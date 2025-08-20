To: Members of the New York State Gaming Commission

Chairwoman Carrie Woerner

Chairman Joe Addabbo

For the past decade, Saratoga Tracksider has delivered news about Saratoga Springs and racing analysis to tens of thousands of fans—covering events on and off the track during the magic that is Saratoga racing season—not for profit, but out of love for the sport, its history, and its impact on our community.

We believe in what racing means to Saratoga. We believe in its traditions, its resonance, and its place in the cultural and economic life of our town. That’s why we can’t stay silent. Because something is happening to the game—and it’s not right.

There’s a fix in New York racing—and it’s eroding the trust of the very fans who keep this sport alive.

Computer Assisted Wagering (CAW) syndicates, like Elite Turf Club (partially owned by NYRA), use exclusive access, powerful algorithms, and place thousands of last-second bets, batch betting, to dominate the pools. These groups don’t compete only on skill—they profit from insider advantages and massive rebates that regular fans never see.

Bet $100,000 → Lose $8,000 → Get a $10,000 rebate → Profit $2,000

That’s not competition. That’s a rigged game.

And here’s the kicker: As a part-owner of Elite Turf Club, NYRA is acting as both the house and a gambler. It sets the rules, controls access, and profits from the very rebates it gives itself. It can’t lose—because the game is built to ensure it wins either way.



Make no mistake, these CAW operations don't care about Saratoga, the horses, or the sport, for them it's just another way to rig a market against the common joe.



This isn’t just a conflict of interest.

It’s a publicly subsidized Ponzi scheme—with real handle growth masking the collapse of fan trust and meaningful participation. Yes, the dollars are up. But the integrity is down.

And the message to the public is clear:

NYRA is treating its fans like suckers.



As journalist Ray Paulick has reported, the real takeout for retail bettors—the effective cut skimmed from their wagers—is now as high as 28–35% on many bet types. That’s nearly double the posted rates.



NYRA is betting the parimutuel system is too confusing to follow—and that we don’t care enough to fight back.

But we do.

We see the collapsing payouts.

We feel the disappearing value.

We know it’s not fair.

And here's what makes it worse:

This entire system is publicly funded.

New York taxpayers invest over $200 million a year to support the racing industry. In 2023, the state committed $455 million in public funds to NYRA to rebuild Belmont Park. That money was meant to sustain a historic sport—not to enable a closed-loop system where insiders profit while fans get fleeced.

And the sad truth? Everyone else in the industry benefits from the growth CAW syndicates fuel. Owners, trainers, breeders, jockeys—they all cash in. Not one has spoken up.

The silence is damning. And the fan is alone.

Younger bettors—savvy, mobile, and used to transparent digital markets—already see the con. Longtime players are walking away. If nothing changes, the next generation won’t just be gone.

They’ll never arrive.

Because the most dangerous part of this pathetic game isn’t just the collapsing payouts or the insider rebates.

It’s the erosion of fairness. The erosion of trust.

That’s what kills a sport—not in scandal, but in silence.

When fans stop believing they have a shot, they don’t just bet less.

They walk away. Forever.

We call on the New York State Gaming Commission and the Legislature to act now:

🔒 Ban last-second batch betting

💸 Eliminate volume-based rebates

🧹 Require NYRA to divest from Elite Turf Club and all CAW operations

📣 Hold public hearings on fair wagering

New York made a historic investment in NYRA. NYRA for its part has made some amazing improvements to the facilities, but they are worthless if the fan base erodes.

It’s time for NYRA—and the rest of the industry—to honor the public trust by putting fans first.

Sincerely,

Saratoga Tracksider

(on behalf of fans, players, and believers in honest racing)

