You want to know how screwed up Albany is? Here's your answer: The Legislature just passed a bill giving convicted cop killers more legal rights than children who were sexually abused in state facilities. It'll land on Governor Hochul's desk soon.

No, that's not a typo. That's not an exaggeration. That's exactly what happened—and it should make every decent person in this state absolutely furious.

So here's the deal. The geniuses in Albany just passed something called the Fair Access to Justice Act, which will soon head to Governor Hochul's desk. Sounds on-brand these days, right? What it actually does is give anyone who was locked up—including scumbags who murdered cops—three full years after they get out of prison to sue the state for any abuse they claim happened behind bars.

Doesn't matter if it was 30 years ago. Doesn't matter if they can't remember every little detail. The state basically rolled out the red carpet for these lawsuits.

Meanwhile, hundreds of kids who were raped and molested in state-run facilities are about to get their cases thrown out because they can't remember the exact date and time they were abused.

You read that right. A guy who put a bullet in a police officer's head gets better treatment from New York State than a 10-year-old who got raped by a state employee.

Back in March, the state's highest court tossed out a case involving a survivor named Chi Bartram Wright. Wright says he was sexually abused as a kid between 1986 and 1990 at “The Egg,” the Performing Arts Center at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. The court said his lawsuit was too "vague" because he couldn't nail down exactly when and where every incident happened.

Think about how insane that is. We're talking about a kid who was 12 to 15 years old, getting abused over four years, and now—more than 30 years later—he's supposed to have kept a detailed diary of his trauma?

But that's the standard now. And it's the standard that Attorney General Letitia James is using to try to kill hundreds of other cases.

Let's name names here, because this disaster has authors:

Governor Kathy Hochul: Will soon have the Fair Access to Justice Act on her desk, giving her the power to sign expanded rights for the likes of cop killers into law. Meanwhile, she's had every opportunity to fix the mess facing child abuse survivors and has done nothing. Instead, she's been MIA while survivors get the shaft.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie: The Senate passed a fix 57-5. Heastie's Assembly couldn't even be bothered to vote on it before skipping town.

Attorney General Letitia James: Instead of fighting for survivors, she's fighting against them in court, using every technicality she can find to protect the state's wallet.

These people love to pose for pictures with survivors during election season. When it comes time to actually do something? Crickets.

Here's what Albany's priorities look like in black and white:

Serve 30 years for murdering a cop? You get expanded legal rights and three years to sue the state after you are released - you can see the trial lawyers already lining up at the prison gates.

Get raped as a child in a state facility? You better remember every detail from decades ago, or you get nothing.

This isn't just backwards—it's morally depraved.

And here's the kicker: While survivors are getting stonewalled in court, insurance companies are dragging out every case they can, demanding endless documentation, stalling payments for years.

The state has the power to crack down on this garbage. In 2019, they even issued a directive telling insurers to play fair with Child Victims Act cases.

Have they enforced it? Of course not. Why would they help survivors when they can help insurance companies instead? Hochul’s hench woman at the Department of Financial Services, Adrienne Harris remains out of reach, out of touch and above the law.

Meanwhile, over the past two years the agency has hired and promoted over 1000 people - apparently not one of them dedicated to protecting child survivors of sex abuse. Why would they help survivors when they can help insurance companies instead?

This whole mess isn't an accident. It's not incompetence. It's a choice.

Albany decided that cop killers deserve justice, but kids who got raped by state employees don't. They decided that insurance company profits matter more than survivor compensation. They decided that legal technicalities are more important than basic human decency.

And they think we're too stupid to notice.

Every single official who enabled this travesty—Hochul, Heastie, James, the whole crew—should be ashamed of themselves. But they're not, because shame requires a conscience, and these people checked theirs at the door years ago.

The survivors aren't going away. The families aren't going away. And voters shouldn't let this slide either.

You want to know what's wrong with New York? This is it. A government that protects the worst people while abandoning the most vulnerable. A system so warped, so twisted that convicted murderers get better treatment than abused children.

If that doesn't make you sick, nothing will.

