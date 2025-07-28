Update: CEOs Are Cheering the Disappearance of Work

David Catalfamo · July 28, 2025

Back in April, I wrote about my fear that my daughter may grow up in a world without work—not because she wouldn’t want to contribute, but because the world may no longer ask her to.

This weekend, that quiet fear got louder.

In the Wall Street Journal, a story laid it bare: CEOs aren’t just quietly trimming jobs in the AI era—they’re bragging about it. Not with hesitation or regret. With pride.

Wells Fargo’s CEO called attrition “our friend.” Bank of America’s chief financial officer said cost management “starts with head-count discipline.” Verizon’s CEO declared he was “very happy” with the shrinking workforce. Microsoft is laying off thousands as it leans into AI—while acknowledging the emotional toll in memos that feel more like footnotes than reflections.

This isn’t just efficiency. It’s a shift in values. The old corporate euphemisms—“rightsizing,” “realigning,” “streamlining”—have given way to blunt celebration: Look how many people we don’t need anymore.

The implication is profound: Work isn’t just changing. It’s being erased. And we’re rewarding the erasure.

Of course, some roles will evolve. Some jobs will be repurposed. Some workers will reskill. But for many, especially in the white-collar space, the door is quietly closing—and the exit is being spun as progress.

I don’t oppose progress. I’ve seen how AI can make good work better. But I worry that a generation growing up in this moment—like my daughter—will be told not that their work matters, but that it’s optional. Or worse, obsolete.

What will replace the pride of contribution? The structure of purpose? The challenge that forges resilience?

I use AI. I welcome its promise.

But I won’t cheer a future that shrinks what it means to be needed.

Not when it feels like we’re writing ourselves out of the story.

If the end goal is a society where fewer and fewer people are needed, then we better start thinking—urgently—about how we make people feel valuable again.

Otherwise, the future won’t just be jobless.

It may be rootless, too.

My three-year-old daughter may be the first generation that won't need to 'work' for a living—and that terrifies me.

I've spent my life believing in the dignity of work, it was never a choice. It was bred into me by Mom and Dad and my grandparents. I've always worked and worked hard—perhaps to a fault, as I've allowed work to define too much of who I am.

Professionally, as an economic developer, I helped companies grow—not for headlines (ok sometimes for the headlines) but to create good jobs. Real jobs. The kind that let people build lives, support families, and chase dreams. I saw firsthand how work doesn’t just pay the bills—it gives people self-worth.

When I was at Empire State Development, I’d often refer to what we did—half-jokingly—as God’s work. Because that’s how important I think a job is. Not just for the economy, but for the soul.

But lately, as we watch our three year old daughter grow, I wonder what will replace the structure and purpose that work has provided for countless generations before her.

We’re told the future may not include work as we know it. That AI and automation will handle the necessities, freeing people to pursue creativity, leisure, or self-defined purpose. Some say this is progress. That the old idea of work—routine, structured, driven by need—is a relic.

I’m open to that debate and genuinely trying to consider this future with an open mind. Just because work has shaped humanity for millennia doesn't mean it must continue forever. But I struggle to see how we replace what it provides in our lives and society.

Because work—true, necessary, identity-shaping work—offers something that no amount of leisure or passive income can replicate: a tether to responsibility, to growth, to the people around us.

I use AI in my work every day. Ironically, it hasn’t replaced what I do—it’s freed me to do more of it. More thinking. More problem-solving. Hopefully, more impact. The technology handles some repetitive tasks and increases my efficiency in others, but that hasn’t made me idle. It’s made me more effective.

But I also see—every day—the incredible speed at which AI is improving. What feels like a helpful assistant today will, in just a few years, make entire categories of work obsolete. And that’s where the unease creeps in.

Not because I fear change. But because I worry we’re rushing toward a world where work disappears before we’ve built anything sturdy enough to take its place.

Work isn’t the same as volunteering.

It isn’t a passion project or a pastime.

It has stakes. It has structure. It demands consistency, sacrifice, resilience. And that pressure—the necessity of showing up—can forge meaning in a way that complete freedom alone cannot.

I want my daughter to live in a world of opportunity. But more than that, I want her to matter. To grow strong through effort. To feel the weight and the reward of contribution. To know what she’s made of—not in theory, but in practice.

That’s what work gave me. That’s what I fear she may lose.

I’m not rejecting the future. But I am urging caution. Because what looks like liberation may, without care, become drift. And I’ve seen too many lives built—not broken—by the structure, meaning, and pride that real work can offer.

For my daughter's generation, I hope we can teach them: dignity doesn't come from comfort. It comes from effort. And work, when done with purpose, is not a burden.

It's a blessing I want her to know, in whatever form the future allows.

