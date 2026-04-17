Below is a special to the Blog to Save New York, penned by Silence Dogood.

Do you get what you pay for?

As a consumer, one of the things you hear repeatedly is that you get what you pay for. The reason goes that if you spend more money, the expectation is that you will get a better product. Ask anyone who buys a Lexus; they don’t expect it to feel like a Chevy.

New York is going to test that theory. Unfortunately, the hard working taxpayers will be paying the bill. In January 2023, New York became the leader over every other State in increasing the pay for their Legislators to $142,000. Those members who are in leadership positions get an extra stipend that increases their base salary. They also said that with the higher salary you can no longer have outside income.

As if the New York taxpayer isn’t burdened enough, legislation has been introduced that would increase their salary from today”s $142,000 to $180,000 starting in 2028 and increasing automatically based on the cost of living.

Does more money gives the taxpayer a better result? Does it help the process to have a full time legislature? On the surface it may look nice but in reality it eliminates many people from ever thinking about running for the NYS Legislature. How can a business person who understands what it is to pay taxes and deal with the laws and regulations of the State put his business on hold while, if elected, has to either hand his business to someone else, sell it or close. What about the lawyer or doctor who has clients. They are faced with the same dilemma as the business person,

There are many unintended consequences of a full time legislature. If you are State legislator with a family, that income is how you support your family, It is how you pay your bills. So every two years, to the elected official it is no longer about what is best for their district or State. The issues become housing and jobs—their housing, their job.

It is getting harder and harder to find people who are willing to run for public office. You put your entire family and everything you ever did under a microscope. You are pulled in a hundred different directions. Every weekend there are multiple events that you are expected to attend. You miss may family occasions from birthdays, graduations, and anniversaries.

With each new “reform” we discourage the “best and brightest” from going into government. Ask yourself would you want your son or daughter to go into government? And if the answer is “no” that is part of the problem we are having.

Eliminating whole segments of the population by having a full time legislature is not going to give us better government. It is going to give us legislators who can put a hiatus on their lives or have a position that they can go back to. Instead of encouraging people to run for office we have now created a unique part of the population that can serve, and exclude a swarth of people with relevant experience.

The New York State legislators are no longer part time. At a $142,000 and efforts to increase it, by definition, it makes them a full time legislature.

There is another expression that consumers hear when purchasing something—-Caveat emptor! “Let the buyer beware!”

Leave a comment

Share