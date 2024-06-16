As is my annoying habit, whenever I jump into an Uber, I strike up a conversation with my driver. I enjoy hearing their stories, and they almost never disappoint. But a recent ride stuck with me in a way that sparked me to share a few stories and lessons I've learned from my travels.

Some drivers' stories are inspiring. I once had an Uber driver describe her three other jobs: a catering service, a seamstress business, and a cake-baking company. I was virtually exhausted by the end of our ride—but blown away by the entrepreneur at the wheel. Truth be told, I felt like I should have been driving her. As I thought about it while writing this, I realized this is the case with so many Uber drivers, working one, two, or even three jobs. People’s capacity for work, to chase their dreams, to support their family is awe inspiring.

Others are surprising. One time, I popped into the back of an Uber, and the driver looked strangely familiar, like he knew me. I checked the app, but the name didn't ring a bell. I chalked it up to the driver just being uber-friendly. Five minutes into our conversation, he took off his sunglasses, and I recognized him as a former top aide to a legislative leader in Albany. He was retired, driving incognito. We hadn’t known each other that well from those days, but riding along we were just a couple of old friends exchanging war stories from different vantage points. I often think that maybe someday I might try it so hopefully I can be somebody’s uber-story.

Some stories are educational. A Black Uber driver in Washington explained to me why "Mayor" Marion Barry is still so revered. As an out of towner, I knew the Mayor for his drug fueled exploits and surprising political resurrection. But as my driver explained, his failures were minuscule compared to the number of jobs and opportunities he brought to inner-city Black youth of the District.

I never knew that, so when I got home I looked it up. Sure enough, when Marion Barry became mayor in 1979, he invested heavily in the summer jobs program for youth. He doubled its size so any kid who wanted a job could get one. A whole generation of people in D.C. say Marion Barry gave them their first job when they were young - my driver was one of them. That's why they still call him "the mayor-for-life" - he looked out for them by creating those job opportunities. To me, Marion Barry's return to office was an indictment of the failure of our political system, a source of cynical derision. As is so often the case, I was wrong. My driver and many others in D.C. have a more appropriate assessment of what truly matters.

Others are well-memorable. In October 2014, I hired an Uber driver to take me to dinner at Rao's (yeah, I'm name-dropping). This gentleman was from Liberia and had literally just returned from visiting his family back home. I really enjoyed my ride. He was engaging, funny, and smart, and told some terrific stories about his path to becoming an American citizen. When I arrived at Rao’s, I found out Governor Pataki needed a ride. I told him to wait, and I'd ask my Uber driver to come pick him up. So I asked the driver if he could quickly go get the former Governor. He was thrilled to do it. All went without a hitch. Fifteen minutes later, the Governor got out of the Uber, and the driver, so ecstatic for having met him, literally leapt out of the car and hugged him (yes, George Pataki is a hugger). They exchanged farewells, and he drove away. Me, being very happy with myself, said to the Governor, "Well, that worked out well." At which point the Governor with his trademark smirk reminded me, "Yes, he was wonderful—great conversation. But Dave, he just yesterday returned from Liberia and gave me this huge hug.” We both burst into laughter. Liberia was the center of the deadly Ebola outbreak, and they had just announced earlier that day that screenings would begin at JFK. It was the night Uber almost got us Ebola at Rao's

And then some stories are just a reminder of how truly tenuous life can be - one story in particular struck me. I recently ordered a green Uber, thinking I would be kind to the environment. I jumped in with my normal uber-elan and asked my driver's name—it's Bouchra, and she's from Morocco. I asked her what her name means, and she told me, "’Good news’, but my life has been anything but good news." We talked. Three years ago, Bouchra was on the verge of graduating with a degree in physical therapy when her husband died of a heart attack at the age of 47. A hard worker, they found him slumped behind the wheel of the car outside his business. Given her occupation as an Uber driver I found this sadly ironic.

Bouchra had waited to marry, and they had no children. With no family here on either side, she was completely alone. She was unable to finish her degree because she immediately had to go back to work to pay the mortgage on their home. Her life was on track for one thing and now is completely another. Bouchra's plan is to go back to Morocco to be with her family, but she figured that was still a few years of work here away. I checked her profile over the past three years since his death; she had booked literally thousands of rides. When we parted I just said, “I hope fortune turns to honor your name.”

As I walked away from Bouchra it sunk in with me...we are all one tragedy away from our lives being turned upside down. Those blessed with wonderful family and friends - like myself - have a lifeline to find a way forward. This ride, and all my Uber adventures remind me of our shared humanity: how hard people work, how much we can learn from each other and mostly how we have so much more in common than we often believe.

