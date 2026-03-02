Well, well, well. A bombshell memo has surfaced from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority warning that full compliance with New York’s 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act could cost upstate households more than $4,000 a year - on top of what they are already paying today. Gas prices could jump over $2 a gallon. Small businesses could see utility bills spike by nearly half.

Shocking stuff. Except — it wasn’t exactly leaked.

Let’s be honest about what happened here. Two days after Governor Hochul’s own budget director stood up at a hearing and all but announced that CLCPA rollbacks were coming, a conveniently alarming memo from NYSERDA — dated the very same day — found its way into the press. This wasn’t a whistleblower slipping documents under a door in a parking garage. This was a Governor’s office sending smoke signals — carefully, deliberately — to see how Albany and the public would react before she commits to anything on the record.

The rich irony, of course, is that in a debate entirely about emissions, Kathy Hochul’s preferred form of communication is smoke signals.

The CLCPA was Andrew Cuomo’s creation — his signature piece of environmental legacy-building before his unceremonious exit from Albany. But Cuomo is long gone, and Hochul has had five years to put her stamp on this law, implement it, fix it, or fight for it. She did none of those things. She delayed the cap-and-invest regulations year after year, kicked the hard decisions down the road, and now — in an election year, with utility bills a kitchen table crisis — she’s sending up smoke and waiting to see which way the wind blows.

This is Cuomo’s mess. But Hochul owns it now.

What the Memo Actually Says

To be fair, the numbers in the memo are worth knowing — even if the timing of their release tells you everything about the motivation behind it.

Here’s what NYSERDA projects by 2031 under full CLCPA compliance:

Gasoline: Up $2.23 per gallon on top of whatever prices are at that time

Natural gas: An additional $16.96 per MMBtu

Upstate households on heating oil or natural gas: Gross cost increases exceeding $4,100 per year

NYC natural gas households: Annual gross cost increases of roughly $2,300

Small and mid-size businesses: Utility costs rising by as much as 46 percent

Delivery trucks: Operating costs up more than 60 percent

NYSERDA also acknowledges the market simply cannot deliver what the law demands on the current timeline — and admits the modeling was done before accounting for the Trump administration’s federal policy reversals, meaning these estimates may actually be too low.

Reading the Smoke

Hochul wants to roll back parts of the CLCPA. She knows it’s politically complicated. So rather than saying so plainly, she lets her budget director hint at it, lets a NYSERDA memo circulate through the press, and then steps in front of a camera to say she’s just responding to the data. It’s Albany smoke-signaling at its finest.

If you need a reminder of how this plays out, look no further than congestion pricing. Hochul spent years championing the program, then cynically paused it on the eve of the election — not repealed, not reformed, just conveniently frozen in the name of affordability to shield Hakeem Jeffries and his caucus during the midterms. The moment the election was over, it restarted. Just a nakedly political administrative maneuver — entirely predictable, obvious to voters, and insulting to their intelligence.

That’s why any administrative fix to the CLCPA should be dead on arrival with the legislature and the public. After congestion pricing, no one is going to believe that a Hochul workaround is anything other than election year politics. This needs to be a legislative fix — passed in public, debated on the record, and signed into law. Anything less is just more smoke.

What We Actually Need

Let’s start with the emergency in front of us. New Yorkers are already choking on utility bills that are two and three times what they were last year. That’s not a projection. That’s happening right now, at kitchen tables across this state.

And it’s going to get worse. The threat of winter blackouts is real. New York has already shuttered major nuclear capacity, removing reliable, zero-carbon baseload power from the grid with no replacement ready. At the same time, the state has blocked new pipeline capacity, starving the remaining power plants of fuel.

We are choking off supply from every direction — retiring what works, blocking what’s needed, and betting on renewables that are not yet built. They will not arrive in time..

Relief cannot wait for a CLCPA rewrite. Albany must act immediately — direct ratepayer relief now, not next winter, not next budget cycle, now.

The CLCPA has real structural problems that deserve a serious legislative fix — not an administrative workaround, not another cynical pause, not more smoke signals. A real fix, in law, passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor on the record.

The smoke has been rising for weeks. New Yorkers are already choking on it. It’s time for Hochul to step out of the haze, take ownership of the mess she inherited — and the one she helped create — and lead.

New Yorkers can’t afford to wait for the air to clear.

