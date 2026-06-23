New Yorkers know something is wrong.

Electric bills keep rising. Natural gas bills keep rising. Businesses struggle with energy costs. Families struggle with energy costs.

And the people responsible for New York’s energy policies seem determined to blame everyone except themselves.

The latest example comes from Congressman Josh Riley, who has made foreign-owned utilities his newest target arguing that overseas ownership is a major reason New Yorkers are paying more for electricity.

It’s a convenient political narrative. The problem is the facts don’t support it.

Among New York’s major electric utilities:

If, as Riley claims, foreign ownership were the primary driver of high rates, foreign-owned utilities would be the most expensive. Instead, some of the cheapest rates are with foreign-owned and the most expensive utility on the list is American-owned.

For that matter, the second most expensive is a New York State authority, LIPA, delivering energy on Long Island.

Now before you leap to any conclusions, this doesn’t prove foreign ownership is beneficial. In fact, higher rates in NYC and Long Island primarily correlates to serving customers in a dense urban environment. But it does prove foreign ownership alone cannot explain New York’s affordability crisis.

Here’s why. New York’s investor-owned utilities don’t get to charge whatever they want their profit margins are set by the Public Service Commission, the same regulator and the same formula, regardless of who owns the company. A utility headquartered in Madrid doesn’t get a higher rate of return than one headquartered in Manhattan. If the PSC allows a 9 percent return, that’s what every utility gets. So the rate of return isn’t the problem and if it’s too generous, that’s a PSC problem, not a passport problem.

That distinction matters, because it exposes what Riley is actually doing. Where the profit goes after the bill is paid, and why the bill is high in the first place, are two different questions. Riley is blurring them together, hoping voters won’t notice the difference because the blurred version lets him point at London and Madrid instead of Albany.

Riley isn’t confused about the difference. He’s counting on you to be.

The bigger issue is that making a fuss about “foreign ownership” lets him avoid talking about: the CLCPA, Albany’s energy mandates, the Public Service Commission’s own rate decisions, and his Democratic allies who built this system. It also lets him avoid his own record.

Riley has called the Inflation Reduction Act “critically important” and said he’s “very strongly in favor of it” a law that included new methane fees critics warned would raise consumer costs. He has supported aggressive climate policies and rapid decarbonization, said Congress should expand regulators’ authority to fight climate change, and declared that “we must get to zero net greenhouse emissions... quickly.” He has accepted support from groups that oppose pipelines, oppose domestic energy production, oppose fracking, and back Green New Deal-style policies.

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In short, Riley has supported the very policies that have driven up compliance costs, restricted supply, and required billions in grid investment. Yet when the bills arrive, he wants voters looking somewhere else.

First it was data centers . Now it’s foreign-owned utilities. Tomorrow it will be something else. The script never changes: find a villain, change the subject, avoid the real conversation the one where the people who crafted and defended New York’s energy policies admit some responsibility for the results.

New York’s energy affordability crisis wasn’t created in London, Madrid, or Toronto. It was created by politicians who treat climate policy as religion instead of a science with real world impacts. And until these same elected officials take responsibility for their own decisions, New Yorkers should expect more excuses, more scapegoats, and higher bills.