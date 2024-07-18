Somewhere in Maine, Stephen King is scratching his head. Stephen King hates Donald Trump. Haven't you seen his tweets? Well, he's one of the cultural elite who has an opinion about everything, and that's okay. That's America. But, today, after the events of the past week, I bet he's wondering about a lot of things.

You see, in 1979, Stephen King wrote a book called "The Dead Zone," and the premise is fascinatingly relevant. In the story, a man named Johnny Smith, after a terrible accident, gains the ability to see the future. Johnny comes in contact with Greg Stillson, a blue-collar populist running for president. (Sound familiar?) When Johnny touches Stillson, he sees an apocalyptic end of the world. Stillson, the candidate, played ironically by America's most loved fictional president Martin Sheen, would destroy the world. Johnny decides to take it upon himself to change history. He asks the classic ethical question: If you knew Hitler was Hitler before he was Hitler, would you kill him?

The story hurtles towards a climax where Johnny is committed to killing Stillson, even if it means losing his own life. Johnny's attempt fails, but in failing, Stillson shields himself with a child to avoid being shot. In one of the final scenes, Stillson, perplexed, looks down at Johnny, who, despite being mortally wounded, manages to touch him and sees that the future has been changed. Johnny didn’t kill Stillson but he revealed him to the world for what he was—a coward, he never ascends to the presidency and the world is saved.

Biden, the Democrats, and many in the media have repeatedly cast Trump in such Stillson-like apocalyptic terms, describing his reelection as the end of American democracy. This leaves one to wonder: Did the would-be assassin see himself as a kind of Johnny Smith, playing out some psychic calling, or was he just another twisted, broken young man our nation is producing too many of these days? My bet is on the latter. But one thing is certain—the attempted assassination forces us to consider whether these extreme views are justified or if they distort the reality of his leadership and policies.

This narrative has been on my mind lately, particularly as I've found myself reassessing my views on Trump. Like many voters, I've long wondered about Trump's character. While I've agreed with many of his policies, if not always his rhetoric, I've questioned aspects of his character - this was particularly brought home in the events of January 6th. Trump's personal courage, especially considering how he, like many in his generation, found a way to avoid the Vietnam War, has always been a point of contention for me. But after what I saw last week, I feel safe saying my assumptions were wrong.

The truth is, personal courage is tough to measure in any person. Certainly, whether you love Trump or hate him, it's impossible to ignore the genuine passion he brings to his cause. However, I believe we saw clear, undeniable courage in Trump's response to the assassination attempt. One of the most remarkable moments in American presidential history. This makes it impossible not to reevaluate Trump in this context.

People are complex. We can have good presidents who are flawed individuals and flawed presidents who are good people. They excel in some areas and fail in others. John F. Kennedy's heroism on PT 109 and Teddy Roosevelt's charge up San Juan Hill are mythic figures whose personal courage was defining. Ronald Reagan's recovery from an assassin’s bullet and FDR’s dogged persistence to overcome the ravages of polio and George W. Bush, wearing a bulletproof vest, throwing a perfect strike from the mound at Yankee Stadium after 9/11, showed remarkable personal courage. It's these kinds of biographies, some captured in singular moments, that form the “Profiles in Courage” and define America’s shared vision of the attributes we admire in our leaders.

Trump’s instinct to stand, pump his fist and exhort his supporters - to “fight, fight, fight” belongs in this conversation. I heard one brave Marine who has been under fire describe Trump’s reaction concisely, “I have been under fire, my first instinct wasn’t to stand up.” I think somewhere Stephen King and even self-described tough guy Robert De Niro are probably wondering, “am I wrong about this guy?”

In Trump's case, the question of personal courage is intertwined with his political style. His supporters have long seen his willingness to challenge the status quo and endure relentless attacks as fortitude. They see the weaponization of the legal system, “lawfare”, as an extension of a system that is too often unfair to them. Moreover, the nature of political courage extends into the realm of policy and governance. A courageous leader is not merely one who displays personal bravery but also one who is willing to make tough, often unpopular decisions. Trump's first term was characterized by such decisions, whether in trade policy, immigration reform, or foreign relations. These actions were often contentious, sparking heated debates and polarizing opinions. However, they also highlight a form of political courage—a willingness to disrupt the status quo and address issues head-on.

The great political consultant Arthur Finkelstein always challenged campaigns to picture their candidate as a "character in a play." Imagine the candidate’s life like a movie, and their actions, images, and voice must fit the character. Trump, when faced with the moment, on the largest stage imaginable played the part - tough, committed, bloodied but unbowed and connected to his supporters. Trump was the character in the play.

So what about Trump? Is he a changed man? Has the attempt on his life had an impact on him? I don't know how it couldn't, but I don't know what that impact is. Some of my Christian friends suggest Trump’s deliverance from near certain death is divine intervention—you hear this a lot at the Republican National Convention: "He was spared because it's what God wanted." I don't subscribe to that version of God. I don't think God metes out individual mercy or suffering like some kind of Oprah giveaway. I’ve seen too much evidence that suggests otherwise. What is meted out, we must deal with, and in that dealing, we find the soul of the person and a relationship with God.

The attempted assassination of Donald Trump forces us to reconsider the complexity of personal courage and leadership. It reminds us that our leaders are multifaceted individuals, capable of both good and bad, and subject to both praise and criticism for their actions. Whether Trump has changed or not, these events have convinced me to vote for him. I have long believed his second term would focus on what he loves—building—rather than tearing down. If I’m horribly wrong—which I don’t think I am—I have great faith in the guardrails on leadership established by our Constitution and system of law.

We are all a work in progress until the day we die, and I believe it is through personal trials that the true essence of character is forged. Tonight, we will hear Donald Trump for the first time since the attempt on his life and I look forward to it. I bet a cranky old horror writer in Maine will be watching too.

