to be safe.

The early signal is already visible. Bloomberg reported this week that entry-level jobs in New York City fell 37% between 2022 and 2024 — nearly 30,000 positions gone. Paid internships in the city have dropped from almost 11,000 in 2019 to just under 7,000 in 2024. More than half of US college graduates are now working jobs that don’t require their degree.

This isn’t a forecast. It’s already happening. And the people building the technology are saying so publicly. Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic — one of the leading AI companies in the world — said last year that AI would eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years. When the person building the technology makes that prediction, it is not alarmism. It is a confession.

The pattern showing up in New York is showing up nationally. Since ChatGPT launched, the rate at which workers aged 22 to 25 are entering highly AI-exposed occupations has dropped by 14 percent. Hiring into less-exposed jobs remains stable. Companies don’t start by firing experienced workers. They start by not replacing them. The entry-level pipeline — junior analysts, first-year associates, entry-level programmers, research assistants — is quietly contracting. Not with dramatic layoffs. With offer letters that never arrive.

Now consider the speed. The manufacturing disruption required physical transformation — factories closing, supply chains moving, billions invested in new equipment. That took decades and gave policymakers at least some runway, however badly they used it. Artificial intelligence is software. Once a model exists, it deploys across millions of workplaces almost instantly. The manufacturing shock unfolded over thirty years. The AI shock could unfold over five to ten.

So when people tell me we’ve been through this before, I want to ask: which part, exactly?

Every previous disruption had an escape hatch. Agricultural workers moved into manufacturing. Manufacturing workers moved into knowledge work. There was always a next rung on the ladder. This disruption is happening at the top of the ladder. There is no obvious next rung for a displaced financial analyst or a junior lawyer replaced by document review software.

And there is something else the optimists consistently ignore. The workers now in the crosshairs were told to go to college. Many took on $50,000, $80,000, $100,000 in student debt specifically to access the professional careers that AI now threatens. The factory workers of the 1980s were devastated. But they weren’t also carrying debt taken out on a promise that is now being broken. The political fallout from that betrayal — felt by educated, connected, vocal people — could dwarf anything the Rust Belt produced.

Our policy infrastructure is not ready for any of this. The tools we have — retraining programs, Trade Adjustment Assistance, sector-specific unemployment support — were designed for a slow-moving manufacturing disruption and were inadequate even then. For a transition moving at this speed, affecting these workers, they are essentially irrelevant.

There is no program being built at scale for displaced knowledge workers. No serious political conversation about what happens when the disrupted are college-educated, debt-laden, and furious.

The manufacturing collapse reshaped American politics for a generation. It elected presidents and built movements. And it unfolded slowly. What’s coming may be bigger, will certainly be faster, and will hit workers with far more political voice than the factory towns ever had.

We have been through disruption before. We have not been through this. And we are not ready.

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