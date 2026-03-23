The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howie Beigelman's avatar
Howie Beigelman
5d

Thank you for speaking up. One way that Jew-hatred gets chased back under its rock is when political leaders hold those on their side of the aisle accountable. It’s easy to condemn your political opponents. Calling out allies is harder, but far more impactful.

Reply
Share
Joseph Russo's avatar
Joseph Russo
4d

This is disturbing! Political leaders used to call out members of their own parties when they say or do something wrong. The Anthony Weiner scandal is an example. They didn’t step up immediately, but did eventually. What a sad state of affairs!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 DaveforNY · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture