September 11 has become a mandatory stop on the political calendar.

This year’s spectacle will be worse than usual. It is the 25th anniversary of the attacks, it falls in an election year, and every politician will feel compelled to appear at Ground Zero. Campaign advisers will call it paying respects. Most of the politicians will be there because they cannot risk being seen anywhere else.

The routine is familiar.

Elected officials gather inside an elite staging area, trade gossip, share a few laughs and wait to be escorted into a roped-off section. Then the cameras turn toward them, the smiles disappear and everyone struggles to maintain a suitably somber expression.

It is political theater performed on sacred ground.

It is rare to see one of these officials wander away from the protected enclosure and spend meaningful time with the families, survivors or first responders. They remain clustered with other politicians, staff members and security details, waiting for their moment on television.

This is not a partisan complaint. Politicians from both parties have spent years treating September 11 as a branding opportunity. Trump - the quintessential New Yorker - never had anything to do with 9/11 until he ran for President.

But Zohran Mamdani is in a category of his own.

Nearly 17,000 people have signed a petition asking him to stay away from the 25th-anniversary ceremony. The petition was started by a man who lost his wife in the World Trade Center and is supported by relatives of victims and first responders.

Mamdani’s response was essentially that he intends to attend anyway.

That response reveals the problem. The day is apparently not about what the families need. It is about Mamdani’s determination to occupy his place on the stage.

And what a stage it will be.

The 25th anniversary will attract presidents, former presidents, national political figures and worldwide television coverage. You can almost picture Mamdani at home already fantasizing about the photograph: himself positioned between Barack Obama, his liberal archetype, and Donald Trump, his populist doppelgänger—looking solemn at Ground Zero like a slick reality-show star who has finally made it into the season finale.

For Mamdani, the anniversary offers more than a commemoration. It offers a nationally televised reaffirmation of his celebrity status.

That is precisely what September 11 should never become.

Dave Portnoy recently summarized why Mamdani’s presence is particularly offensive to so many people. Mamdani politically embraced Hasan Piker, who notoriously said America “deserved 9/11,” although Mamdani later called the remark reprehensible. He endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier, who helped launch a Columbia activist organization that later posted about the “total eradication of Western civilization.”

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During his mayoral campaign, Mamdani repeatedly declined to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada,” saying instead that he did not use the phrase himself.

He also spent years attacking the NYPD and demanding that it be defunded. Now he expects to occupy a place of honor beside the police officers, firefighters and families whose sacrifice and grief define the day.

Most recently, Mamdani grandstanded about arresting the prime minister of Israel while serving as mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel. It was another deliberate provocation from a politician who understands exactly whom he is antagonizing—and seems to show no appreciation that the same Islamist terrorists who attacked America on September 11 were driven by an ideology of murderous hatred toward Jews.

No one can prove what Mamdani believes in his heart. But after looking at the people he has embraced, the causes he has championed and the families he has brushed aside, it is hard to escape the unsettling feeling that, deep down, he might just believe America got what it deserved on that bright September morning.

That is why the anger toward his attendance is not simply partisan outrage or political theater. It is a judgment formed from his own record.

His defenders will say that he is the mayor and therefore must attend.

He does not.

There is no essential governmental function requiring Mamdani to stand inside a VIP enclosure while the names of the dead are read. The ceremony would continue without him. The city would survive without another photograph of its mayor looking grave beside national political figures.

The question is not whether Mamdani can force his way into the ceremony. The question is whether he possesses enough humility to recognize that his presence is neither necessary nor welcome.

But the answer should not be limited to Mamdani.

The entire political cattle call should end. Eliminate the elite staging tent. Remove the roped-off political enclosure. Stop treating elected office as a backstage pass to someone else’s grief.

Let the families gather. Let the survivors remember. Let the first responders stand together. Let the names be read without politicians calculating camera angles or worrying about the political cost of their absence.

Elected officials who genuinely want to attend should come as mourners and consolers—not as preeners. They should stand quietly with the families, speak with first responders and offer comfort without demanding a reserved enclosure, a prominent position or a camera pointed in their direction.

Mamdani may be the worst offender this year, but the larger farce has gone on for far too long.

September 11 does not belong to the politicians.

For once, they should understand that not being seen may be the most respectful public service they can perform.

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