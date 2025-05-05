Remember when New York believed in the Broken Windows theory — the idea that addressing minor crimes could prevent major ones? Or when Stop and Frisk was the NYPD’s (controversial) tool of choice for proactive enforcement?

Well, those were the good old days — when the city at least pretended to believe in preventing crime.

Now, under Mayor Eric Adams, we’ve entered a bold new era: the Panic Button Doctrine™.

Why stop crime before it happens when you can just install a $3,200 plastic button to press after it starts?

Yes, the city will spend $1.6 million to place panic buttons in 500 bodegas — a plan so reactive, so symbolic, so perfectly on-brand for modern New York governance, it makes Trump's Oval Office Diet Coke button look like real infrastructure.

"Instead of just having the cats keeping away the rats, we’re going to have a direct connection with the police to keep away those dangerous cats that try to rob our stores," Adams explained, proudly turning crime prevention into a confused feline metaphor.

Nothing inspires confidence like a mayor comparing armed robbery to a Tom & Jerry rerun.

These state-of-the-art buttons will connect directly to NYPD's command center, bypassing those pesky 911 operators who waste your time with trivial questions like "what's your emergency?" and "what’s your location?" Now you can just hit the button and hope for the best.

But wait — in a stroke of tactical brilliance, the city won’t reveal which bodegas have buttons. Why? To create “the element of surprise,” Adams says.

Because criminals, as we all know, always check the Official Panic Button Registry™ before robbing a store. “Hold up, let me Google whether this deli is buttoned-up before I commit this felony.”

But the Panic Button isn’t just a policy — it’s a movement. And the rest of New York’s political class is getting in on the button bonanza.

Andrew Cuomo , attempting a political comeback, has proposed panic button necklaces for all female employees , to ward off what he calls his “old-fashioned Italian charm.” The necklace also activates a legal fund and a crisis PR firm.

Fresh off a beta test in Gaza, Zohran Mamdani has promised The Button of All Buttons™ . Press it and everything becomes free: rent, transit, groceries, facts. It’s solar-powered, 100% recyclable, and comes with a free zine about decolonizing municipal finance.

Curtis Sliwa is going full retro with his plan to embed buttons in every Guardian Angels beret, each hardwired to 1979. Press it once, and Curtis appears beside you yelling about “quality of life” with a boombox and nunchucks. Press it twice and Studio 54 reopens.

And this is just the beginning.

Subway psycho shoving people onto tracks? Push a button.

Getting evicted due to rent hikes? Push another button.

Witnessing a fentanyl overdose? Push the really fast button, now with NARCAN scented led lights.

Endless migrants, collapsing mental health services, cops quitting in droves? There’s a button for that too — it routes your desperate pleas straight to an AI chatbot named “Community Engagement,” which spends the first three minutes figuring out your preferred pronouns before responding with lines like “What I think I hear you saying is…” and “Your input is valuable to us.”

Broken Windows once suggested cleaning up graffiti to prevent murder. Panic Button Policy waits until the murder is in progress, then drops a GPS pin.

Stop and Frisk meant questioning suspicious individuals. Panic Button Policing just hopes someone hits the switch before the register is emptied.

We’ve gone from prevention to performance art.

So here we are, in a city drowning in dysfunction, where crime is up, cops are demoralized, rents are absurd, and the best we can muster is... a button.

Not more officers.

Not more treatment beds.

Not more mental health funding.

Just bright, shiny buttons. Glorious, expensive, performative buttons.

New York City: Where we’ve replaced public safety with a Life Alert for crime.