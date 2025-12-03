The fight to restore the name of the Tappan Zee Bridge just won’t die. But here’s the thing: it was never really about Mario Cuomo.

In 1994, its predecessor span, the original Tappan Zee Bridge, was actually renamed for former Governor Malcolm Wilson. I know this because, as a young staffer for then Senator Nick Spano, I worked on the bill that named it. Let’s just say I do not consider it the crowning achievement of my legislative career. I recall no hue and cry for or against it. Ironically, that bill was signed into law by Governor Mario M. Cuomo himself.

With no disrespect meant to Governor Wilson, he served only the remainder of Nelson Rockefeller’s term after Rockefeller became Vice President under Gerald Ford. Wilson didn’t run for reelection, and I’d be hard-pressed to point to any singular achievement. Which is what got me thinking: if we named a bridge after Wilson without controversy, why all the fury over Mario Cuomo?

How bad was Mario, anyway?

I went back and looked at the opposition research the Pataki campaign used in 1994 against Mario Cuomo. And here’s what struck me: even then, nearly a third of it wasn’t about Mario at all—it was about Andrew. That alone tells you something about Andrew’s longstanding knack for drawing controversy.

Even in 1994, Andrew was already the kind of aggressive, controversial figure who generated headlines and headaches in equal measure. Thirty years later, after Andrew’s own rise and fall, it’s worth asking: how much of the resistance to this bridge name is really about the father, and how much is about unresolved feelings toward the son?

As I flipped through the opposition research book, (compiled the hard way, before everything was on the internet) most of the material on Mario himself was the usual garden-variety stuff that accumulates over a lifetime in politics and twelve years in Albany.

Although one thing did jump out at me: a Times Union story from May ‘94 reported that two aides at the old Urban Development Corporation—both on the state payroll— largely wrote Mario’s book “The New York Idea: An Experiment in Democracy”. It was a very different time in politics—though apparently not different enough, since Andrew would later face similar questions about his own book.

And for those too young to remember: Mario Cuomo wasn’t just a New York figure—he was a national one. His 1984 Democratic National Convention keynote is still considered one of the greatest political speeches of the modern era, the kind that launched serious presidential speculation and set a rhetorical bar few have matched since. In 1991, he left a plane idling on a runway in Albany that was to take him to file for the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire. He never got on.

A personal reflection

I’ll also say this: as a young college student at SUNY Albany in the ‘80s, I actually liked Governor Cuomo. He was Italian, he was Catholic, he was an intellect with the ability to give one hell of a speech. And to boot, he’d been a minor-league baseball player—all things I identified with and admired. Did I mention he was Italian?

I was fascinated by the Governor, to some degree. My old college roommate and I even got caught by Matilda Cuomo exploring the second floor of the mansion during an event held by their daughter and fellow SUNY alum Madeline Cuomo. She let us know we were out of bounds. We were good at playing stupid.

Playing touch football most Sundays outside of Page Hall, we would frequently see the Governor alone, no protective detail, strolling in his jogging suit through Washington Park. On most occasions we would yell to him to join our game. He would give us a wave and continue on.

My dad shared Mario’s dislike of The Godfather and other movies that stereotyped Italians. And Mario had a backbone. He opposed the death penalty—a position I personally agreed with—even when the polls and the legislature said otherwise. He didn’t budge.

The truth is Mario Cuomo lost in 1994 because he was too liberal, for too long. And the “too long” part was the most determinative. After twelve years, the record didn’t match the rhetoric—which culminated in a feeling of all talk, no action. And in fairness, that was partly because the rhetoric was that good. But it was also because the governing itself fell short. When you speak that well about what needs to happen, people notice when it doesn’t.

The bottom line

Mario Cuomo has been gone nearly a decade now. He served New York for twelve years, and he served with honor. He was unquestionably one of the most gifted orators of his era. The poetry of his speeches didn’t always translate to the prose of governing—but our politics would be better today if the Democrat party had more leaders like him among their ranks. After 12 years as Governor, he left office defeated at the ballot box, not by scandal or ruin.

It’s a bridge. He earned it. If Republicans want to win back the Governorship, we should focus our efforts on the issues that matter in the lives of voters today, rather than wallowing in symbolic battles of the past.

Note: Please excuse the shorthand "Mario” and “Andrew” - their proper reference is Governor Cuomo, but that was just too confusing to write.

