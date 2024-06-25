The release of the Olson report on New York's COVID-19 pandemic response has stirred significant controversy, particularly regarding the origin of the deadly nursing home order. While this focus is warranted, the report fails to address several fundamental questions crucial for understanding the state's handling of the crisis. I had the privilege of working for Governor Pataki, a leader who knew how to manage disasters—in fact, I’d argue that he set the standard that other modern governors have attempted but failed to match. As someone who has witnessed effective disaster management firsthand, I find the report’s omissions deeply troubling. For the purpose of this blog post, I will focus on the question: how was New York so slow to react?.

Share

The Vital Importance of Early Warning

One of the cardinal rules of crisis management is the importance of early warning. Timely and accurate information can make the difference between a manageable situation and a full-blown disaster. This principle seems to have been lost in New York's early response to COVID-19, and the Olson report does little to illuminate this critical issue.

The report is notably silent on the basic yet essential question: How and when did Governor Cuomo come to learn about the pandemic? This omission is significant because the timing of this awareness is pivotal in understanding the subsequent actions—or inactions—of state officials.

Consider the following timeline:

Timeline: Early Days of COVID-19 Outbreak and Response in New York State Second week of January 2020 ⛑️NYS Dept of Homeland Security & Emergency Services (DHSES) senior officials become aware of COVID-19 and share information with their commissioner, who then contacts NYSDOH. February 7, 2020 🧑‍⚕️NYS Dept of Health (DOH) sends out COVID-19 prevention information to nursing homes. (what was this?) February 17, 2020 📰CNN reports on China disinfecting currency and Wuhan in lockdown. February 29, 2020 ⚰️First deaths in a nursing home reported in Washington State. March 1, 2020 👑Governor Cuomo announces the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New York. March 2, 2020 🗽NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tweets to ignore the virus and continue with daily life. March 3, 2020 🗽NYC Commissioner of Health Oxiris Barbot encourages New Yorkers to go about their everyday lives. March 5, 2020 🗽The Daily News reports Mayor de Blasio stating fear of coronavirus shouldn't keep people off the subway. March 7, 2020 👑Governor Andrew Cuomo declares a state of emergency.

Communication Breakdown

Equally perplexing is the apparent breakdown in communication between state and city officials. Why was this knowledge, whatever it was, not communicated to the mayor of the most populous city in America? Effective crisis response requires seamless coordination across all levels of government. The well documented Cuomo-de Blasio dysfunction undoubtedly contributed to chaos. The failure to keep Mayor de Blasio informed may have delayed the city's ability to implement necessary precautions, contributing to the virus's rapid spread.

In addition, Mayor de Blasio and other politicians' tendency at the time to reduce everything to a Trump versus non-Trump political calculation was apparent. Before COVID, there was Trump derangement syndrome, and it was clear that elected officials like de Blasio were more concerned about not letting the “China virus” become a narrative—even if it was a China virus. And what was the public health apparatus, including the worlds leading hospitals in New York City doing? Apparently, they were infected by the same mental health affliction.

It seems the first time any warning came from the state was when Cuomo ordered a state of emergency.

Misleading Public Health Messages

The breakdown in communication wasn’t just with the City of New York. On or about February 18th, after I read the news of China washing currency and Wuhan being in lockdown, I raised the issue with a respected veteran upstate county health official. (I’m no public health expert, but when the Chinese government resorts to literally washing currency, its clear they have no idea how a disease is being transmitted.) To their eternal credit, this official, though skeptical of my concern, reached out to the state DOH, who assured them it was nothing more than a nasty flu season—nothing to worry about here.

Why was the severity of the situation downplayed at such a crucial time?

This misleading information likely fostered a false sense of security among both the public and local officials. As other countries were taking drastic measures to curb the virus's spread, New York's public health officials seemed to be operating under a dangerously complacent mindset.

Share

New York’s Public Health Infrastructure

As New York embarks on building a new $1.7 billion Wadsworth Lab, I’m left with the question: why?

What is the point of this magnificent public health infrastructure if it has a marginal impact on public policy? Understand that New York’s investment in public health capacity rivals that of many nations. Yet, somehow, a global pandemic, ringing alarms in mainstream media reports, in other states, set off no bells at Wadsworth?

And irony of ironies, elected officials today puzzlingly claim that the new Wadsworth is essential because the old lab was a key component in the state's strategy to control the spread of COVID-19... really? Maybe leave that out of the sales brochure as I’m pretty sure we failed at that miserably.

To their credit, Wadsworth did play an important role in testing (which was also pretty much a failure because contact tracing completely evaporated), analyzing wastewater, and using genetic sequencing to identify new variants.

Unanswered Questions

The Olson report leaves several pressing questions unanswered:

What were public health officials doing during the early stages of the pandemic? The report lacks a detailed account of the actions—or inactions—taken by those responsible for safeguarding public health. What was the DOH communication to nursing homes?

Why was there such a delay in recognizing the pandemic's severity and communicating this to the public? Understanding the timeline of events and decisions is crucial for evaluating the effectiveness of the response. What ever happened to the warnings that came from Homeland Security?

What internal discussions and debates were occurring among state officials, and how did these influence the public messaging and policy decisions? Transparency in these areas is essential for learning from past mistakes and improving future responses. Who told Governor Cuomo there was a COVID crisis? For that matter, who told Bill de Blasio?

The Need for a Comprehensive Review

The Olson report, in its current form, falls short of providing the comprehensive after-action review that New York urgently needs. It fails to dig deep into the critical early days of the pandemic, where timely action could have altered the course of events.

Governor Hochul and the New York State Legislature must take immediate steps to establish an independent pandemic response commission. Such a commission should be empowered to conduct a thorough and transparent review, free from political interference, to ensure that we are better prepared for future public health emergencies.

Conclusion

The lessons from past crises, whether they be natural disasters or terrorist attacks, teach us the value of early warning and clear communication. But Andrew Cuomo, who famously cratered his first campaign for governor by dismissing Pataki as merely holding the leader’s coat, never learned the lesson of 9/11— decision-making during a crisis should be centralized, but operations during a crisis should be decentralized. Absent any competing narrative that the Olson report might have provided, it seems Cuomo was so determined to control the narrative that he centralized both decision-making and operations, marginalizing all other elected officials, agencies, and sources of authority in the process.

Cuomo’s daily briefings commanded national attention for a period of time even garnering him an Emmy, but unraveled as the response became more and more insular and autocratic and decidedly less effective.

The Olson report's shortcomings highlight the need for a more rigorous and transparent examination of New York's COVID-19 response - especially those early days. By addressing these fundamental questions, we can build a more resilient and responsive public health system for the future. New Yorkers deserve clear answers and a detailed understanding of what went wrong. Only through an honest and comprehensive review can we hope to learn from these mistakes and protect our communities in the face of future threats.

Leave a comment