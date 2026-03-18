The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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gordon hensley's avatar
gordon hensley
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Love your last graf👍 : "New York has always been the city that never sleeps. Under Mamdani, it may soon become the city that never moves — unless you’re paying for the privilege."

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