New York has a serious energy affordability problem. Families are paying some of the highest electric bills in the nation, up 47% over the past 6 years, businesses are struggling with rising costs, and the state’s power grid is under growing pressure.

Albany politicians would rather blame data centers than take responsibility for the policies that helped create this crisis. The CLCPA, the fracking ban, restrictions on new pipeline capacity, hostility to new reliable generation, and years of top-down energy planning have made power more expensive and less dependable. Now they want to pretend the problem started with data centers.

The data center moratorium passed by the State Legislature is the wrong answer. It treats a real energy challenge as an excuse for another statewide ban.

But Albany’s answer is almost always the same: more central planning, more mandates, more delays, and less local control.

Whether it is ORES overriding local zoning, the fracking ban, or now a statewide moratorium on large data centers, the pattern is clear. Albany politicians believe they know better than local communities, local workers, local taxpayers, and local businesses.

That is the wrong approach.

When I worked at Empire State Development, there was a time when New York actively coveted distribution centers because they were significant employers. As technology advanced and automation reduced headcount, the public-value calculation changed, and the state became more cautious about subsidizing projects with large footprints but relatively few permanent jobs.

That lesson applies here. Data centers often involve enormous capital investment, but many employ relatively few people once construction is complete. That makes them a poor candidate for broad public subsidies. But it does not make them a candidate for a blanket ban. The right answer is to evaluate the actual project, protect ratepayers, require large users to pay for the grid impacts they create, and leave land-use decisions where they belong: with local communities.

Data centers use power. Some raise real siting, water, infrastructure and grid questions. Large users should pay for the grid impacts they create, and no project should be allowed to shift its costs onto residential ratepayers. Gov. Hochul’s proposal to require data centers to account for their own power needs is a far more serious approach than a blanket moratorium.

It is also important to recognize that not all data centers are the same.

A hyperscale data center campus is a large, stand-alone facility. It can draw 100 to 1,000 megawatts or more, require new substations or transmission upgrades, use significant cooling infrastructure, and create major regional grid-planning questions.

An edge-computing deployment is different. Edge facilities are typically much smaller, often in the 1-to-15-megawatt range, with smaller spoke facilities at 1 to 3 megawatts, satellite facilities at 5 to 8 megawatts, and hub facilities at 10 to 15 megawatts. They may have higher power density inside the building, but their total load is dramatically smaller than a hyperscale campus.

The use is different, too. Edge computing is designed for low-latency AI inference — real-time computing for public safety, telemedicine, autonomous systems, industrial automation, smart traffic technology and data security. That is not the same as AI training, bulk cloud storage or crypto mining.

Those distinctions matter. A blanket moratorium ignores them.

New York cannot claim it wants to lead in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and the innovation economy while telling the private sector that major projects will be banned, delayed or centrally planned from Albany.

Gov. Hochul should veto this blanket moratorium. It is lazy, short-sighted Albany politics at its worst - ban the future, blame the private sector, and pretend that driving investment out of New York is the same thing as solving a problem.

The moratorium may give Albany someone to blame, but it will not solve New York’s energy crisis. It does not produce one additional megawatt of affordable power, fix the grid, lower electric bills, or undo years of policy choices that made reliable energy harder and more expensive to build.

Share

Leave a comment