The Largest Unsupervised Gathering of Children in Human History
The verdict against Meta and Google signals that Silicon Valley may soon face the same accountability other institutions do.
Social media has created the largest unsupervised gathering of children in human history.
For years, the companies running those platforms insisted they were merely neutral conduits for speech. Yesterday, a jury in Los Angeles said otherwise, holding Meta and Google — the parent companies of Instagram and YouTube — liable for harm suffered by a young woman who began using their platforms as a child.
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The jury concluded that the companies’ platform design and failure to adequately safeguard young users contributed to the harm.
For some in Silicon Valley, the verdict came as a shock.
It shouldn’t have.
Over the past two decades, American society has already learned a painful lesson about institutions that bring children into their systems but fail to adequately police what happens inside them.
We learned it during the abuse scandals that engulfed the Catholic Church. We learned it again when the Boy Scouts of America faced a reckoning for allowing predators to operate within their ranks. And we have seen it play out repeatedly in schools, foster care agencies, youth sports leagues, and other organizations entrusted with the care of children.
The lesson has always been the same: when institutions create spaces where children gather, those institutions have a duty to protect them. Individual wrongdoing matters. But institutional responsibility matters more.
What the Los Angeles verdict signals is that social media companies may soon be judged by the same standard that now applies to every other institution responsible for the safety of children.
Millions of children log onto platforms operated by Meta and Google every day. These platforms are not passive bulletin boards. Their systems are designed to attract users, keep them engaged, and recommend what they should see next. When companies design platforms that draw children in and hold their attention for hours at a time, they assume responsibility for what happens inside those systems.
And one of the uncomfortable truths is this: predators are not simply lurking somewhere on the internet — they are actively targeting our children.
Perpetrators increasingly use social media platforms, messaging apps, gaming sites, and other online services to identify and communicate with minors. They create fake identities, often posing as attractive teenagers, to gain a child’s trust. From there, manipulation and grooming can escalate into sexually exploitative situations.
This is not theoretical. It is a well-documented tactic used by offenders across digital platforms.
Institutions facing abuse scandals have often tried to frame themselves as bystanders to the misconduct of individuals within their systems. But over time, courts and the public reached a different conclusion: when institutions invite children into their care, they cannot ignore the predators operating in their midst.
That principle reshaped the accountability of the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts of America, and countless schools and youth organizations across the country.
The Los Angeles verdict suggests the same principle may now be reaching Silicon Valley.
None of this diminishes the role of parents. Families remain the first line of responsibility in raising healthy children and setting boundaries around technology.
But parental responsibility does not eliminate institutional responsibility.
Protecting children online should not require years of lawsuits and jury verdicts to force action. Platforms that attract large numbers of minors should implement real age verification, stronger safeguards to prevent adults from contacting children, and far more aggressive systems to identify and remove predators using fake accounts to groom young users.
If our community based institutions can screen volunteers working with children in schools, churches, and youth organizations, there is no reason technology companies cannot implement comparable protections in the digital spaces they control.
What Silicon Valley rarely says out loud is that stronger protections could come at a cost. The same companies that deploy some of the most sophisticated technology ever created to maximize engagement and target advertising claim it is too difficult to better police their platforms. But the truth is that aggressive enforcement, real age verification, and stricter controls on adult contact with minors could reduce the engagement metrics that drive profits. In other words, protecting children more aggressively might cut into revenue.
That is precisely why these companies should not be allowed to decide for themselves how much safety is enough.
Social media companies now operate the largest youth gathering places in human history.
It’s time they accepted the responsibilities that come with it.
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Major corporations like Meta and Google undertake business models designed to create the most profit with the least risk.
While it's great that a jury determined there should be liability for an organization providing a service that could enable misconduct - this result will now push companies to police individual online behaviors that the jury thinks could or should have been prevented. Not the government - private companies.
Unlike banks and money laundering, where transactions can be scrutinized - where there is due process - the sheer volume of interpersonal interactions is overwhelming. And employing technology to police matters may at first blush seem great - but much like those camera-enabled traffic systems - they wear out their welcome. Is that really how we want to live? Letting technology companies determine the quality of life for everyday Americans?
The scary part is the fact that a jury needed to find these companies responsible for conduct happening within their systems, and the courts will likely follow the verdict up with some huge fine levied to force institutional change. But what change will it be?
This is a 30-year old problem that was begging to be remediated, and the failure of the US Congress to police this matter speaks volumes about our elected officials. On an issue that has near unanimous national bipartisan support, the US Congress is invisible.
Not that we should be surprised given their repeated failures to officially recognize and act upon the illegal and immoral activities of the President of the United States in matters far more serious. But it does beg the question of how long it will take for us as a nation to say enough is enough.
Very well stated!