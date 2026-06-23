The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Joseph Russo's avatar
Joseph Russo
3dEdited

You make great points, David! I laugh when I hear political candidates for office promise to lower electric rates. It’s not that easy. Electric rate-making is a complex process involving multiple layers of government and dozens of intervenors. And, a healthy portion of the cost borne by customers is the supply, which is at market rates. The government has nothing to do with the cost, except adding to it with excessive taxes and regulation. Senator Riley has seen the enemy and it is him!

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1 reply by David Catalfamo
Ray Hull's avatar
Ray Hull
4dEdited

Beyond politically driven, costly Unicorn enviro policy, are the ranked costs of operating a uility business in NYS. As I recall, after production/purchase, the next highest blocks of costs were labor and the taxes.

Have you ever heard or seen a PSC hearing or concern about proposed uitlity Union Labor contract rates? Second, In addition to the State, every two-bit village, town, city, county and school and fire district gets to assess and tax wires and poles and pipes and have the big bad utility collect those "hidden" real property taxes by way of local utility bills. Heck, in the early days of the NYS Gross Receipts Tax, NYS was assessing an additiomal 8% tax ON TOP of state sales tax and downstream local taxes based on their entire income (aka GROSS receipts). And legislation outlawed revealing the GRT on bills (until NY Telephone had enough of the subterfuge and broke the law by reporting/itemizing them on bills.). The electric and gas uiltities averted their eyes from the phone company's bravery

In short, the pols continue spending your uiltity bill taxes (and green "portfolio" enviro assessments) while screaming about the utilities-- their enslaved-by-regulation tax collectors!

Affordability? Charity begins at home. Clarity should begin at the PSC.

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