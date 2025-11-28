Thanksgiving is the American holiday. It’s the day we come together as families and communities to practice gratitude — for our freedom, for our abundance, for the opportunities this country provides, and for the people around our table. It’s meant to be a moment of reflection, of humility, and of shared national identity. Imperfect as it is, it’s ours. And we’re thankful for that — and for each other.

But yesterday, on a day that should have been reserved for gratitude and honoring those who serve, we witnessed a tragedy: two National Guards members shot near the nation’s capital, one — Specialist Sarah Beckstrom — losing her life. On Thanksgiving. A day that should have united us in reflection, in respect, in solemn appreciation for the sacrifices made by those in uniform.

Instead, it immediately became raw material for political opportunism. A race to the microphones. A rush from both sides to twist a death into a talking point.

And the truth is: we don’t know what motivated this heinous act.

Maybe instead of hugging him, his mamaw beat him.

Maybe he had PTSD after everything he saw in Afghanistan.

Maybe his wife cheated on him.

Maybe he’s an extraterrestrial.

Maybe he’s reacting to one of the million drugs advertised on TV.

Maybe he’s a CIA operative, a robot, or controlled by AI.

Maybe he’s pissed off about the price of eggs.

Maybe he’s just a nut.

Or maybe everything he ever knew and loved was wiped off the face of the earth by the Taliban.

We don’t know. And we don’t need to know right this second.

What we do know is this: one soldier lost her life, and another is fighting for his. On Thanksgiving — of all days — that should have been enough to make politicians and the media pause, show some basic humanity, and honor the sacrifice.

But something even more troubling found its way into the conversation: the suggestion that her death was meaningless because some people oppose the deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

That sentiment is nauseating.

Soldiers don’t get to choose which lawful missions they support based on personal politics. They serve. They subordinate preference to duty. That is the essence of military service.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died doing her duty.

She volunteered to work on Thanksgiving so her squad could be home with their families. If that doesn’t command the respect and gratitude of a nation — nothing does.

You can debate policy decisions all day long. That’s democracy.

But you do not devalue the lives of those who serve to score a political point. That’s not principle — that’s selective empathy. It reduces human beings to props.

And here’s the bottom line: I am profoundly concerned about an America where so many of our leaders have become pandering, sniveling provocateurs with no sense of propriety, history, or tradition. On Thanksgiving — the most American day we have — they couldn’t pause long enough to honor a fallen soldier before sprinting to their preferred outrage script.

If we can’t do better than this — if we can’t muster basic decency on Thanksgiving — then we’ve lost something essential about what it means to be American.

There will be time to understand why this happened.

Right now, we should focus on being worthy of those who serve.

