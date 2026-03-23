New York’s political establishment has two sets of rules — one for Republicans, one for Democrats.

The Zohran Mamdani scandal is proving it in real time.

In October 2025, vile antisemitic messages surfaced in a private text chat among members of a Young Republicans group.

The reaction from New York’s political and media establishment was immediate.

Democrats pounced. Nearly every elected Republican was asked the same question: Do you condemn this?

News organizations from coast to coast covered the episode breathlessly, treating it as evidence of a broader problem inside the Republican Party.

Republican leadership acted swiftly.

Party leaders revoked the organization’s charter.

People lost their jobs.

Those involved were pushed out of the party. And every elected official who was asked condemned the action.

Moreover, almost every individual involved in the chat apologized or expressed remorse for their behavior.

That is what accountability looked like.

Now consider what is happening today.

Over the past several weeks, reporting has revealed deeply troubling social media activity linked to Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. And each new report seems to bring another disturbing revelation.

Posts she reportedly liked celebrated Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel — the massacre that killed nearly 1,200 people and included acts of brutal sexual violence.

For New Yorkers, the meaning of terrorism is not abstract. She is the First Lady of a city that, only 25 years ago, lost nearly 3,000 people on September 11th — the worst terrorist attack ever carried out on American soil.

Other posts she reportedly liked dismissed reporting about those assaults as a “mass rape hoax.”

Additional reporting has resurfaced older social media activity praising figures associated with Palestinian terrorist organizations. One post shared an image of Leila Khaled, a leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine who participated in airline hijackings in 1969 and 1970.

Other posts reportedly praised Shadia Abu Ghazaleh, who participated in terrorist bombings in Israel, and included messages attacking the existence of Tel Aviv and condemning the United States military as “mercilessly slaughtering 3rd world civilians.”

Rama Duwaji is entitled to her political views on Israel — and every other topic. This is America.

But condoning hate, murder and rape is something else entirely.

And when the victims are Jews, it is difficult to see that as anything other than antisemitism.

If we are misunderstanding her, she has an easy remedy. New Yorkers are ready to listen.

But if these posts mean what they appear to mean — celebrating a terrorist massacre and dismissing the rape of its victims — the response - at a bare minimum - should be simple:

An apology. Remorse.

Instead, they are contemptuous of criticism — the mayor dismissing the controversy by hiding behind the claim that his wife is simply “a private person.”

Let’s be clear what that means — and what it doesn’t.

Duwaji was not a bystander to her husband’s rise. She was closely involved in the campaign that propelled Mamdani to City Hall and has been widely described as an influential voice in his political life.

Like many political spouses throughout history, she serves as a trusted adviser, confidant and surrogate — with or without a formal title.

The “private person” defense is a shield, not an answer. And for New York’s Jewish community, it is an insult.

This is not some peripheral figure making offhand comments. The mayor of New York City governs the largest city in the United States — and the city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel.

If Rama Duwaji will not condemn these posts, the question falls squarely to the man who holds that office.

Mayor Mamdani has said nothing.

The man who now governs the most Jewish city outside Israel has not seen fit to distance himself from content that celebrated the massacre of Jews and dismissed the rape of Jewish women as a hoax.

New Yorkers deserve an answer — and they deserve it now.

Mamdani has not adequately distanced himself from his wife’s actions. But neither has the rest of New York’s Democratic leadership.

Governor Kathy Hochul has said nothing.

Senator Chuck Schumer has said nothing.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has said nothing.

Six months ago, every Republican in New York was expected to answer for the “private” actions of a small group of activists.

Today, a dark controversy sits inside the personal orbit of the mayor of New York City — and the questions remain unanswered.

Accountability should not depend on party affiliation.

New Yorkers deserve better than that.

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