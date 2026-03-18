As appeared in the March 18, 2026 edition of the New York Post

New York City is already one of the most expensive places in the world to drive.

Between tolls, congestion pricing, parking rules and a growing web of traffic cameras, motorists are increasingly treated like an ATM for City Hall.

Now Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to add another layer — lowering school-zone speed limits to 15 mph and enforcing them 24 hours a day.

At a time when New Yorkers are already struggling with affordability, the mayor’s proposal risks becoming something else entirely: another automated toll on drivers.

Let’s start with the obvious question critics have already raised: Why would school-zone limits apply 24 hours a day?

Kids aren’t walking to school at midnight.

They aren’t crossing streets at 3 a.m.

Yet drivers could still be ticketed in the middle of the night for exceeding the limit in an empty school zone.

That’s not a safety policy. It turns speed cameras into toll booths.

And the money involved isn’t trivial.

New York City already collects hundreds of millions of dollars each year from speed-camera tickets, according to city reports. Expanding enforcement to thousands of locations means dramatically increasing the number of places where those cameras can issue fines.

And here’s the part officials don’t want to say out loud: school zones are everywhere.

The administration plans to apply the lower limit to all 2,300 school locations across the five boroughs. In many neighborhoods, you’re rarely more than a few blocks from one.

By the time this plan is fully implemented, the “school zone” will effectively become the only zone — without ever passing a citywide law.

In other words, this isn’t just about school zones.

It’s a de facto citywide slowdown, enforced by automated ticketing.

For drivers, it will feel familiar.

New Yorkers were recently hit with congestion pricing — a toll simply for entering parts of Manhattan, enforced by cameras. Now the city appears ready to create another layer of charges across the rest of the five boroughs — also enforced by cameras.

These policies don’t appear in isolation. They come from the same car-hating climate activists that gave New Yorkers the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act — sweeping green mandates already driving up energy costs across the state.

There’s also a real affordability cost to slowing traffic across large parts of the city.

While the Mayor dreams of a “car-free” utopia where everyone hops on a (supposedly) free bus, the reality is much grittier for the people who keep this city running.

New York’s economy depends on movement. When traffic slows to a 15-mph crawl, delivery times double. Plumbers complete fewer jobs. Contractors spend more time staring at taillights than swinging hammers. These costs don’t just vanish; they show up on your grocery bill and your repair estimates.

For the Socialist Mayor, the burden falls hardest on the very working-class New Yorkers he claims to represent — the delivery drivers and tradespeople in the outer boroughs for whom driving isn’t a luxury, it’s a livelihood.

None of this means the city should ignore street safety. Protecting children is a goal every New Yorker shares, and the city has made real progress in reducing traffic deaths. Last year there were 205 traffic fatalities — the lowest recorded since the city began tracking them in 1905.

But if this were really about protecting children, enforcement would focus on school hours. The fact that these limits will operate 24 hours a day tells you what this policy is really about.

Safety policies should actually be about safety — better street design, safer crossings and targeted enforcement when children are present.

What Mamdani is proposing instead is something very different: a citywide web of automated fines.

New York has always been the city that never sleeps. Under Mamdani, it may soon become the city that never moves — unless you’re paying for the privilege.

David Catalfamo, president of Capital Public Strategies, was the communications director for Gov. George Pataki.