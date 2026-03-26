The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Rick Bulman's avatar
Rick Bulman
2dEdited

Major corporations like Meta and Google undertake business models designed to create the most profit with the least risk.

While it's great that a jury determined there should be liability for an organization providing a service that could enable misconduct - this result will now push companies to police individual online behaviors that the jury thinks could or should have been prevented. Not the government - private companies.

Unlike banks and money laundering, where transactions can be scrutinized - where there is due process - the sheer volume of interpersonal interactions is overwhelming. And employing technology to police matters may at first blush seem great - but much like those camera-enabled traffic systems - they wear out their welcome. Is that really how we want to live? Letting technology companies determine the quality of life for everyday Americans?

The scary part is the fact that a jury needed to find these companies responsible for conduct happening within their systems, and the courts will likely follow the verdict up with some huge fine levied to force institutional change. But what change will it be?

This is a 30-year old problem that was begging to be remediated, and the failure of the US Congress to police this matter speaks volumes about our elected officials. On an issue that has near unanimous national bipartisan support, the US Congress is invisible.

Not that we should be surprised given their repeated failures to officially recognize and act upon the illegal and immoral activities of the President of the United States in matters far more serious. But it does beg the question of how long it will take for us as a nation to say enough is enough.

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Lester Millman's avatar
Lester Millman
2d

Very well stated!

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