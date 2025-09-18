Last week, I sat in the Albany Archdiocese bankruptcy courtroom for a day of victim statements. What I heard was devastating: men and women describing what was done to them as children, how it shattered their lives, and how long they’ve waited just to be heard. Some showed extraordinary poise, others radiated raw rage, and some seemed so broken it was hard to imagine how they survived at all.

And yet, while survivors bare their souls in public, Albany has done almost nothing to make justice possible. They’ve been jerked around by insurers. Ignored by Governor Hochul and her heartless hacks at the Department of Financial Services. Thrown into years-long bankruptcies — left twisting in procedural purgatory while big insurance waits for them to die.

And here’s the cruelest part: those survivors are the lucky ones. Albany is so broken that lawmakers have refused to fix the pleading standard that denies court access to survivors abused while in the care of the state. Hundreds of cases can’t even go forward.

Is this what passes for justice?

Meanwhile, every few days the Epstein circus starts up again — new political games, new headlines, new outrage. It’s clickbait, and distracts from another scandal playing out in New York right now.

Politicians who demand “full transparency” on Epstein have been strangely quiet about the thousands of survivors stranded in New York’s broken system. Where are the hearings? Where is the Governor? Where is the plan to enforce the law and make survivors whole?

Insurers refuse to pay what they owe. Bankruptcies grind on for years. The state stays silent.

The Epstein scandal will always grab headlines. And yes, the depraved pigs who abetted or took part in his behavior absolutely deserve to be brought to justice. But the real test of our moral seriousness about ending child sex abuse is whether we act for those who don’t have Netflix documentaries made about them. Albany must stop failing survivors and act — fix the pleading standard, enforce the CVA and ASA, and create a path to compensation that doesn’t take a decade.

Every day we wait, more survivors die without justice. That isn’t just bad policy. It’s a moral failure.

