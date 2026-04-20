The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
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NY is losing wealth fast:

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/u-s-states-gaining-and-losing-the-most-wealth/

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