I awoke this Christmas morning much like Ebenezer Scrooge—“Boy, what day is it?”—light of heart, filled with optimism and love.

Make no mistake: my being here today is not one miracle. It is a series of miracles, stitched together—each dependent on the last—forming a chain strong enough to pull me back.

That reality set me thinking about the nature of miracles themselves.

I’ve always associated miracles with grace—with a kind of spiritual favor bestowed upon the recipient. Divine intervention, in that framing, isn’t random; it happens for a reason, for a purpose. Someone is chosen. Someone is changed.

At least for me, that doesn’t feel like what happened.

I remain today the same flawed man who existed before all of this. No sudden clarity. No elevated wisdom. No sense that I have been marked as especially worthy of grace—or even particularly deserving of it.

It wasn’t that I was changed. But I do feel an obligation to earn this second chance.

I’m not sure of all the ways I will honor that obligation. But at a minimum, my intention is set in the quieter ways.

In how I carry myself through ordinary days—present, attentive, slower to judge, quicker to listen. In remembering that time is not something I possess, but something I’ve been entrusted with.

What I do feel is something else entirely.

I feel gratitude—overwhelming, grounding gratitude.

I feel blessed, not because I was transformed, but because I was spared. Not because I earned anything, but because I was given more time. More mornings. More moments that are ordinary and, because of that, extraordinary.

Above all, I feel gratitude and love for my incredible wife, Jessica, who is steering us through this storm with steadiness, strength, and grace. And I feel a deep, enduring joy in knowing I have been granted more time—with her, and with our daughter, Chloe.

All of it surrounded by the love and prayers of family and friends, who carried us in ways both seen and unseen.

If there is meaning in this, it isn’t that I was changed by a miracle. It’s that I was reminded—forcefully—of how much there already was to love, to protect, and to be thankful for.

I don’t feel chosen. I don’t feel transformed. I feel accountable—to the people who carried me through, to the time I’ve been given, and to the life that was lost and then, against all odds, restored.

As I begin this second life, that obligation doesn’t feel heavy. It feels clarifying.

And on this Christmas morning, that clarity feels like grace enough.

Merry Christmas.

