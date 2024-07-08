In the annals of American history, we've never seen a presidency quite like Joe Biden's. Campaigning from his basement, elected in the throes of a global pandemic, Biden's first term has been anything but conventional. As we approach the 2024 election, it's crucial to examine how COVID-19 not only shaped Biden's presidency but also masked the true demands of the office and the toll it typically takes on its occupant.

How old is Joe Biden in "COVID years"? It might seem like an absurd question, but it's surprisingly relevant. For many Americans, the stress, the isolation and total upheaval caused by COVID-19 led to rapid aging during lockdowns. Meanwhile, for the first few years Biden appeared to exist in a time capsule, shielded from the usual wear and tear of the presidency.

Like most federal workers, Biden hasn't truly "returned to the office" in the traditional sense. His presidency has been marked by limited contact, reduced travel, and a distinctly different rhythm than his predecessors. Whether you are a President, a Governor or the Mayor of a small city the demands of public office are relentless. Yet, for Biden, COVID provided an unexpected buffer.

Let's look at the timeline. Biden took office in January 2021, when the nation was in the depth of the pandemic. On July 4th 2021, the Biden’s held their first major in person event on the south lawn. The national emergency wasn’t lifted until almost two years later, May 2023, and it took until just a few months ago, March 4, 2024, for the White House to end COVID testing. Throughout this period, Biden operated under a different set of rules and expectations than any president in recent memory.

For as stressed as many Americans were, COVID did slow the world down. No or greatly reduced travel, fewer in person meetings, increased social isolation. The same was true for Biden, but in his case, it fundamentally altered the nature of his job. The presidency is often described as the toughest job in the world, but for Joe Biden I would argue COVID made it demonstrably easier.

Consider the 2020 campaign. While previous candidates for President crisscrossed the nation, shaking hands and kissing babies, Biden campaigned from his basement. He was nominated for the presidency with a virtual roll call and formally accepted inside a mostly empty room, filled with only a small press pool. This limited exposure not only shielded him from potential gaffes but also from the physical rigors of a national campaign.

Once in office, Biden's first two years were significantly defined by “social isolation”. Biden got to experience the 'Presidency Lite' version of the job. He governed free from the full weight of many of the traditional demands of the office. Limited jetting around the world, no endless parades of dignitaries, no glad handing with donors, no staying up past his bedtime to negotiate with Congress. It was like being president of a very exclusive, very quiet country club.

Perhaps most tellingly, President Biden has engaged in fewer press conferences and media interviews than any of the last seven presidents at this point in their terms, according to presidential scholar Martha Joynt Kumar. This lack of media engagement has limited scrutiny and helped conceal any potential signs of age-related decline.

But here's the kicker. The world is back to normal now (unless of course you are a federal employee). And suddenly, Joe Biden is expected to keep up - not just with governing a complicated nation and a world with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, but running a presidential campaign at the same time. No more “Zooming” in to campaign appearances, prerecorded video greetings or dispatching a cabinet member to sub for your presence. There are no off-hours when you're leading the free world. The job of running for president, let alone being president is all-consuming.

Yet incredibly, now Biden is saying he needs more sleep and can't work after 8 PM. Can you imagine? The thing is, being president is the most demanding job in the world. It doesn't come with naps and early tuck-in services. It's supposed to be an endless hell of meetings, travel, crisis and enough stress to take years off your life. Last I checked, at 81, years are the one thing Biden can least afford to lose right now.

As Biden makes his case for another term and his supporters weigh his fitness for office, it's crucial to recognize that the presidency he's experienced thus far has been an anomaly. The true strains of the job are only now becoming apparent, as the cushion provided by COVID protocols have been completely vanquished.

The question we must ask ourselves is not just whether Biden is fit to serve another term, but whether he's prepared for the full, unrelenting demands of a post-pandemic presidency. The job he's done for the past three years, while certainly challenging, has been a far, far cry from the typical presidential experience.

As we look toward the November election we must consider whether Biden's age, coupled with the unusual circumstances of his first term, make him suitable for four more years in the world's most demanding job. The demands of the presidency are full throttle again, and the American people deserve a leader who can meet its challenges head-on, without the protective bubble of a pandemic to soften the blow.

