Remember the victory lap Albany took after passing the Child Victims Act? The press conferences. The self-congratulatory speeches. The bold declarations about "justice for survivors" and "protecting our children."

Albany, as always acting with “sound and fury, signifying nothing."

Here we are, watching the same broken system protect predators instead of children. Today, it takes THREE YEARS to suspend a teacher accused of sexual abuse. Three years where they can remain in classrooms. Three years where they can quietly slip away to another district. Three years where more children are at risk.

The cruelest irony? While survivors of decades-old abuse wait for the justice they were promised, today's children sit in classrooms waiting to become tomorrow's survivors.

The Child Victims Act? Yes, it opened a window for survivors to seek justice. And Long Island school districts alone have paid $167 million to settle 117 lawsuits. But what good is the right to sue if the state's own regulators, the Department of Financial Services, ignore their own rules and let big insurance companies stonewall survivors? What good are settlements if we won't fix the system that enabled the abuse in the first place?

We are approaching the 6th anniversary of passage of the Child Victims Act in New York and the vast majority of the thousands of survivors who bravely came forward to tell their story and seek a measure of justice have been abandoned by Governor Hochul and policy makers in Albany.

Albany loves to put on a show about protecting children. They're great at passing laws with fancy names and issuing press releases. But when it comes to the hard stuff– like fast-tracking the removal of accused predators from our classrooms – suddenly they're paralyzed by "concerns" and "process" and "stakeholder input."

Translation: They're waiting to see what the teachers union wants.

Just like they caved to Chubb and the big insurers. Just like they always cave to power and money while pretending to stand up for the powerless.

As reported last week in Newsday, The Board of Regents now has a chance to prove this isn't just another Albany charade. They can approve reforms to more quickly remove accused predators while maintaining due process. Simple. Straightforward. Necessary.

The "good news" is their proposed reforms might cut the suspension time from three years to three months. The bad news? Three months is still three months too long to leave our children at risk.

But watch what happens. Watch how the "champions of children" in Albany suddenly discover a thousand reasons for delay. Watch how their bold promises about protecting kids crash into the reality of union opposition.

Three years to remove an accused predator from the classroom. That's not a failure of process. That's a failure of moral courage.

Our children deserve better than Albany's empty laws and emptier promises. They deserve real protection, not political theater.

While Albany fiddles with process and protocol, predators prowl our classrooms. While survivors wait for justice that may never come, today's children become tomorrow's victims.

Enough empty promises. Enough hollow gestures. Enough children sacrificed on the altar of political convenience.

Take Action: Call (518)-474-5889 or Email the Board of Regents and urge them to protect our kids from predators in the classroom.