New York used to understand ambition.

“If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.”

This week, it looked like something else—if you can make it here, expect to be resented for it.

Zohran Mamdani stood outside a $238 million apartment on Central Park South and declared, “Today we’re taxing the rich.”

It was meant to make a point.

It made a different one.

The policy behind the moment tells you why.

A new surcharge on second homes over $5 million, sold as targeting the ultra-wealthy and expected to raise up to $500 million.

What it actually is: one more reason not to invest in New York.

We’ve seen this before. A new levy. A new threshold. A new rationale.

Each one is part of the same pattern.

If this were about policy, we’d be talking about numbers.

Instead, we got a camera pointed at a person.

Mamdani chose Ken Griffin. That choice tells you everything.

He is a major employer. A significant supporter of New York institutions. But most important to Mayor Mamdani, Ken Griffin is a conservative.

Notice, Mamdani wasn’t preening outside the residence of Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Nor did he choose Jeff Bezos, or George Soros.

One figure, presented as the argument.

When the argument becomes about a person or more importantly a person's ideology the policy disappears.

What wasn’t shown is what Ken Griffin is actually doing in New York for New York.

While Griffin calls Florida his primary residence, he is investing heavily in New York.

Citadel and Citadel Securities still employ more than a thousand New Yorkers and hold major Midtown space.

In 2024, Citadel signed a 500,000-square-foot lease at 660 Fifth Avenue.

At 350 Park Avenue, a 1.8 million-square-foot tower is planned—expected to house roughly 6,000 jobs.

That is not retreat.

The people who build things, hire people, and sign 30-year leases are very good at reading signals.

And beyond the jobs, there is what Griffin is contributing to the civic fabric of the city.

A major role in a $400 million gift to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

$40 million to the American Museum of Natural History.

$40 million to the Museum of Modern Art.

And millions more to charter schools.

So Mamdani stood outside the apartment of a man investing billions in New York’s future—and declared him the enemy.

In what world is this rational?

To be clear Mamdani is echoing a signal—one sounded by both Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul in recent years: if you are a Republican or conservative, you are not welcome here.

Unsurprisingly, Kathy Hochul has aligned herself with Mamdani’s proposal—yes, the same Hochul who pledged not to raise taxes.

She didn’t move because the numbers changed. She flipped-flopped because while she is the Governor, she’s not in charge.

Make no mistake, the Democratic Socialists of America—the DSA—are the tail wagging the dog.

Democrats are not working with the DSA as a coalition. They are captive to their agenda, meaning things in New York are headed from bad to worse.

Because the underlying conditions are already clear—and they’re not good.

Businesses are expanding elsewhere.

High earners are relocating.

These days, everyone opening a utility bill is asking themselves, why am I still living here?

And once people start thinking that way, the broader pattern isn’t far behind.

Anyone who has worked in economic development understands it. Companies cluster. So do their leaders, their capital, and their commitments.

When that begins to unwind, it does not do so neatly. Would anyone be surprised if Ken Griffin packed his bags and disinvested entirely from New York?

Upstate communities know what disinvestment looks like. They’ve seen what happens when jobs and capital quietly move on.

And like other DSA policies, some version of this second home tax will find its way to a town council meeting near you.

They will be exported—to the Hamptons, Lake Placid, Skaneateles, Chautauqua, Saratoga Springs, and Rhinebeck.

New York is making a choice.

Mamdani chose Ken Griffin.

The question is what New York is choosing now.

Over time, it becomes the story of a place.

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