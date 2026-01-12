UPDATE:

Just weeks after Governor Hochul signed a law banning anonymous child abuse reports in New York, the dangers of that decision became tragically clear.

In the Bronx, police arrested Lissette Soto Domenech, a 64-year-old mother accused of keeping her twin sons — now 14 — under house arrest for nearly a decade, starving them and depriving them of medical care, education, and social interaction, according to The New York Post's Amanda Woods, Marie Pohl, and Zoe Hussain, who first reported the case.

When first responders entered the home in October 2025, they found the boys severely malnourished, weighing just 51 and 54 pounds. One is autistic and had never been evaluated or given services. The apartment contained only infant cereal and toddler toys. No age-appropriate food. No signs of a normal childhood. The abuse, authorities allege, stretched back to 2016.

And how was this horror finally discovered?

“A child protective specialist… showed up at the home after receiving several anonymous complaints,” according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Anonymous complaints.

The very kind that Hochul’s new law will eliminate.

The question that bill sponsors never answered — “how many children will now be at greater risk?” — suddenly has a face. Two of them, in fact. Starved, isolated, silenced. And finally rescued not because of a robust system — but because someone, somewhere, was brave enough to raise the alarm without revealing their name.

Under the new law, that tip could’ve been discarded. The boys might still be trapped. Or dead.

So we ask again: How many children will now be at greater risk? And what will it take for Albany to admit this law was a mistake? Don't wait for the next tragedy. Demand repeal now.

Governor Kathy Hochul quietly signed one of the most consequential end-of-year bills in Albany — with practically zero press coverage and almost no public scrutiny.

The new law ends anonymous reporting to New York’s child abuse and neglect hotline. Callers must now provide their name and contact information. If they refuse, no formal report is taken — and no child protective investigation follows.

With the governor’s signature, New York will become the third state — after Texas and California — to restrict anonymous reporting of suspected child abuse.

In September, the Albany Times Union published my Letter to the Editor on behalf of the Coalition for Just & Compassionate Compensation (CJCC) warning that eliminating anonymous reporting will reduce reporting and allow abuse to go unseen.

Anonymous tips often come from the only people close enough to know what’s happening: siblings, neighbors, or children themselves. Removing this option won’t just deter bad actors — it will silence the people with everything to lose and no safe way to speak.

The fact is abuse is already systemically undercounted.

Researchers estimate that at least 1 in 7 children experiences abuse or neglect each year, yet only a fraction of those cases ever make it into official government registries. Child sexual abuse is among the most underreported categories: many studies estimate that the majority — often 70% or more — is never reported to authorities.

That matters, because supporters of Hochul’s new law justify it by pointing to low substantiation rates for anonymous reports — as if “unsubstantiated” means “unimportant”. NYU Family Defense Clinic, citing federal data from 2018, found that 14% percent of anonymous reports were confirmed in 2018, compared to 30% for all other sources. More recent federal estimates put the number closer to 4%. A 2023 analysis by the Family Policy Project, using New York City data, found fewer than 7% of anonymous reports were substantiated.

Hochul’s own child welfare commissioner, DaMia Harris-Madden, warned that anonymous callers, might be “a child, a victim of domestic violence, a family member with intimate knowledge, or a neighbor who can hear abuse through an apartment wall” — people “too afraid of the perpetrator to provide their identity.”

Supporters claim it’s about accountability. They argue anonymous reporting can be abused for harassment and false accusations. That may be true in some cases. But it’s not the real question — and it never was.

The real question is simple:

How many children will be put at risk because the people closest to abuse are too afraid to identify themselves?

Ending anonymous reporting doesn’t just deter malicious callers.

It silences honest ones.

New York receives hundreds of thousands of child maltreatment hotline reports each year, and a meaningful portion come anonymously.

How many children will be put at risk is the one question Hochul and the bill sponsors never bothered to address.

Even if the new rule suppresses only 2% of anonymous reporting, that still means thousands of cries for help never get made each year — and thousands of children may never be seen by the system until it’s too late.

State Senator Jabari Brisport — a sponsor of the legislation — called this “a victory by and for working class people.”

I call it something else:

A grim defeat for child safety.

And the quote is revealing, because it reflects the political reasoning behind this bill — what I’d call the progressive catechism of Hochul and Heastie:

If enforcement produces disparate impact, enforcement itself becomes the scandal.

If investigators show up too often in certain neighborhoods, investigations become the problem.

If the numbers are uncomfortable, eliminate the mechanism that creates the numbers.

In other words: if enforcement falls disproportionately on Black and brown communities, enforcement should be eliminated.

That’s not reform. That’s state-sanctioned blindness.

Because abuse thrives in silence — and all children, including Black and brown children, are not safer because the government chose not to see.

New York loves survivor rhetoric. But this is just the latest act of hostility to survivors from a political culture more worried about discomfort and political accommodation than about child safety.

Albany may call it progress.

History will call it negligence.