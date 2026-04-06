Mayor Zohran Mamdani turned up in a construction helmet Monday to unveil the city’s first “free” child-care center for municipal workers.

Given the bill he’s handing taxpayers, New Yorkers might want to grab a helmet, too: They’re the ones about to take a pounding.

Because the problem with Mamdani’s “free” day care is this: Nothing about it is free.

The city is dropping $10 million just to renovate the space, and another $2.3 million a year to run it.

The video player is currently playing an ad.

The kicker? It will serve exactly 40 children.

“This is what Wall Street would call a good investment,” Mamdani declared as he defended the massive outlay.

Sure — if you’re Bernie Madoff.

That’s roughly $57,500 per child each year, more than double what many private child-care providers charge in New York.

Thousands of private day-care providers across New York operate safely and legally at half this cost or less — and none of them were gifted with $10 million renovation jobs inside government office buildings.

City Hall didn’t respond to questions about the outrageous per-child cost.

To put that number in perspective: $57,500 is more than the median household income in many parts of the country.

It’s thousands more than many NYC families spend on rent in a year ($42,000 is the median, per Zillow).

At this price, City Hall could simply give each enrolled family a $25,000 child-care credit and still save taxpayers money.

Instead, it spent $10 million renovating 4,000 square feet inside an existing city-owned building.

That’s $250,000 in construction costs for each day-care slot — before the first diaper is changed.

It’s roughly the price of a Manhattan apartment down payment for a single day-care slot.

And this proud announcement comes from the same mayor who says the city faces a $5.4 billion budget deficit and needs Albany to raise taxes on all New Yorkers to close the gap.

Apparently NYC is broke — except when it comes to subsidizing day care for City Hall employees.

But the cost isn’t the only problem: What makes this program truly tone-deaf is who gets the benefit.

This new taxpayer-funded perk isn’t available to the millions of parents in every borough struggling with steep child-care costs.

It’s reserved for city employees working in one government building.

Forty kids. Out of roughly 1.6 million New York City children.

That’s not a pilot program — it’s a lottery for the well-connected.

For everyone else paying the taxes that fund it, the message is clear: Government workers come first.

If this feels familiar, it should.

A few years ago, Assembly Democrats under Speaker Carl Heastie were caught running a secret day care inside Albany’s Legislative Office Building exclusively for lawmakers’ children — a taxpayer-funded perk operating outside the child-care rules the state imposes on everyone else.

For Assembly members, that tax-free fringe benefit came on top of a $142,000 annual salary for what is essentially a part-time job.

In 2023, lawmakers showed up in Albany for just 59 days.

Mamdani’s version may be legal, but the mentality is identical.

Government insiders first. Taxpayers later.

The numbers behind this “pilot” should alarm anyone serious about solving the child-care crisis.

At $57,500 per child, this isn’t a scalable solution — it’s a warning sign.

If the city tried to extend this model to even 50,000 children, just a fraction of the city’s toddlers, the annual cost would approach $3 billion.

And that’s before building a single new facility.

That isn’t child-care reform, it’s fiscal insanity.

New York doesn’t need a day-care system designed around government buildings and political press releases.

It needs policies that actually help families — expanding supply, lowering regulatory barriers and giving parents the flexibility to choose care that works for them.

What City Hall unveiled this week isn’t a serious solution to a crisis.

It’s a boutique perk for the political class, gift-wrapped as progress.

And if Mamdani thinks this is a “good investment,” New York taxpayers may want to hold onto those construction helmets.

The consequences of his recklessness are going to hit them hard.

David Catalfamo, president of Capital Public Strategies, was the communications director for Gov. George Pataki.

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