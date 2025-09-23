The Echo of History in a Digital Age

In the wake of the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, the flood of reactions—accusations, whataboutism, and emotional outbursts—has been immediate and intense. It’s easy to look at today’s heated discourse and wonder: Are we more divided than ever? Have we lost our moral compass? Are we beyond empathy?

But let’s widen the lens.

Think back to the late 1960s. When Malcolm X was assassinated, some mourned a prophetic voice—others called it inevitable. When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot, cities erupted in flames. Many wept; others scoffed. When Robert F. Kennedy was murdered just two months later, grief again swept the country—but so did anger, confusion, and even celebration in some corners. A June 1968 Harris Poll found that 57% of Americans believed the political process had broken down. People didn’t just lose leaders—they lost faith. They began to retreat from civic life.

These were not moments of national unity. They were moments that exposed our deepest fault lines—racial, political, ideological. The difference is, back then, those fractures took time to surface. Today, they burst into the open in real time, on TikTok, X, and Instagram—shaping the narrative before the body is even cold.

The human impulse to justify or diminish another person’s suffering—especially someone we disagree with—is not new. What’s changed is how fast and how visible that response is.

Social Media Isn’t Just a Mirror — It’s a Machine

Social media didn’t invent cruelty. But it doesn’t just reflect it, either. It monetizes it.

These platforms are not neutral mirrors of our emotions—they are machines calibrated to reward outrage, escalate conflict, and keep us glued to our feeds. The angrier we are, the more we engage. The more we engage, the more we see. And the cycle tightens.

In 1963, your instant reaction might have been shared with friends at the dinner table or in a letter to the editor. A barstool conspiracy theory used to stay at the bar. Now it trends. A callous remark that might once have been muttered in private now gets quote-tweeted, amplified, and fed to millions—because the algorithm knows it will perform.

We haven’t become more cruel. We’ve become more performative. More reactive. More addicted to the hit of righteousness.

And that has real consequences. It distorts our sense of proportion. It fuels cycles of outrage. And worst of all, it creates the illusion that empathy is a weakness or that basic decency is optional when it comes to our political opponents.

You Can Disagree Without Celebrating Death

Let’s be crystal clear: you can oppose someone’s politics fiercely—whether it’s no-cash bail, assisted suicide, the death penalty, book bans, open borders, or abortion bans—without ever celebrating harm toward the people who hold those views.

You can believe Charlie Kirk was wrong about many things. You can think his advocacy damaged causes you believe deeply in. But you should still believe he deserved to live.

If your worldview requires violence to feel vindicated, you don’t need a political ideology—you need help.

A Moment of Reflection

In this digital age, it’s more important than ever to take a beat before we react. Recognize that our platforms are visible to everyone. That our words have power. That we don’t always have to weigh in before we’ve even breathed.

Let’s ground our responses not solely in political beliefs, but in shared humanity. Disagree vigorously. Debate passionately. But stop short of dehumanizing each other.

By all accounts, that was Charlie Kirk’s approach. He engaged in fierce ideological battles—but he believed in confronting ideas, not stripping people of their dignity. That’s a line worth holding.

Don’t let the algorithm trick you into cheering for tragedy.

Behind every opinion is a human being—flawed, complex, mortal. That will never change. The only difference now is that everyone’s watching.

So let us step back, choose compassion, and allow the grace of our better angels to alight—if only for a moment. Because in moments like this, that grace may be all that holds the center.

