“I know God’s forgiveness is boundless,” said Alabama Sheriff Jody Wade. “But if there was a limit to it, I think we’ve reached it.”

He was speaking about the discovery of a child abuse ring in a rural Alabama bunker — a case so horrific it left even veteran law enforcement stunned. At least 10 victims, most under the age of 10, were abused in what the sheriff called the worst case he’d seen in more than three decades.

The horror reportedly went on for over two years. The bunker, originally built as a storm shelter, became a site of systematic trafficking and torture. Seven people have been arrested so far — all white, save for one Hispanic individual — and more charges are expected.

Alabama, notably, allows for anonymous child abuse reports. And while we don’t yet know who or what spurred the investigation, the fact remains: systems must be able to respond to unthinkable abuse — no matter how the first alarm is raised.

Governor Hochul has a bill headed to her desk that would ban anonymous reports to New York’s child abuse hotline — making it one of only two states in the country (alongside Texas) to adopt such a measure.

Supporters of the bill argue that it will help curb false, retaliatory, or racially biased reports. In 2022, New York received over 300,000 reports of suspected child abuse or neglect. About 80% were deemed unfounded. That means more than 240,000 families were subjected to some government intrusion— including home visits, interviews, and invasive questioning — even though no abuse was confirmed.

Anonymous reports are even less likely to be substantiated than those from other sources. But by how much? That’s harder to pin down — the data is inconsistent.

The NYU Family Defense Clinic, citing federal data from 2018, found that 14% percent of anonymous reports were confirmed in 2018, compared to 30% for all other sources. More recent federal estimates put the number closer to 4%. A 2023 analysis by the Family Policy Project, using New York City data, found fewer than 7% of anonymous reports were substantiated.

If we take that 7% as a baseline, that’s roughly 21,000 substantiated cases of child abuse statewide stemming from anonymous calls. Twenty-one thousand. Each one a life altered. Innocence lost, a sense of security forever denied.

The bill’s sponsors seem to believe that protecting 21,000 abused children isn’t worth the inconvenience.

They argue that the true victims are the families who were investigated—especially poor and minority families—disproportionately swept into the system by anonymous calls. To them, anonymous reporting isn’t a safeguard. It’s a relic of systemic bias that enables harassment without accountability.

The idea that 21,000 kids aren’t worth the unease of some difficult conversations may make sense to an algorithm. But with all due respect to the bill’s supporters — not to a human.

New York’s own child welfare commissioner, DaMia Harris-Madden, warns that anonymous callers, might be “a child, a victim of domestic violence, a family member with intimate knowledge, or a neighbor who can hear abuse through an apartment wall” — people “too afraid of the perpetrator to provide their identity.” These aren’t malicious actors. They’re often the most vulnerable witnesses to real harm.

Yes, we should care about the 279,000 families subjected to possibly unnecessary scrutiny. But we must care even more about the 21,000 children whose abuse might never have come to light without an anonymous call — because the cost of getting it wrong is catastrophic.

Moreover, let’s be real: while the vast majority of calls don’t result in action, make no mistake — that’s not because all these children are safe and secure, its often but because whatever harm they face is judged to be less damaging than what a child would endure in our broken foster care system.

Critics argue that many anonymous calls are driven by personal grudges—angry ex-spouses, custody disputes, or vindictive co-workers weaponizing the system.

Others suggest that some calls, even if unfounded, might serve as a wake-up call—a signal that help is needed before a situation escalates.

The truth is, we don’t know—and can’t know—the motives behind an anonymous report. That’s the nature of anonymity. It shields intent, for better or worse.

What we do know is this: anonymous calls to the child welfare system produce racially disproportionate outcomes.

Black and Brown families are investigated and separated from their children at far higher rates than white families — even when controlling for poverty. The system, regardless of intent, produces unequal harm.

So what’s the answer? Not eliminating anonymous reports.

The answer is to build in accountability — for false reporters, and for the institutions that allow the system to be abused. We need to prosecute malicious actors who weaponize anonymous reporting. A few high-profile cases would send a strong message and protect the integrity of the reporting system.

Governor Hochul should veto this bill and demand smarter, balanced reform. The goal isn’t to put more children at risk — it’s to stop putting the wrong families at risk for the wrong reasons. But that takes real effort — not press releases or shortcuts, but hard, serious work. The kind Albany hates doing. The kind we used to do.

Anonymous reporting isn’t perfect - in fact, it’s damn messy. But it’s one of the few redundancies in a system that too often fails children. We don’t silence alarms because they sometimes misfire — we improve them.

Because somewhere in Alabama, children were being tied to furniture, drugged, and trafficked underground — for two long years — before the system finally stepped in.

That kind of horror doesn’t care how the warning bell is sounded.

But if we ban anonymous reporting, we might never hear the warning at all.

