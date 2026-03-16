The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Peter R Smith's avatar
Peter R Smith
6d

Dave -This is prescient- and no-one besides you is talking about it- scary!!

As I think about what I would advise a young person contemplating what's next, the Trades can't be done by AI- and those skills will become more valuable in the future

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