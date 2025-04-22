“So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

It’s one of the most hilariously hopeful lines in movie history, uttered by Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber — and it perfectly captures the almost delusional, yet stubbornly optimistic hope that New York’s ban on fracking could actually be reversed.

On April 6th, U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum joined the Cats Roundtable on WABC and was asked point-blank by John Catsimatidis if he’d support fracking on New York lands.

Catsimatidis, “There was rumors around that possibly, we would try do some fracking land on federal land in New York State, where Democrats have said no.”

Burgum’s answer wasn’t a yes — but he didn’t say no, either. He dodged the question and instead steered the conversation back to the pipeline. That wasn’t indecision. It was strategy. By refusing to commit, he kept the door wide open for federal action under President Trump’s Energy Emergency Order. Translation: if New York won’t act, Washington still can.

The timing isn’t random. Just days earlier, President Trump met with Governor Kathy Hochul at the White House and pushed her to revive the long-blocked Constitution Pipeline — a project that would connect Pennsylvania’s shale gas to Northeast markets. No deal was struck, but the signal was unmistakable: Trump wants this pipeline, and Burgum’s non-answer keeps the pressure on.

But the Trump administration doesn’t seem to fully grasp that there won’t be a pipeline — not even Constitution — unless the entire fracking ban is up for debate.

Albany’s opposition isn’t about one project. It’s the result of years of activist pressure, political caution, and bureaucratic inertia — held with religious fervor by the left and quietly abandoned as politically inconvenient by too many on the right. That wall won’t crack quietly. Any serious federal move must confront the ban head-on, not tiptoe around it.

To understand why, you have to step back from the pipeline debate and look at the belief system that underpins it all.

And here’s the truth: New York’s fracking ban and the Climate Act are two sides of the same ideological coin. Both were born from the same political movement — one that elevates symbolic virtue-signaling over science, energy reliability, or economic reality. The fracking ban wasn’t about safety. The Climate Act isn’t about feasibility. Together, they reflect a worldview that treats fossil fuels as morally illegitimate — even if the alternatives don’t yet work.

The result? A state that refuses to permit clean-burning gas, but mandates offshore wind. That bans new gas hookups, but can’t build the transmission lines needed for electrification. That blocks domestic drilling while pretending lithium mines and Chinese solar panels are somehow “clean.” That lures semiconductor manufacturers and AI firms, but doesn’t have the energy to power them.

New Yorkers are now trapped between two delusions: that fossil fuels are inherently evil, and that intermittent wind and solar can somehow replace baseload energy on a political timeline. It’s fantasy masquerading as law — and working families are paying the price at the meter. Meanwhile, large swaths of the state remain locked in economic desperation, sitting atop billions of dollars in untapped energy.

What New York needs now is a Billy Bob Thornton moment — the kind he delivered in Landman. His character didn’t mince words: windmills don’t build themselves, solar panels don’t mine their own lithium, and EVs don’t roll off the line without diesel-fueled supply chains and fossil-fueled grids. If you care about the environment, you can’t lie to yourself about where energy comes from. The green energy lobby has sold New York a fantasy — one that stalls real progress and burdens working families while chasing an illusion.

It’s time to wake up. EPA Commissioner Lee Zeldin is telling it like it is.

This week, he slammed New York’s green energy law as “delusional” and “a left-wing recipe for an energy and economic catastrophe.” He’s right. Zeldin cut through the fiction: wind mandates, electrification deadlines, and climate targets mean little when they collapse under their own economic weight. And as he rightly pointed out, it’s working families who get hit hardest — in their paychecks, their bills, and their opportunities.

Zeldin made it plain: protecting the environment doesn’t mean surrendering to fantasy. That balance — between environmental stewardship and economic sanity — is what New York abandoned a decade ago. The fracking ban wasn’t driven by science. It was driven by politics, and by a carefully crafted narrative about public health.

New York’s leaders must seize this moment — but so must the people. Voters, advocates, business owners, and anyone who’s watched opportunity slip away should demand action.

President Trump has the tools — from the Energy Emergency Order to federal leasing and Commerce Clause litigation — but he needs to understand this: there won’t be a pipeline unless the ban comes down.

This is not a negotiation. It’s a reckoning.

If Trump wants to deliver real infrastructure, real jobs, and real energy dominance — he has to confront the fracking ban directly. No more half-measures. No more quiet diplomacy. Enough delay. Enough deference. If Albany won’t move, Washington must.

Because doing nothing isn’t neutral. It’s a choice — and it’s a choice to decline.

Fracking’s window is open. The only question now is whether Trump has the will — and whether New Yorkers, across party lines, have the resolve to back him up and break the ban.