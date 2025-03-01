As published in the Feb. 28, 2025, 5:51 p.m. ET of the New York Post

Let’s be blunt: New York’s Southern Tier has been left for dead by New York’s liberal elites.

This once-proud region of blue-collar workers now faces poverty, rising Medicaid dependency and drug addiction, all while the same elite sit comfortably in their Manhattan high-rises fretting over how to speed up their crosstown commutes and squeeze peons for more cash.

And still, New York City is crumbling from within.

New York's fracking ban:

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority — the lifeblood of the entire metropolitan region — is falling apart, begging for a bailout.

It’s outdated, underfunded, dangerous and in desperate need of massive funds.

With President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate congestion pricing, the MTA now faces a staggering $15 billion funding gap for critical infrastructure repairs.

The president was right to reject this Midtown toll as an unfair burden on working-class motorists, but the need to stabilize the MTA’s finances remains.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants a federal bailout, but she’s dismissing a solution right beneath her feet.

Instead of grabbing more case from taxpayers, New York can create a revenue stream that would permanently boost the MTA’s finances, while also revitalizing communities upstate — by unlocking New York’s vast natural-gas reserves through hydrofracking.

Unlike congestion pricing, natural-gas development would generate new revenue without imposing added costs on commuters.

And Trump holds the power to make it happen.

For years, state leaders have blocked fracking on the basis of a bogus health study, depriving the Southern Tier of an economic lifeline.

But Trump’s Jan. 20 Energy Emergency Executive Order has changed the game: By declaring the Northeast a region where “dangerous state and local policies jeopardize our nation’s core defense and security needs,” the administration has established the legal authority to override New York’s fracking ban in the name of national security.

The order lays out a comprehensive strategy to advance domestic-energy production, directing federal agencies to exercise their emergency powers, streamline environmental reviews and prioritize the Northeast for immediate action.

Federal agencies now have clear authorization to issue drilling permits that preempt state regulations, while the Army Corps of Engineers can expedite water permits under emergency provisions.

Legal challenges will inevitably arise, but the administration has firm constitutional grounds to assert federal preemption during a declared national emergency.

The administration has multiple avenues to implement this plan.

The president could formally declare that hydrofracking in New York is critical to national security under the National Emergencies Act.

The Interior Department could lease federal lands and mineral rights for drilling, bypassing state prohibitions.

The Justice Department could challenge New York’s ban under the Commerce Clause as an unconstitutional barrier to interstate energy markets.

And if necessary, the president could invoke the Defense Production Act to compel natural-gas production in the interest of national security.

The economic benefits are undeniable.

Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry supported 123,000 jobs in 2022, with an average annual wage of $97,000 — more than double the state’s median income.

The sector added nearly $25 billion to GDP and $3.2 billion in state and local tax revenues.

Additionally, $6.3 billion in royalties went to private landowners and government entities.

If New York unlocked even 20% of Pennsylvania’s output, the impact would be transformative.

Fees alone could generate $55.8 million for local infrastructure projects.

State and local tax revenues could reach $640 million, with an added $520 million in federal taxes.

Natural-gas royalties to landowners and government entities could total $1.26 billion per year.

The Southern Tier would roar back to life with high-paying jobs and economic growth — and the MTA would finally have a steady, reliable source of funding to modernize its aging transit system.

At the same time, the United States would reduce its dependence on foreign energy, keeping billions of dollars within the country.

To maximize this opportunity, the state could issue “Trump ReviveNY Bonds” as a financial tool to connect upstate energy production with MTA improvements.

The most practical model would lock in future fracking revenue for MTA capital investment, creating a guaranteed funding stream for critical infrastructure projects.

A Natural Gas Trust Fund would ensure responsible fiscal management, while a carefully calibrated tax and leasing structure would maximize revenue for both local communities and the state.

This isn’t a theoretical exercise: It’s a practical, job-creating, revenue-generating solution that benefits every corner of New York.

Trump’s Energy Emergency Order provides the mechanism to make it happen, fulfilling his promise to stand up for forgotten Americans by unlocking natural-gas production, creating jobs and saving the MTA from financial ruin.

The question isn’t whether New York can afford to frack, but whether we can afford not to.

