As we enter 2026, the race for governor will quickly take center stage. The hardest sell for any challenger won’t be policy — it will be persuading New Yorkers that real change is actually still possible.

That skepticism didn’t come out of nowhere.

If anything, the recent electoral victory of Zohran Mamdani was about as desperate a cry for change as New York has heard in the three decades since it elected Rudy Giuliani and George Pataki in back-to-back years. Mamdani’s victory wasn’t so much about ideology as it was an expression of sheer desperation.

Months earlier, amid the frenzy of the mayoral campaign, a damning economic report put hard numbers behind that frustration. The response wasn’t outrage or rebuttal. It was silence.

In September 2025, the Public Policy Institute of New York released Blueprint for New York, a data-driven assessment of how the Empire State stacks up nationally. The nonpartisan group is affiliated with the Business Council and takes no government funding.

The report’s verdict was blunt:

New York isn’t “losing its edge.” It’s already lost it.

The report finds the state’s economy now tracks closer to Louisiana and Michigan than to growth states like Texas and Florida — a stunning reversal for a state that once set the national pace.

And yet, the response from the media, policymakers, elected officials — even the economic development establishment — was little more than a shrug.

The Numbers New York Can’t Ignore

The Blueprint deals in rankings — and they’re ugly:

47th in population growth over the past two decades

50th in domestic migration, losing more residents — and more taxpayer income — than any other state

50th in overall tax competitiveness

50th in business friendliness

2nd most regulated state in the nation, with Albany churning out laws at five times the national average

Job growth far behind Florida and Texas

Nearly 40% of households housing-burdened

49th in projected working-age population growth



This isn’t a post-pandemic hangover. It’s a long-term slide.

Not a Hit Piece — a Diagnosis

This wasn’t a partisan screed. The report was produced by Economic Leadership, a national consulting firm, combining decades of economic and demographic data with benchmarking against peer states, two dozen regional focus groups, and a statewide survey of more than 550 business and economic development leaders.

Only 21 percent of respondents believe New York is on the right track. Fewer than one in twenty feel understood or supported by lawmakers in Albany.

As one industry insider put it more bluntly, New York has become “a giant tangled web of bureaucracy that no one can seem to navigate.”

The Silence Was the Point

I attended a New York State Economic Development Council meeting in November where the authors presented the findings to a room full of professionals tasked with growing the state and local economy. The reaction was striking — not outrage or disagreement, but silence.

No debate. No urgency. Just a quiet move to the next agenda item.

The mood was unmistakable: people beaten down by the system, resigned to its limits, or wary of the professional consequences of aligning too closely with a report that says what everyone already knows but few are willing to say out loud — the emperor has no clothes.

The New York State Economic Development Council deserves praise for its part in commissioning the study. What’s baffling is how quickly it was either ignored — or absorbed and forgotten. Don’t take my word for it - Google the report - the results are shockingly paltry.

But in truth, the media’s reaction, mirrors that of most New Yorkers who believe our best days are behind us and a fundamental change is not within reach. It’s why so many who can, leave.

A Political Opening

That silence creates an opening.

For a Republican candidate like Bruce Blakeman, the Blueprint offers a ready-made contrast: growth instead of managed decline, fewer regulations instead of endless red tape, competitiveness over complacency.

This isn’t some empty campaign rhetoric — it’s a reality. When the bar is this low, improvement doesn’t take grand promises, just the simple promise of a change in direction.

New York doesn’t lack talent, infrastructure, or opportunity. What it lacks is political permission — permission to admit Albany’s governing model has failed and to change course. This failure is not the result of one Governor or one legislature - it is the accumulation of decades of incompetence and failed policies.

The data are already in. The warning has been issued.

2026 will decide whether New York changes course — or keeps pretending silence is a strategy.

