The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

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Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
6d

Excellent! Makes so many important points, such as the differences in types of data centers. That’s an essential fact to remember, since we all rely on data centers at this point. And it’s a great point that once again Albany is busy centralizing and concentrating power rather than distributing and supporting it. I see this approach as another manifestation of the “We know better than you” disease that has infected Democratic Party rhetoric for much too long now.

The state has already created a difficult environment for building data centers, whether by accident or by design. The grid simply can’t handle new large loads in many cases, and having data centers providing their own generation means building fossil fuel facilities that will be pressured to close almost as soon as they’re commissioned. Between those factors (including high costs for electricity) and high capital costs, it’s surprising much of anyone wants to build here.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
6d

Exactly. Data centers should not raise residential rates, use too much water, or be a nuisance to neighbors.

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