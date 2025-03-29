By David Catalfamo, Executive Director & Steve Jimenez, Board Member & Survivor, Coalition for Just and Compassionate Compensation

New York likes to brand itself as a leader on justice. But when it comes to child sex abuse, the state is failing survivors—and protecting itself instead.

Six years ago, New York passed the Child Victims Act to give survivors of child sex abuse a chance at justice. It was a landmark law, long overdue. But now, hundreds of survivors are once again being pushed aside—this time by the very state that promised to stand with them.

A recent court ruling has put hundreds of cases against state entities in jeopardy, exposing a defect in the law that Albany has known about—and ignored—for years. As a result, we now have two standards: one for institutions like churches, schools, and nonprofits, and another for the state. That’s not just unfair. It’s repulsive.

The State’s highest court recently made clear what survivors have long known: justice is not just delayed—it is denied, by design. In a decision dismissing the claim of a survivor abused on state property as a child, the Court acknowledged the severity of the allegations but ruled that the claim could not proceed because it lacked technical details required under procedural statute. Critically, the Court said it had “no leeway” to waive those requirements, even in cases of decades-old child sex abuse, and placed responsibility squarely with the Legislature to act. Albany has had years to do so—and has failed.

This double standard reflects a deeper problem in how New York treats survivors. Governor Hochul’s Department of Financial Services, which regulates insurance, has for years allowed insurers to evade the law to delay and deny compensation to survivors - hoping to run out the actuarial table of life expectancy.

Survivors are being re-traumatized—not just by their abusers, but by a system rigged against them.

Let’s be clear: politicians, insurers, and institutions—including the media—have spent decades hiding behind the horrors of abuse in the Catholic Church. That abuse was real, and the betrayal was profound. But while such acts may be more spiritually devastating, under the law, abuse by state employees, municipal actors, nonprofits, and school personnel should be treated exactly the same.

Across the country, 33 states have passed similar laws to the Child Victims Act, and public institutions are being held accountable. Maryland, in the midst of a historic budget deficit, reported $3 billion in claims against state entities, even with liability caps. Los Angeles County alone is reportedly facing an estimated $2 -$3 billion in claims. On Long Island, Newsday reports that thirty-nine school districts have paid $167 million to settle 117 lawsuits brought by former students. These numbers are staggering—but they reflect the true scale of a crisis that has been buried for generations.

And that’s the real reason lawmakers and big insurance are stalling: they fear the financial consequences. They’ve watched as the Boy Scouts and religious institutions have paid billions in settlements, and they know the same reckoning could come for them.

But that reckoning is meant to compel institutions to take meaningful action to prevent future abuse—the kind of reforms the Catholic Church was forced to adopt, like psychological screening for priests and safeguarding protocols for children. It’s not an excuse for inaction. Refusing to act is a complete abdication of the moral and legal responsibility owed to survivors..

Think about this: we rightly condemned the Catholic Church for moving abusive priests between parishes to avoid exposure. But today in New York, teachers are quietly allowed to move from school to school despite allegations of misconduct—sexting students, inappropriate touching, even physical abuse. They aren’t fired. They just move from school to school? Sound familiar?

The hypocrisy is staggering. It might work for public relations, but it doesn’t hold up under the rule of law. And it certainly doesn’t help the thousands of survivors who were promised justice, only to watch the state turn its back when the bill came due.

New York must fix the Child Victims Act. It must end the legal loopholes that protect state entities. It must compel insurers to come to the table and negotiate in good faith. And it must stop treating survivors as a public relations problem or a budgetary inconvenience.

This isn’t about enriching lawyers or bankrupting the state. It’s about fixing a system that continues to fail survivors and allows abusers to go unchecked. Every day that Albany stalls is another day justice is denied, and another day future victims remain unprotected.

The state of New York cannot claim to lead on justice while hiding behind legal technicalities and insurance industry lobbyists. Survivors have waited long enough. Albany must act—now.

