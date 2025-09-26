As appeared in the September 26, 2025 edition of the Daily Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Horse racing’s new spotlight can’t hide an uncomfortable truth

By David M. Catalfamo

This summer, Fox Sports pulled off something remarkable.

Its Saturday broadcasts from Saratoga Race Course averaged more viewers than the National Hockey League on TNT or college basketball on Fox/FS1.

For a sport often dismissed as fading, it was a revelation: horse racing can still capture a national audience.

But those television numbers and strong attendance mask a deeper crisis.

Nationally, handle — the lifeblood of racing — fell 20% between 2021 and 2024 when adjusted for inflation and continues to decline.

Behind this erosion lies an uncomfortable truth: the New York Racing Association (NYRA), which operates Saratoga, owns a 20 percent stake in Elite Turf Club — one of North America’s largest computer-assisted wagering (CAW) platforms.

These syndicates use algorithms and high-speed connections to pump millions into betting pools in the final seconds before races, collapsing odds and shrinking payouts for ordinary players.

NYRA has previously reported CAW accounts for roughly 20% of all handle, and some studies put the figure closer to 30–40% at major tracks today. According to Marshall Gramm, economics professor and one of the nation’s leading authorities on CAW, “The true scale remains opaque, known only to their ADWs and the racetracks themselves.”

And this is where the crisis becomes existential.

The more CAW grows, the more traditional players walk away—leaving tracks even more dependent on syndicates, which drives away even more players.

It’s a vicious loop that hollows out racing’s customer base.

This is a direct assault on the serious horseplayers who keep Regional Off-Track Betting alive — exactly the core customers racing can least afford to lose.

The conflict of interest is glaring: the same organization charged with ensuring fair wagering is financially invested in a company driving customers away.

It’s like Major League Baseball owning a sportsbook that takes action on its own games.

To make matters worse, CAW syndicates receive deep rebates unavailable to regular bettors — so deep they can turn a profit even when they lose bets outright. That is not a level playing field.

As publisher of Saratoga Tracksider for more than a decade, I’ve seen NYRA transform racing positively.

They deserve credit for keeping Saratoga special and investing massively in the new Belmont Park.

These efforts produced the Fox broadcasts and attendance growth we’re celebrating.

But the CAW conflict threatens to undo that progress. To its credit, NYRA has taken steps—barring CAW from win pools and requiring earlier bet placement—but those are half-measures.

Industry leaders defend CAW as “necessary revenue.” But every dollar of CAW handle that replaces a dollar from a traditional bettor makes racing’s foundation weaker.

If ordinary players no longer believe the game is fair, no amount of television coverage or capital improvements will bring them back.

NYRA has shown vision in facilities and broadcasts. Why not lead on integrity?

Fixed-odds betting has revitalized wagering elsewhere. Their world-class venues are perfect for creative approaches: competitive races, twilight cards with entertainment that make tracks destinations beyond gambling.

The New York State Gaming Commission should work with NYRA to break this cycle. Transparency—publishing CAW participation data—would be a start.

From there, New York can pilot solutions to protect both revenue and fairness, from capped pool share to rebate reform to public low-takeout pools that level the playing field.

NYRA has rebuilt Belmont. It has rebuilt its TV audience.

Now it must rebuild bettors’ faith — or risk losing them for good.

https://www.dailygazette.com/opinion/guest-column-horse-racing-s-new-spotlight-can-t-hide-an-uncomfortable-truth/article_aabd6918-ecdb-4629-9fbb-14b26fd72331.html

