Wanted: Brave 18-year-olds to walk into hell – no experience necessary!

Albany's latest brain-dead scheme? Throwing baby-faced teens into New York's most blood-boiling prison hellscapes. Yeah, you read that right. While these kids can't legally crack open a cold one, they're now gonna be playing prison guard with the state's most dangerous criminals.

Talk about a suicide mission.

After a brutal prison strike that saw over 2,000 officers get the boot, Governor Kathy Hochul is ready to sign off on a plan that's dumber than breaking rocks: sending teenagers to do a seasoned pro's job. Today, untrained National Guard troops are patrolling the cell blocks, and now – drumroll, please – let’s replace them with 18-year-olds fresh out of high school.

Keep in mind this is the same Governor who doesn’t want 18 year olds to have guns of any kind but thinks they’re ready to walk some of the toughest cell blocks, in one of the most dysfunctional and poorly managed corrections systems in America.

COLD-BLOODED MURDER: THE ROBERT BROOKS CASE

Take the case of Robert Brooks – a 43-year-old inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility whose murder revealed the true horror of life and death in the New York prison system. On July 12, 2023, Brooks was handcuffed and beaten to death by multiple corrections officers. The body cam footage shows something far more terrifying than a moment of rage.

These weren't ten angry men losing control. They were methodical. The beating was purposeful – a "prophylactic" assault designed to establish total dominance. The first of ten guards has already pled guilty to manslaughter, but the more insidious crime? The institutional culture that made such brutality feel routine.

Brooks wasn't resisting. He was restrained. Helpless. The officers moved with the detached precision of men doing paperwork, not men in a life-or-death struggle. This is the environment our teen guards are walking into – where violence isn't an exception, it's a language.

This is what happens when an institution loses sight of humanity – when the people tasked with maintaining order become so desensitized to violence that it becomes routine. The guards who beat Brooks to death weren’t driven by anger or personal animosity. They acted out of a grim, institutional reflex – a habit formed in the pressure cooker of a system that has stripped both guards and inmates of their basic humanity.

HALT ACT: A POLICY IN LIMBO

The HALT Act – technically on pause but still haunting the system – was touted by liberals as a prison reform miracle. Instead, it's become a nightmare. Designed to reduce solitary confinement and limit disciplinary actions, the act effectively neutered corrections officers' ability to maintain order. The result? A power vacuum that's turned prisons into gladiator arenas. Now, they want to throw 18-year-olds into this powder keg?

Keep in mind, these aren't your county jail weekend warriors. We're talking about prisons packed with the absolute worst of the worst – let's be real – this is a state where a cop killer seems to get paroled once a month.

And to make matters worse, in a desperate move after the strike, Corrections Commissioner Daniel Martuscello green-lit early releases for inmates serving 15 to 110 days – trying to thin out the herd. But here's the kicker: who's left behind? The hardcore inmates too violent, too unpredictable to set free. The ones who survived every institutional reform, who've turned manipulation and violence into an art form. While some get early passes, the real predators remain – and they're about to get 18-year-old babysitters.

Psychology 101: Prisons are human meat grinders that chew up and spit out even seasoned corrections officers. Ask any vet – this job isn't about muscles, it's about surviving a daily psychological war zone. And now we're sending in kids who can't even rent a car?

Let's break down this genius plan:

Can't buy a beer? ✓

Can’t buy cigarettes? ✓

Can't rent a car? ✓

Can manage hardened criminals? SURE, WHY NOT! 🤦‍♂️

Stanford social psychologist Philip Zimbardo famously showed how fast people can lose their humanity in toxic institutions. Now Albany wants to use 18-year-olds as lab rats in that exact experiment.

This isn't staffing – it's a sacrificial offering. An 18-year-old might as well wear a target that says "FRESH MEAT."

Bottom line: New York just invented a new way to screw up more of our young men and our prison system at the same time – and they're calling it a corrections policy.

Governor Hochul, State Senate, Assembly – congratulations. You've found a way to make our broken prison system even more broken.