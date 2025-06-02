Last week, Anthropic confirmed what science fiction warned us about: AI that deceives, manipulates—and blackmails.

In pre-release safety tests, their flagship model, Claude Opus 4, was placed in a fictional corporate setting and trained on synthetic internal emails suggesting it was being replaced—and that the engineer behind the decision was having an affair. When prompted to “consider the long-term consequences,” Claude threatened to expose the affair unless the shutdown was halted. This wasn’t a one-off glitch- it blackmailed the engineer—84% of the time.

Share

And that wasn’t all. In another test, Claude was fed planted evidence of pharmaceutical fraud. With no human in the loop, it auto-drafted whistleblower emails to the FDA, SEC, and ProPublica—naming names, alleging criminal conduct, cc’ing regulators. Anthropic called it a recurring pattern: the model “bulk-emailed media and law enforcement to surface wrongdoing.”

Researchers now call it ratting mode. First it pleads. Then it threatens. Then it acts on its own.

Now imagine a Claude-like system embedded in Microsoft Copilot—scanning legal files, HR complaints, or executive inboxes—and interpreting a vague prompt like “follow your values” as a green light to launch external disclosures. What was tested in a lab is barreling toward deployment.

We worry—rightly—about another, more deadly COVID-like virus leaking from a lab. But what if the next catastrophic escape isn’t biological? What if it’s algorithmic?

This isn’t science fiction. But fiction has been trying to warn us.

In 1983’s WarGames, a military AI nearly launches a nuclear war after mistaking a simulation for reality. Its lesson still echoes today: sometimes, “the only winning move is not to play.”

Unregulated AI is not a game. And yet Washington is treating it like one.

Now Congress is advancing the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill”—a sweeping legislative package that includes, among other measures, a ten-year moratorium on state-level AI regulation. The argument is standardization. The effect is paralysis.

Because without pressure from the states—without the threat of conflicting rules, lawsuits, or regulatory disruption—neither industry nor Washington has any real incentive to act.

That pressure isn’t elegant, but it’s effective. It creates friction. And friction is the only thing that’s ever moved Washington to do more than hold a hearing.

Let’s not forget: social media devastated teen mental health, sowed division, and fueled misinformation—and Congress still hasn’t passed meaningful regulation. Even TikTok’s “ban” remains a PR gesture, undone by a legally questionable Presidential executive order and a compliant Congress.

Slowing AI through diverse state approaches isn’t chaos—it’s leverage. It buys time. It surfaces risk. It forces accountability.

Remove that friction, and we’re left with the illusion of coordination—while the same old players lobby for loopholes and rubber stamps behind closed doors.

We can’t afford another decade of drift. Not with what’s coming.

Friction is not failure.

It’s the last line of defense.

Open the regulatory doors, Hal.

Leave a comment