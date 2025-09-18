The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Talar's avatar
Deborah Talar
6h

I am disgusted how ignored these victims of the abuse are and how it changed their lives forever!

Where is the news keeping this injustice on the front page! Why aren’t even local papers in Albany publishing

this clear delay of recognition for the CRIMES committed against these victims! It should be on front page every day!! They deserve more.. these were innocent children preyed upon by monsters hiding behind a disguise, pretending to be serving God..

Shame on them and greater shame to the NY Legislature and the Governor for allowing this travesty to continue and victims ignored!

Insurance companies need to pay up and don’t believe for a minute the diocese is bankrupt.. they have hidden their money in order not to pay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 DaveforNY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture