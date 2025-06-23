The Blog to Save New York

The Blog to Save New York

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deborah Talar's avatar
Deborah Talar
Jun 24

Perfectly said!! This administration better wake up!!! The child abuse victims have suffered irreparable damage through no fault of their own. Being abused was not their choice!!

An incarcerated person who decided to commit a criminal offense made a choice and should have no right to sue the State.

The victims of child abuse need to be paid restitution, and while their trauma will never go away, JUSTICE must prevail!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Monica Bell's avatar
Monica Bell
Jun 23

Nailed it, again, Dave! Excellent article on another disturbing act coming out of this administration. Dusgusting! They need to go!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 DaveforNY
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture