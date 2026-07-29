The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Donna Talley's avatar
Donna Talley
1d

Well said. I don’t know when that whole roped-off, cameras-pointing thing started, but I agree it has to end now. And, for those in the back who are wondering how Mamdani was elected, this is what you get when 4 million registered voters stay home on Election Day.

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Deborah Talar's avatar
Deborah Talar
1d

Perfectly said! Honor the fallen and grieve with their families. 😞

Those that wish to capitalize on this solemn ceremony for political show is an outrage. How that Mayor of NYC was elected is beyond my comprehension.

We must never forget the horror of being attacked on our soil, the innocent and brave lives lost and those that went overseas to secure our freedom.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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