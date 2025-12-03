The Blog to Save New York

Gordon Hensley
3d

Totally agree: Keep the bridge named for fmr Gov. Mario Cuomo. After growing up in Westchester County just north of NYC I've lived in D.C. now, God forbid, for 40 years. Later working with David and a hearty group of other GOP operatives in 1994 to help topple Cuomo and elect George Pataki our oppositional rationale and paid media mantra was Cuomo was "too liberal for too long." More voters saw it that way than not -- the basic reason Pataki prevailed. Nevertheless, Mario was an historic, powerful and notable New York and national political figure. Honoring his lengthy public service by renaming the bridge in his name is right and appropriate. The fact he was a Democrat is irrelevant. Those hellbent on restoring the Tappan Zee name are free to voice their opinion. But as noted, it's a symbolic battle of the past -- the type of mindless partisan "issue" that contributes to the paralysis of today's political process in D.C., Albany and everywhere else.

1 reply by David Catalfamo
Joseph Russo
4d

I share your opinion of Governor Cuomo, David! Thank you for drawing attention to this issue. I was unaware of the controversy, if it can be called that.

