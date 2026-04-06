The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
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Good points. And this isn’t Democratic socialism. This is NYC business as usual. If people were expecting Mamdani to behave differently from other NYC politicians, they haven’t been watching the NY political scene very long.

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